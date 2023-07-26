metamorworks

A Quick Take On Edgio

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) recently reported its restated Q4 2022 financial results on July 19, 2023, beating both revenue and EPS estimates.

The firm provides content delivery and other edge application technologies to businesses globally.

I previously wrote about Edgio with a Hold outlook.

The company is burning through significant cash while facing gathering macroeconomic headwinds as it seeks to transform itself away from being a commodity CDN company.

Until leadership materially reduces cash burn and operating losses, my outlook on EGIO is a Sell.

Edgio Overview

Tempe, Arizona-based Edgio was founded as Limelight Networks in 2001 to provide distributed computing and connectivity solutions for application developers and video media companies worldwide.

In June, 2022, the company completed the acquisition of Yahoo’s Edgecast in a stock deal valuation of approximately $300 million.

The firm is headed by Chief Executive Officer Bob Lyons, who was previously CEO at Alert Logic and before that, Operating Partner at Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe.

The company’s primary offerings include:

Edgio AppOps

Edgio Delivery

Edgio Streaming

Management says the firm delivers 20% of global internet traffic for websites and video applications.

Edgio’s Market & Competition

Per a 2019 market research report, the content delivery market is forecast to grow to over $36.5 billion by 2028, a CAGR of 10.9% from 2023 to 2028.

Important reasons for this growth trajectory include ‘an increasing demand for enhanced video content, latency-free online gaming experience, and enhanced QoE and QoS.’

North America is expected to be the largest market for CDN services.

According to a 2018 report, the Domain Name Service market is expected to reach $500 million by 2024, representing a CAGR of 13% from 2018 to 2024.

Major competitive vendors that provide CDN services include:

Akamai

Amazon AWS

Microsoft

Fastly

Cloudflare

Additional smaller startup companies focused on specific verticals

Management is seeking to deemphasize the commodity nature of its core business by focusing on its Application Solutions and Media segments.

Edgio’s Recent Financial Trends

Total revenue by quarter has produced the following trajectory, with the sharp revenue increase in 2022 due to the Edgecast acquisition; Operating losses have worsened in recent quarters.

Total Revenue and Operating Income (Seeking Alpha)

Gross profit margin by quarter has varied with no discernible trend; Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have produced the trajectory in the yellow line below.

Gross Profit Margin and Selling, G&A % Of Revenue (Seeking Alpha)

Earnings per share (Diluted) have worsened further into negative territory.

Earnings Per Share (Seeking Alpha)

(All data in the above charts is GAAP)

In the past 12 months, EGIO’s stock price has fallen 68.44% vs. that of the iShares Expanded Technology-Software Sector ETF’s (IGV) rise of 23.0%, as the chart indicates below.

52-Week Stock Price Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

For the balance sheet, the firm ended the quarter with $74.0 million in cash and short term investments and $142.7 million in total debt, of which $6.3 million was categorized as the current portion due within 12 months.

Over the trailing twelve months, free cash used was $47.2 million, during which capital expenditures were $35.5 million. The company paid $30.6 million in stock-based compensation in the last four quarters, the highest trailing twelve-month figure in the past eleven quarters.

Valuation And Other Metrics For Edgio

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company.

Measure [TTM] Amount Enterprise Value / Sales 0.8 Enterprise Value / EBITDA NM Price / Sales 0.41 Revenue Growth Rate 68.4% Net Income Margin -40.3% EBITDA % -15.7% Net Debt To Annual EBITDA -1.3 Market Capitalization $171,880,000 Enterprise Value $254,330,000 Operating Cash Flow -$11,670,000 Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted) -$0.71 Click to enlarge

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.

EGIO’s most recent Rule of 40 calculation was 52.7% as of Q4 2022’s results, so the firm has performed well in this regard, per the table below.

Rule of 40 Performance Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Revenue Growth % 50.5% 68.4% EBITDA % -8.8% -15.7% Total 41.7% 52.7% Click to enlarge

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

Commentary On Edgio

In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering Q4 2022’s results, management highlighted the completion of the financial restatement process, which it said affected ‘less than 6% of proforma total revenue.’

For 2023, leadership said it will change focus toward reducing operating losses instead of topline revenue growth.

Unfortunately, it is seeing demand softness in its media and regional banking sector clients.

The company appears to be making some progress through its partnership efforts, including with major technology providers Microsoft and Amazon.

Management did not disclose any company churn metrics but said it remains a focus and requires significant effort to reduce in the acquired Edgecast business.

Total revenue for Q1 2023 was 83.6% higher than Q1 2022 and gross profit margin fell 4.8% YoY.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of revenue increased 5.3% year-over-year, a negative development indicating declining efficiency and operating losses widened sharply to $38.6 million.

The company's financial position is not good, with moderate cash, more debt but significant free cash burn, giving the firm only about 18 months of runway at its current trailing twelve-month free cash burn rate.

EGIO’s Rule of 40 performance has been impressive despite increasing operating losses.

Looking ahead, management guided full-year 2023 topline revenue to 16.6%, which, if achieved, would result in a sharp reduction in 2022’s revenue growth rate over 2021 due to the acquisition of Edgecast in 2022.

From management’s most recent earnings call, I prepared a chart showing the frequency of key terms mentioned (or not) in the call, as shown below.

Earnings Transcript Key Terms Frequency (Seeking Alpha)

I’m most interested in the frequency of potentially negative terms, so management or analyst questions cited ‘Uncertain’ four times, ‘Challeng[es][ing]’ two times, ‘Macro’ three times and ‘Drop’ once.

Analysts questioned company leadership repeatedly about controlling churn in the Edgecast business and management expects it to return to ‘normal’ churn levels in 2024.

Regarding valuation, in the past twelve months, the firm's EV/Sales valuation multiple has dropped 68%, as the chart from Seeking Alpha shows below.

EV/Sales Multiple History (Seeking Alpha)

A bullish case for the stock could be made due to the completion of the financial restatement, reducing customer/prospect hesitancy to commit and potentially providing a revenue beat in subsequent quarters.

Also, better-than-expected performance in selling services outside the pure CDN segment, showing strong execution of management's service diversification plan, would lead me to upgrade my outlook.

However, the primary business risk to the company’s outlook is a slowing macroeconomic environment just as the firm has put its financial restatement behind it.

Management is clearly trying to break free of the commoditized CDN business, but there is a question in my mind as to whether the company has enough runway to make the transformation, given slowing business activity.

Until leadership makes quick progress in reducing free cash burn and operating losses, my outlook on EGIO is a Sell.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.