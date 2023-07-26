AI At A Crucial Inflection Point

Just_Super

By Michael DiTillio, CFA

ChatGPT was just the start. As tech companies pour billions into AI development, achievements that seemed unimaginable not long ago may be much closer at hand.

The term artificial intelligence (AI) has been around since the 1950s. Once limited to simple tasks like categorizing images and pattern recognition, AI models eventually learned how to finish sentences and answer questions.

Now “generative AI” - made suddenly famous by OpenAI’s captivating ChatGPT tool - is poised to unlock productivity by taking on repetitive tasks and freeing humans to focus on decision-making. Tech touts have even labelled it the “leader of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.”

Generative AI systems run on data - tons and tons of it - but traditional computing hardware can’t handle large AI workloads. To accelerate AI’s development, tech companies are investing billions in AI infrastructure and data center architecture.

We expect that managing terabytes of information in real-time will demand lots of specialized graphics processors (called GPUs); gobs of memory and storage capacity; and, not least, plenty of high-bandwidth and low-latency connectivity.

This buildout, we believe, has brought AI to a crucial inflection point where the technology’s sci-fi promises now seem surprisingly near at hand.

Take the mobility sector, where AI is poised to drive the future of autonomous vehicles. We believe AI algorithms have the potential to process data collected from cameras and sensors to connect and mediate a wider network of autonomous vehicles, smart traffic lights and emergency services.

In addition to passenger cars, we also think AI could be especially useful in high-risk industries, such as mining and construction, by sparing more workers from performing dangerous tasks.

Given its vast potential, we believe AI presents a tremendous long-term opportunity for global equity investors, starting with the technology’s building blocks: semiconductors.

Apart from well-known giants such as Nvidia (NVDA), TSMC (TSM) and AMD (AMD), we think the AI supply chain is chocked with highly innovative companies, including smaller-yet-integral Asian suppliers of components and computing platforms.

In our view, rising geopolitical tensions have also boosted Southeast Asia’s role along the AI value chain; examples include Thailand (for networking equipment), Malaysia (semiconductor assembly), Singapore (semiconductor testing), and Vietnam and India (IT services).

All in all, we think AI’s 70-year-old story may just be getting started.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice. This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Investment decisions and the appropriateness of this material should be made based on an investor's individual objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. This material may include estimates, outlooks, projections and other “forward-looking statements.” Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed.

This material is not intended as a formal research report and should not be relied upon as a basis for making an investment decision. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Specific securities identified and described do not represent all of the securities purchased, sold or recommended for advisory clients. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable.

Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.

The “Neuberger Berman” name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2009-2023 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

