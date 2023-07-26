SDI Productions/E+ via Getty Images

Boeing (NYSE:BA) is a leading multinational aerospace corporation that designs and manufactures commercial jet and military aircraft, helicopters, missile defense systems, satellite systems, and communications systems.

The company's year-on-year solid revenue growth will continue due to a variety of factors, some of which are the increase in passenger aircraft production, maintenance, and the recovery of passenger traffic in the US, Europe, and Asia after the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Transportation Security Administration, the total number of passengers was 50.6 million in the first twenty days of July 2023, an increase of 12.2% from the same period of the previous year.

As a leading manufacturer of commercial jetliners, Boeing has revolutionized air travel with iconic models such as the 737, 747, 777, and 787 Dreamliner. On July 11, 2023, the company announced that it had delivered 136 passenger aircraft in the second quarter of 2023, up 12.4% from the previous year. Of these, deliveries of Boeing 787 made the most significant contribution, the demand for which continues to grow at a high rate, which will undoubtedly affect the improvement of the company's margins in the coming quarters.

While the company remains unprofitable, the increase in revenue, the reduction in the cost of materials needed to manufacture aircraft, and the recovery of passenger traffic contribute to Boeing's share price growth. Since the beginning of 2023, the company's share price has grown by more than 10%, outperforming major competitors in the industrial sector, such as RTX Corporation (RTX), Northrop Grumman (NOC), and Lockheed Martin (LMT).

We initiate our coverage of Boeing with an "outperform" rating for the next 12 months.

The financial position of Boeing and its prospects

Boeing's revenue for the first three months of 2023 was $17.92 billion, down 10.3% from the previous quarter and up 28.1% from the first quarter of 2022. At the same time, the company's actual revenue beat analysts' consensus estimates in only three of the last nine quarters, which may indicate an overestimation of Boeing by Wall Street.

According to Seeking Alpha, Boeing's Q2 2023 revenue is expected to be $16.54-$20.22 billion, up 5.5% from analysts' expectations for the first three months of 2023. At the same time, following our model, the company's total revenue will be slightly higher than the median value of this range and will amount to $18.1 billion.

Boeing's year-on-year solid revenue growth, in addition to growth in commercial aircraft sales and services revenue, will be driven by increased revenue from the Defense, Space & Security (BDS) segment. The primary root cause of this is the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the end of February 2022, ultimately leading to major military and geopolitical changes in the world. The first of these changes is the entry of Finland into NATO, which will eventually lead to an increase in their military spending, including the expansion of the aircraft fleet. In addition, Russia's aggressive actions provoked Olaf Scholz to increase defense spending by allocating 100 billion euros to modernize the German armed forces.

On July 11, a NATO summit was launched. Its participants called for full support for Ukraine and increased weapons allocated to it to accelerate the counteroffensive against Russia. We believe that due to rising tensions in Eastern Europe, the Eurozone members will continue to renew their fleet of military aircraft and helicopters to be ready in case of escalation. On Poland's eastern border, the risks associated with the presence of Wagner group militants in Belarus are increasing, which requires Andrzej Duda to improve the army's efficiency.

On a larger scale, we expect continued growth in demand for military aircraft and weapons systems, intelligence systems, and satellite systems from NATO and US partners in Asia. For example, on June 30, 2023, Boeing received a fixed-price US Army aircraft contract worth $793,350,000 with an end date of December 30, 2027. In addition, according to Reuters, on June 23, 2023, Germany announced its intention to acquire 60 Chinook helicopters worth up to 8 billion euros to replace its aging fleet of CH-53s. In addition to the supply of helicopters, this deal will include the development of the necessary infrastructure and providing maintenance.

In the second quarter of 2023, the company delivered 16 remanufactured AH-64 Apaches to customers, a record since the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Boeing's Q1 2023 operating income margin was 2.97%, up significantly from the previous year, but more importantly, it has continued to stay in positive territory in recent quarters and be higher than its median of -0.94% over the period between January 1, 2021, to the end of March 2023. At the same time, we forecast that by 2023 Boeing's operating income margin will reach 5.2%, and by 2024 this figure will increase to 7.6% due to the growth of passenger traffic, the reduction in the cost of raw materials for the production of aircraft, the resolution of the supply chain crisis, the resumption of commercial operation of the 737 MAX in China.

The company's earnings per share for the first three months of 2023 were -$1.27, up 27.4% quarter-on-quarter, but continued to beat analyst consensus estimates in only two of the most recent quarters.

According to Seeking Alpha, Boeing's Q2 2023 EPS is expected to be between -$0.6 and -$1.55, up 15.2% from the consensus estimate for Q1 2023. While we believe these are low expectations and according to our model, Boeing's EPS will be -$0.6.

Meanwhile, Boeing's P/E Non-GAAP [TTM] is still negative, which is one of the factors of the company's overvaluation in the current period of declining inflation.

At the end of December 2022, the company's unsecured debt was well diversified, allowing Dave Calhoun to resort to aggressive strategies to improve Boeing's financial position post-COVID-19 era.

At the same time, at the end of the first quarter of 2023, Boeing's total debt was about $55.39 billion, down $4.25 billion from 2021. Moreover, thanks to a significant increase in EBITDA in recent years, the total debt/EBITDA ratio has dropped from 36.39x to 27.09x.

Despite the high total debt/EBITDA ratio, which indicates the persistence of increased financial risks, the company's management continues to do an excellent job of paying off the debt. The company has $12 billion in revolving, undrawn credit facilities. In addition, with the maturity dates of the bonds, net income growth in recent quarters, and new commercial aircraft orders, we do not expect Boeing to have significant problems with their redemption.

Conclusion

On July 26, 2023, Boeing, one of the leaders in the aviation and defense industries, will publish its financial report for the second quarter of 2023.

The company continues to transform after a catastrophic period from 2020 to 2022 caused by COVID-19, the crash of Boeing 737 in Africa and China, which temporarily suspended their operations. Since the beginning of 2023, the situation has begun to improve. We expect revenue and net income growth to pick up on various factors, including higher aircraft production and a recovery in passenger traffic in the US, Europe, and Asia.

In addition, the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the end of February 2022 led to major military and geopolitical changes. Russia's aggressive actions have provoked many countries to increase military spending, including expanding the fleet of military aircraft. For example, Olaf Scholz increased defense spending by allocating 100 billion euros for the modernization of the German armed forces, including the renewal of an outdated fleet of helicopters.

Despite the enormous progress made under the leadership of Dave Calhoun in terms of technical analysis, we expect the price of Boeing shares to start correcting in the coming month. The price of Boeing shares continues to move near the lower border of the corrective pattern. Per our expectations, a short corrective movement in the price of the company's shares will continue until a strong support zone in the range from $199 to $201 per share, where the 200 EMA passes. After that, the price of the company's shares will again continue to move upward to overcome the resistance level, which Wall Street will perceive as a return of bullish sentiment on the part of the most conservative market participants.

We initiate our coverage of Boeing with an "outperform" rating for the next 12 months.