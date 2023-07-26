Andrii Yalanskyi

With a market capitalization of $15.6 billion, W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) is a fairly sizable player in the REIT market. For those who don't know, the enterprise owns a wide variety of commercial real estate that it leases out to customers, real estate that includes industrial properties, office spaces, retail outlets, self-storage facilities, and more. It's also, unlike many of the other REITs on the market, spread across several countries. At present, for instance, it owns or has ownership interests in no fewer than 1,446 properties spread across 26 countries.

Historically speaking, the company has done quite well to grow both its top and bottom lines. For those who want a great deal of stability in the REIT market, it is most certainly a prospect to consider. However, relative to similar firms, shares don't come all that cheap. The good news about this, though, is that this picture can change at a moment’s notice. And with a great deal of data expected to be announced when the company reports financial results for the second quarter of its 2023 fiscal year in the coming days, now is the best time to start focusing on what to keep an eye out for when the business does report.

A brief history of W. P. Carey's performance

Before we dive into what analysts expect for the upcoming earnings release on July 28th, it would be helpful to look at how the company has performed in prior years. Like any healthy REIT, the business has done well to grow both its top and bottom lines. Consider, for instance, its revenue. Back in 2020, revenue totaled $1.21 billion. By 2022, this had grown to $1.48 billion. This increase has been driven by a couple of factors. The most significant was a rise in the number of properties that the company had an ownership interest in from 1,243 to 1,449. This took the physical footprint of the company up from 144 million square feet to 176 million square feet. But on top of this, the occupancy rate of its properties inched up from 98.5% to 98.8%.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

The bottom line has followed a similar trajectory. With most companies, I do like to look at net profits. But that particular metric is not all that valuable when it comes to REITs. Instead, I will look at five alternative metrics that gauge the company's profitability. The first of these is operating cash flow. Over the three-year window I covered, this metric grew from $801.5 million to just over $1 billion. If we adjust for changes in working capital, it grew from $795.7 million to $1.02 billion. Next, we have FFO, or funds from operations. This metric expanded from $845.9 million to $1.09 billion. Meanwhile, the adjusted figure for it expanded from $804.2 million to $1.06 billion. And finally, we have EBITDA. Based on the data provided, it jumped from $1.04 billion to $1.28 billion.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Growth for the company has so far continued into the 2023 fiscal year. As you can see in the chart above, revenue in the first quarter of 2023 totaled $427.8 million. That's 22.8% above the $348.4 million reported one year earlier. While the company did benefit from a rise in its occupancy rate from 98.5% to 99.2%, the big driver here was a leap in the number of properties owned from 1,336 to 1,446. This resulted in the overall physical footprint of the REIT rising from 157 million square feet to 176 million square feet. I won't list out the profitability metrics because doing so would be somewhat redundant. But as the chart shows, each of those increased year over year as well.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

More growth expected from WPC

Before the market opens on July 28th, the management team at W. P. Carey is expected to announce financial results covering the second quarter of the company's 2023 fiscal year. For that time, revenue is expected to come in at $430.4 million. Just like with the first quarter increase, this rise would be rather significant, about 25% compared to the $344.4 million management reported for the second quarter of 2022.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

FFO per share, meanwhile, is expected to come in at $1.29. It's difficult to know exactly how much FFO this should translate to since the company is continuing to issue shares. But if we use data from the first quarter of the year, we would get a reading of $273.9 million. That would stack up nicely against the $215.6 million the company reported for the second quarter of 2022. Guidance has not been given for the other profitability metrics that I have covered. But in the table above, you can see how each of these stacked up in the same quarter last year.

Outside of the financial picture, there is something else that investors should be keeping an eye on. And this would be guidance for 2023 in its entirety. Management previously forecasted that adjusted FFO per share should be between $5.30 and $5.40. At the midpoint, and using the company's current share count, that would translate to a reading of $1.14 billion. Assuming other profitability metrics climb at the same rate that this should, then we would expect FFO of $1.17 billion, adjusted operating cash flow of $1.09 billion, and EBITDA of $1.37 billion.

If anybody is curious as to how the business continues to expand, the answer is that it does so by means of acquisition. And this is another item that investors should keep an eye out on. For 2023, management is forecasting asset purchases of between $1.75 billion and $2.25 billion. So far, from the start of the year through April 28th, the company allocated $743.5 million toward asset acquisitions. This was funded by $42.7 million worth of asset sales, combined with continued cash flow generation and the assumption of debt. And debt is something the business has plenty of.

At the end of the most recent quarter, it boasted $1.11 billion worth of net debt on its books. And this excludes the €500 million unsecured term loan that the company announced on April 24th. It has an accordion feature that allows it to grow the amount it can tap into by up to another €250 million. More likely than not, additional debt will be required as time goes on. And that's because total asset sales this year are forecasted to only be between $300 million and $400 million. Naturally, investors should continue to monitor the leverage situation as well. But with a net leverage ratio as of the end of the most recent quarter of 5.9, the company is not exactly in danger territory.

One other thing that should be discussed is the company's exposure to real estate that's classified as office properties. This is an area that the market is very concerned about at the moment because of low occupancy rates. Nationwide, around 50% or more of office properties are estimated to be empty. This is largely the result of a massive shift that the pandemic accelerated that has caused more and more people to work from home. As of the end of the most recent fiscal year, $239.9 million, or 17.4%, of the annualized base rent of the company came from office properties. This dipped down to 17.2% by the end of the first quarter. While this is far from as bad as it could be, it is something I would like to see management address.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

The last thing we should discuss is the price at which shares are trading. As you can see in the chart above, I priced the company using the forward estimates for 2023 and also using historical data for 2022. On its own, shares are not exactly expensive, nor are they remarkably cheap. Relative to similar firms, on the other hand, shares tilt toward the pricey end of the spectrum. In the table below, you can see two of these metrics applied to five similar enterprises. Using the price to operating cash flow approach, I found that three of the five companies were cheaper than W. P. Carey. And when it comes to the EV to EBITDA approach, four ended up being cheaper.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA W. P. Carey 15.3 18.5 Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) 16.4 18.1 Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) 11.6 13.5 Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) 9.2 10.0 American Assets Trust (AAT) 8.9 11.9 Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) 43.2 24.7 Click to enlarge

Takeaway

Operationally speaking, W. P. Carey is a solid company that investors should definitely pay attention to. In the long run, I imagine that the enterprise will go on to do some really amazing things and will reward shareholders handsomely in the process. But I am not optimistic enough to rate the company a ‘buy’ at this time. Though office exposure is not exactly gargantuan, it is not insignificant. Shares of the company are affordable, but they are toward the pricey end of the spectrum compared to similar enterprises. These factors combined have allowed me to take a more cautious approach and rate the business a ‘hold’ at this time.