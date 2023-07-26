gorodenkoff

Sometimes, nothing a company does ends up pleasing the market. Even when financial results come in better than expected and guidance for the year in its entirety is lifted, the market can still sometimes cause a company to underperform. This is true even in cases where the firm in question might not be the cheapest, but where shares are meaningfully cheaper than similar firms. One example that I could point to that fits this very specific criteria is GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC). Before the market opened on July 25th, management at the enterprise reported financial results covering the second quarter of the company's 2023 fiscal year. While not everything was great, the overall picture in its entirety was positive. And it is this collection of data that has me keeping the company rated a ‘strong buy’ even though shares of the business dipped modestly in response to the news.

GE HealthCare - Mixed performance in Q2

Those who follow my writing closely know that GE HealthCare Technologies is one of the companies that I have in my hyper concentrated portfolio. Recognizing some opportunities elsewhere, I did reduce my stake in the business over the past couple of weeks. But even after that, it accounts for 2.7% of my portfolio that consists of only nine different holdings at this time. The reason why I hold the shares that I do is because I do believe that the company is meaningfully undervalued. Though it is certainly not as undervalued as the other prospects that I have.

My overall optimism in the firm grew when, on July 25th, management announced financial results covering the second quarter of the company's 2023 fiscal year. Revenue for the business came in strong, totaling $4.82 billion. That's 7.4% above the $4.48 billion the company reported one year earlier and it was $30 million higher than what analysts anticipated for the quarter. Sales would have been higher at about 9% had it not been for foreign currency fluctuations. The greatest growth for the company from a percentage basis came from its PDx segment, with revenue spiking about 20% on an organic basis and about 19% after experiencing foreign currency fluctuations. But when we talk about dollars that have added to the increase, the lions share involved the company’s Imaging segment. Organic revenue jumped 9% here or 7% after factoring in foreign currency fluctuations. That took sales up from $2.45 billion to $2.62 billion. Management attributed this growth to strong demand for both molecular imaging and computed tomography, as well as magnetic resonance, product lines thanks to supply chain fulfillment improvements that allowed strong demand to do its part. New product introductions and an increase in prices charged to its customers also aided the enterprise.

In addition to exceeding expectations on the top line, the company also beat expectations on the bottom line. Earnings per share totaled $0.91 for the quarter. That's $0.09 per share higher than what analysts anticipated and adjusted earnings per share of $0.92 ended up being $0.05 per share greater than what analysts thought it would be. Of course, not everything could be great here. The earnings per share reported by the company were lower than the $1.04 per share reported the same time last year. That translates to a year over year decline in net income from $485 million to $418 million. Higher costs almost across the board negatively impacted the company, thanks largely to inflationary pressures. However, interest expense for the company also grew year over year thanks to debt securities issued by the company in November of last year and a term loan facility that it drew on in January. The situation would have been worse had it not been for other changes, such as a $122 million rise in profits that can be attributed to pension plans being transferred to its prior parent, General Electric (GE).

Other profitability metrics were also mixed during this time. Operating cash flow, for instance, went from negative $19 million to negative $67 million. If we adjust for changes in working capital, it went from $573 million to only $179 million. In fact, the only profitability metric that improved year over year was EBITDA. According to the data provided, it rose from $512 million to $555 million. Some of these bottom line pains occurred during the first quarter of the year as well. You can see as much by looking at the first two quarters of 2023 compared to the same time of the 2022 fiscal year as shown above.

In its earnings release, management also revealed guidance for the 2023 fiscal year. They currently expect organic revenue growth of between 6% and 8%. This is promising since prior guidance called for organic revenue to grow by between 5% and 7%. Adjusted earnings per share, meanwhile, should be between $3.70 and $3.85. The prior expected range there was between $3.60 and $3.75. Other profit availability metrics are difficult to forecast. Management did say that the EBIT margin for the company should still be between 15% and 15.5% this year. Assuming that the first half of the year is indicative of the kind of depreciation and amortization we should see during the second half of the year, we should get EBITDA of roughly $3.62 billion for 2023. That would imply adjusted operating cash flow of around $2.48 billion.

Using these numbers, it becomes pretty easy to value the company. In the chart above, you can see how shares are priced on a forward basis and how they are priced using actual data from 2022. Because of the improvements forecasted for the bottom line, 2023 data does make the company look cheaper. However, I would also argue that while the stock is affordable, it's not as cheap as I would like it to be. As part of my analysis, I also compared the business to five similar firms in the table below.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA GE HealthCare Technologies 23.6 15.3 13.4 Danaher (DHR) 27.6 22.2 19.6 Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) 37.2 29.2 23.1 Agilent Technologies (A) 28.0 25.8 19.4 Mettler-Toledo International (MTD) 33.4 32.1 25.4 Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCPK:SMMNY) 42.2 27.7 15.6 Click to enlarge

As you can see in the aforementioned table, shares of GE HealthCare Technologies are the cheapest of the group, even if we use the official estimates from 2022 for it. The big question though is what kind of upside potential, if any, GE HealthCare Technologies my warrant. In the table below, I decided to look at two different scenarios for each of the three pricing metrics I valued the company with. The first scenario looks at how much upside shares would experience if they were to trade at the multiple of the cheapest of its peers shown. And the second does the same thing but instead averages out the pricing of each of its peers. As you can see, shares have upside potential ranging between 16.9% and 79.1%.

Takeaway

From what I can see, GE HealthCare Technologies is doing alright and it is certainly doing better than what analysts forecasted. Management increased guidance for the year and the stock looks significantly cheaper than similar firms do. Given all of these facts, I still believe that the ‘strong buy’ rating for the company makes sense at this time to reflect my view that the stock should significantly outperform the broader market in the foreseeable future.