Global Economy On Track But Not Yet Out Of The Woods

Summary

  • Economic activity in the first quarter of the year proved resilient, despite the challenging environment, amid surprisingly strong labor markets.
  • The global tightening of monetary policy has brought policy rates into contractionary territory.
  • Labor markets remain a particularly bright spot, with unemployment rates below, and employment levels above, their pre-COVID levels in many economies.
  • After years of heavy fiscal support in many countries, it is now time to gradually restore fiscal buffers, and put debt dynamics on a more sustainable footing.

Expanding Global Connection Lines - Global Business, Financial Network, Flight Routes

DKosig

By Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas is the Economic Counsellor and the Director of Research of the IMF.

The global economy continues to gradually recover from the pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In the near term, the signs of progress are undeniable.

iMFdirect is the policy blog of the International Monetary Fund. Leading economists and officials of the Fund discuss the IMF’s work and advice on economics and finance at a global and a national level.

