BUZZ Investing: New Bull Market

Jul. 26, 2023 4:00 AM ETBLK, BTC-USD, DKNG, GOOG, GOOGL, HOOD, JOBY, NKLA, SPCE, BUZZ, AAPL, AMZN, MSFT, NVDA, META, TSLA, RIVN, COIN, CCL, PLTR, PYPL, SNAP, LCID, AMD, SOFI, TGT, PFE, MU, DIS, CRWD, GME, T, SNOW
Summary

  • Seven tech stocks accounted for almost 75% of the S&P 500's year-to-date gains, marking the technical start of a new bull market, even as investors raised concerns about narrow market breadth.
  • Shares of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) paced advancing stocks within the BUZZ Index during the recent Period.
  • Investor sentiment for the crypto industry has taken a positive turn in recent months, highlighted by BlackRock’s filing for a spot Bitcoin ETF on June 15th, which, if approved, may potentially allow billions of dollars of capital to be invested in the popular cryptocurrency.
  • Many de-SPAC stocks are still down significantly; however, a few have begun to rebound. The most notable in recent months has been Joby Aviation.

Seven tech stocks accounted for almost 75% of the S&P 500's year-to-date gains, marking the technical start of a new bull market, even as investors raised concerns about narrow market breadth.

Domestic equities extended their year-to-date gains during

Disclosure: http://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

