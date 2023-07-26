Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Use Current Undervaluation To Buy RTX Corporation

Jul. 26, 2023 3:50 AM ETRTX Corporation (RTX)LMT
Manuel Paul Dipold
Summary

  • RTX, formerly Raytheon, is facing a 14% drop in pre-market trading due to a problem with jet engines in its Pratt & Whitney segment.
  • The company is expected to benefit from increased defense spending by NATO countries, driven by geopolitical tensions and depleted weapon stockpiles.
  • Despite lowered free cash flow guidance and manufacturing defects, the company's Q2 results were strong, and the current stock slump could present a buying opportunity.
Raytheon Facility In Orlando, Florida, USA.

JHVEPhoto

Investment Thesis

RTX (NYSE:RTX), formerly Raytheon, is currently losing 14% in pre-market trading due to a problem in the Pratt & Whitney segment with jet engines. However, the Q2 results were otherwise good, and the order backlog continues to rise. Given the general world political situation and

This article was written by

Manuel Paul Dipold
My focus is on a total return style with long and short positions (10-30% short positions). My main expertise is the current technological and geopolitical shift with the amazing investment opportunities they offer. Therefore, I always try to find stocks or whole sectors with favorable risk-reward structures. My long investment style is a core-satellite strategy: The core consists of large caps and/or ETFs. The satellites around this core are small caps, potential 10-baggers, and undervalued stocks. In short selling, I focus on overvalued stocks that will fall back down sooner or later. My name is Manuel Paul Dipold. Born in Germany but lived 8 years in Asia. I am myself an entrepreneur and have many entrepreneur friends. I am not a professional investor but it´s a hobby I love. So I know Europe and Asia very well and seek undervalued or high-growth stocks - always with valuation, geopolitical and social shifts in mind.

