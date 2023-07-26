Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Who Needs The Mega-Caps? Blue Chips In Focus As Q2 Earnings Season Heats Up

Christine Short profile picture
Christine Short
97 Followers

Summary

  • Sector rotation has been ongoing for the last two months, while the spotlight has been on the massive tech stocks.
  • We identify and profile a pair of cyclicals and one defensive company with unusual earnings reports on tap.
  • Investors are looking past the soft data and focusing on hard data like GDP, CPI, retail sales, and labor market indicators, which appear more robust.

Blue Chips Stock

Nerthuz

The market has a different feel today than it did two months ago. No longer are the mega-caps powering the S&P 500 higher. Rather, small caps, cyclicals, and even defensive niches are providing a blue-chip boost. That’s highlighted perhaps most starkly in the

This article was written by

Christine Short profile picture
Christine Short
97 Followers
Wall Street Horizon provides institutional traders and investors with the most accurate and comprehensive forward-looking event data including earnings calendars, dividend dates, option expiration dates, splits, investor conferences and more. Covering 9,500 companies worldwide, we offer more than 40 corporate event types via a range of delivery options. By keeping clients apprised of critical market-moving events and event revisions, our data empowers financial professionals to take advantage of or avoid the ensuing volatility.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.