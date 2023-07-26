Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Iridium Communications Stock Comes Crashing Down

Jul. 26, 2023 8:45 AM ETIridium Communications Inc. (IRDM)
Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Satellite operator Iridium Communications' shares dropped 15.6% after Q2 2023 results missed expectations when it came to both revenue and earnings per share.
  • Revenue for Q2 2023 was $193.1m, a 10.4% increase from the previous year but $5.3m short of analysts' expectations. Net income was a loss of $30.7m, compared to a profit of $4.6m in Q2 2022.
  • Despite the disappointing results, Iridium maintains its guidance for service revenue and EBITDA for the year.
  • In the long run, the company is attractive, but IRDM stock is still a bit pricey to invest in at this time.
The Earth viewed from the orbit

StockByM

July 25th proved to be a painful day for shareholders of satellite operator Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM). After management announced financial results covering the second quarter of the company's 2023 fiscal year, shares of the enterprise plunged, closing down

Daniel is an avid and active professional investor. He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Solid summary. I have owned ITDM since it was single digits and bought more yesterday on the sell off.
-They remain a steady recurring revenue story with very sticky revenue.
-Management consistently delivers the 8-12% growth. Great embedded channel strategy for GTM
- The writing off of the satellite is clearly a one time event
- Certus is coming online and there is a significant future royalty payment coming in the next few years
- lots of market possibilities for future revenue spikes with the Federal Government, Drones and Snapdragon. (Management admits timing and TAM hard to commit to, but I am betting there is unforecasted upside in these markets.)
- Balance sheet management has been stellar and as you point out the company is very committed to shareholder return.

I see few companies with the above and do not feel 17x ebitda/EV is rich. I believe this company is a low risk growth story that generates enormous cash. I am excited for the next few years
