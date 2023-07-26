simonkr

With few market players, the lithium industry suffers from a seemingly lackluster selection of undervaluation opportunities. Of the major lithium suppliers, most are large-cap firms with constrained growth capacity, with resources already stretched thin at an international level. Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM), with its concise business model, niche competitive advantage, and existing foot-in-the-door positioning, presents an exceptional investment opportunity for those who can see EVs' paradigm-shifting impact in the decades to come.

The Lithium industry lends itself to being at the forefront of the new energy beneficiaries if it can overcome present and near-term obstacles. Currently, Fortune Business Insights projects lithium mining market revenues to grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021-2028, marking an approximate 50% increase in revenue from 343.22 million to 516.22 million USD (Fortune Business Insights, 2023). Responsible for this astronomical growth is the combination of soaring EV and industrial lithium demand.

IEA Global EV Outlook 2023

Lithium presents a unique position based on its means of acquisition. The alkaline metal can be mined via Direct Lithium Production (DLP) or extracted through traditional brine processes referred to as Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE). Technological advancements in both these areas provide the support to power the future. In DLE where lithium is extracted from the environment, the industry has seen a revitalization through innovations such as mobile extraction processes, which require less time and incur less initial capital for extraction to begin, and selective absorption technology, where processable lithium can be extracted while rejecting mineral impurities. The more archaic method, DLP, which uses traditional drilling to obtain processable lithium has witnessed vast expansion in the "Lithium Triangle" in South America as well as exploring new sites such as those in Australia and the United States. Advancements in both of these areas support the Lithium mining markets' conservative CAGR estimate.

Industry Analysis- Lithium Production

Industry Competition

The industry of Lithium production has developed oligopolistic qualities due to several factors. First, countries rich in lithium deposits create a source of competitive advantage for firms that obtain exclusive access. The countries with the highest concentration of lithium, referred to as the "Lithium Triangle," are Bolivia, Chile, and Argentina, with countries such as Australia and China following behind. As a result, the five Companies composing 93.9% of the lithium supply chain (as of 2020) are all to have found exclusive mineral rights in these countries.

Global X ETFs

New Entrants Potential

In addition to limiting industry competition, capital intensity has played a key role in the rise and security of these mineral giants. The industries of Specialty Chemicals and Industrial Mining overlap in their astronomical initial capital requirements. As such, the threat of new entrants is extremely low among lithium-procuring firms. However, competition from standing firms within the industry is cutthroat, with a high probability of mergers and acquisitions. From 2021-2022, nineteen mergers and acquisitions took place, responsible for the transaction of 16.9 million tons of lithium and other resources (Marjolin, 2022). Most notably, these transactions only accounted for 4.21 billion USD in total deal value, indicating that these transactions occurred exclusively among smaller market cap firms. While the new entrant threat is low, the CEO of Tianqi indicated that he expects more mergers and acquisitions to take place.

Bargaining power of Suppliers

Because lithium suppliers are producers of raw materials, they face the unique position of having complete control over resources produced from their assets. In the cases of the dominant global lithium suppliers, each has complete mineral rights over their respective procurement sites. Additionally, transactional agreements between suppliers and purchasing firms are commonplace. These agreements ensure purchasers of a guaranteed source, quantity, and price of scarce resources while benefiting suppliers with a guaranteed means to sell products. Furthermore, exponential demand grants suppliers with near-monopolistic leverage. In 2022, lithium demand exceeded global supply, despite a 180% increase in production from 2021, and with demand projected to triple by 2025, those with the means to supply/produce lithium are given unquestioned weight in the market.

Market Caps (Yahoo Finance)

Bargaining Power of Customers

Lithium consumers follow a similar pattern to their suppliers. Though lithium has medical, consumer electronic, and industrial applications, the consumer segment with the most significant bargaining power is held by battery manufacturers. Of the global supply of lithium produced, 74% will see end use in batteries. Furthermore, of the lithium used for EV batteries, five companies dominate 93.8% of the market share. This Pareto effect gives battery manufacturers LG Chem, CATL, Panasonic, SDI, and BYD significant power over suppliers. Interestingly enough, it is not uncommon for lithium producers to be contracted directly with end-user firms.

Global X ETFs

Threat of Substitutes

While lithium-ion batteries are the inherent power source for the new wave of EVs, firms acknowledging the shortages of natural resources have searched for other means of powering sustainable vehicles through nickel or manganese. One alleged substitutional element to lithium shortages is sodium, which in turn would be used to create sodium-ion (referred to as Na-ion) batteries. These sodium-based batteries are approximately 32% cheaper to produce compared to relative lithium batteries, and their core element is abundant, found throughout the oceans and crust of the Earth. Already, battery manufacturers have implemented these lithium alternative batteries in the EV scene. BYD introduced their EV, the Seagull, and Volkswagen-JAC introduced the Sehol EX10, with both models powered by sodium-ion batteries.

While sodium-ion batteries are expected to play a role in a sustainable future, their use in EVs is limited in the near future. Despite the advantages presented by sodium-ion batteries, they are limited by their energy density, which is described as "the amount of electrical power a battery can store with respect to its mass." This translates to sodium-ion batteries needing to be larger to produce the same power output as a traditional lithium-ion battery (CNBC, 2023). This is a critical restricting factor in their use in the limited space of vehicles. Returning to the Seagull and the EX10, their maximum effective range is ~300km and ~250km, respectively. A Tesla Model 3, the smallest and most comparable to the former EVs, has an effective range of ~535km. This limitation additionally dissuades consumers who need longer vehicle ranges, such as those in the critical EV scene of North America.

Business Analysis - Livent Corp.

Needless to say, established firms within lithium markets have secured themselves a lucrative seat to watch EVs revolutionize the world. The question is: which of these firms is positioned to maximize this opportunity? Enter Livent Corporation, a firm with eighty years of experience producing commercial-grade lithium for manufacturers. Livent specializes in producing "high-quality finished lithium compounds" to distribute directly to partnered manufacturers, of which Tesla, General Motors, and BMW are among its A-list roster. Of the accolades given to the firm, the most impressive is its formulation and adherence to its business strategy, which the company has executed since its IPO in 2018.

Regarding productive capabilities, LTHM operates one of the lowest-cost lithium extraction sites in the world located in Salar del Hombre Muerto, Argentina. However, what distinguishes Livent's operations from other lithium producers is its high-quality refinement of this substance. Lithium carbonate is a precursor to the compound lithium hydroxide which is what is primarily used in EV batteries. Livent's current competitive advantage lies in its low-cost processing of raw compounds for this commercial-grade lithium hydroxide. Lithium carbonate demand will rise nonetheless, but it will still need to be processed to reach its end use in EV batteries. Where Livent shines is its use of a proprietary brine-extraction process to obtain lithium carbonate, which in turn decreases its conversion time into hydroxide. Livent's technical prowess with this product allows it to be the "lowest-cost producer of the substance globally" (Livent, 2022). Due to its exclusive rights to lithium deposits in Argentina, Livent circumvents price fluctuations in lithium carbonate, and to process the compound, its processing facilities operate with record invariability, meaning that production increases will not incur variable processing costs. This highlights Livent's future-oriented business model, where it has preemptively accounted for future fluctuations of the commodity and positioned itself to benefit from revenue increases while limiting cost growth.

Despite its advantage in sourcing carbonate, if the firm must source additional lithium to meet the expected demand (which it has in the past), the firm will likely have to turn to external sources, exposing itself to price fluctuation risk, that is, unless the firm decides instead of acquiring lithium, it decides to acquire additional means to procure lithium. According to Livent Corporation's S-1/A form, the firm has prioritized vertical integration to sustain its business model. As of 2023, this aspect of its strategy has come to fruition in the form of its upcoming merger with Argentinian lithium producer, Allkem Ltd. Merging with Allkem provides Livent with its ideal portfolio of assets, including brine extraction sites in Argentina, traditional drilling sights in Australia, and additional hydroxide processing facilities in Japan (Allkem, 2023).

The geographic and strategic proximity of these assets is expected to create a synergized value chain, with excellent scalability and increased capacity to meet specific EV-grade lithium demand. The complementary nature of the two firms is expected to create a world-leading quality lithium provider with estimated revenue of 1.9 billion USD and an adjusted EBITDA of 1.2 billion USD (Livent Corporation, 2023).

Even at a product level, LTHM has planned to parry future obstacles, specifically, against the threat of growing substitutes. Because previously mentioned sodium-ion batteries will not be applicable for EV use in the near future, battery manufacturers have investigated alternative routes to producing a lithium-ion substitute. An alternative that has gained traction is that of nickel-based batteries, which depending on the battery type (nickel-hydrogen, nickel-cadmium, etc.) are host to their respective advantages and disadvantages. However, what is a common theme in these batteries is that, despite relying on different elements to make the battery function, nickel-based batteries nonetheless currently utilize lithium hydroxide to synthesize these elements and enhance battery performance. A 2016 study completed by The Electrochemical Society concluded that the use of lithium hydroxide as an additive to nickel cathode batteries increased battery performance, most notable of which was a higher packing density, which was the limitation found by sodium-ion batteries earlier (Fitch et al., 2016). This means that even as battery manufacturers move away from traditional lithium-cathode batteries, the use of lithium hydroxide as a performance enhancement will still be crucial to the effectiveness of their products, providing LTHM with a present and future course of action for the evolving market.

Precedence Research

Finally, from a partnering standpoint, LTHM has developed key relationships to prolong its success, such as that with General Motors. In 2022, a six-year agreement with GM was entered to support the firm's lofty goal of supplying 1 million EV units to North America. In doing so, Livent will transition 100% of its current lithium hydroxide processing to North America by the agreement's end. This provides Livent with much-needed expansion into U.S. markets and reduces the firm's exposure to international risk. This deal will take effect in 2025, after its merger with Allkem. Considering its dedication to strategy, Livent has positioned itself to take future obstacles in stride and leverage its competitive advantage to dominate the commercial lithium market in the coming decade.

Risk Factors

Despite its lucrative upside potential, Livent faces numerous risk factors that could impede its future market share. It lists its primary risk factor as its dependency on high-performance lithium demand to fuel growth. If this demand stalls, through substitute products or EV fallout, Livent could face inhibiting revenue losses, which in turn would cripple its long-term strategy of firm integration, leaving the firm without the means to a competitive advantage. This runs parallel to another risk the firm exhibits: "Operating results are subject to substantial quarterly and annual fluctuations." This is attributable to the firm's near-exclusively contract-based business, with collection circumstances varying depending on completion or percentage of completion revenue recognition. This plagues the firm with inconsistent revenue, observable in its 2021 and 2020 financial statements. Poor book performance could demean company credit and dissuade prospective investors.

To execute its long-term strategy, Livent will undertake capital-intensive acquisitions which in themselves incur heavy expenditures and are subject to inherent uncertainty. Projects undertaken to meet lithium carbonate, and more importantly, lithium hydroxide, face stringent deadlines to meet the growing demand for these products. The fallout from failed projects, due to their sheer titanic size could be a death sentence for the firm, or to a lesser severity, could breach budgetary or timeline restrictions, offsetting projected growth projections for the firm.

Though Livent intends on sourcing its own lithium, exponential demand could necessitate purchasing lithium from external sources to meet demand. The current supply deficit, which is expected to persist until 2027, makes this a potential reality for growing lithium suppliers like LTHM. If this were the case, Livent would then be hoisted by its own petard, subjecting itself to the exact price fluctuations that it sought to hedge against. This in turn would diminish profitability and void its competitive advantage of internal production which the firm established itself. This risk factor is additionally present in the firm's material reserves, which have declined due to rising demand. Livent's acquisition of Allkem seeks to mitigate this possibility. By acquiring Allkem's additional production capacity along with its current lithium reserves (estimated at 1.74 tons of lithium carbonate equivalent) Livent seeks to quell these concerns, though the reality is nonetheless present.

Additional risks arise from the firm's revenue source distribution, the majority of which is concentrated in a low percentage of customers. This means that the loss of even one of these key players could slash overall revenue for the company. This has occurred in the company's past, namely with Tesla's transition to using Ganfeng as its lithium supplier in 2022. However, it should be noted that Livent was able to survive this transition, and in fact, reported a historic high net income the same year.

Due to its global nature, Livent suffers from international risks such as exchange rate risks, government intervention, political risks, etc. Further, the potentially hazardous nature of basic material firms exposes the firm to safety risks and legal repercussions in cases of professional negligence. These risks, while expected due to the geographic and physical nature of Livent's business, are present regardless and should be accounted for in investment decisions.

Financial Analysis

Ratio Analysis

Evaluation of Livent's internal health was first assessed via ratio analysis with relevant firms. Firms used in this comparison were Albemarle Corporation (ALB), Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM), and Allkem (AKE). These firms represented the most comparable alternatives to Livent due to their size, operations, and market segmentation. All data included in this segment was sourced from each of the listed firms' most recent annual reports.

Beginning with Livent's profitability assessment, we can see that its performance is strong relative to OROCF and ALB but pales in comparison to SQM. Despite having fewer assets, Livent's ROA was 25.04% compared to SQM's 43.49%. However, it should be noted that Livent's profit margin on its ROA was ~34% while SQM's was only ~26%, marking a nearly 1,000 bps disparity between the two firms. Observing OROCF and ALB's ROA of 11.55% and 21.3%, concerning their ROA profit margins, suggests that LTHM's performance in this metric is standard, placing LTHM between the large-cap/low-margin SQM and lower cap/higher margin firms of OROCF and ALB. LTHM's ROE of 37% leads to a similar conclusion. Though, it should be noted that despite having the lowest capital leverage ratio of 1.46 (calculated as average assets over average equity), LTHM outperformed OROCF in terms of ROE. SQM is virtually incomparable by this metric due to its heavy reliance on debt. Finally, assessing the firms' total asset turnover showcases that LTHM is relatively healthy for the industry, though its ratio of .74 pales in comparison to established SQM's ratio of 1.19. This leaves LTHM with some room for improvement regarding its ability to use assets to generate revenue.

Looking at liquidity ratios presents similar findings for Livent, with one distinct exception. LTHM shares comparable Quick and Current ratios with its competitors, along with equivalent Accounts Receivable and Payable turnovers. However, where LTHM excel is in its Operating Cash Flows vs its Current Liabilities. LTHM benefits from a 3x OCF/CL multiple, surpassing its listed competitors. This suggests that LTHM is over-equipped to meet its short-term obligations. This is further supported by its leading inventory turnover of 4.37, the combination of which indicates that the firm has a proportionally high amount of capital to either reinvest or finance for the firm's benefit.

This reinvestment potential offers a distinct advantage when considering LTHM's use of leverage. LTHM, of the firms listed, has the lowest Debt to Asset and Debt to Equity ratios at .30 and .44 respectively, although OROCF follows close behind in both metrics. LTHM utilizes less debt compared to these competitors, meaning that its OCFs and by extension its ROE were earned at an impressive lower-levered basis. In addition to Current Liabilities, LTHM also maintains the highest OCF to Total Liabilities ratio of .72, though SQM does compete with a ratio of .69, reiterating the operational capability of these firms. Accentuating this is LTHM's Long-term Debt to Long-term Capital ratio of .14, ensuring that not only does the firm have the ability to meet current obligations, but noncurrent as well. OROCF and ALB are the most comparable on this metric both with .28, twice as high as LTHM, highlighting the discrepancy with this category's top performer. LTHM's Long-term Debt to Equity ratio follows suit at .17. In summary, this Long-term Solvency assessment, in conjunction with LTHM's high short-term liquidity serves to highlight the firm's success without critical reliance on debt.

Though an under-reliance on debt is associated with forfeited tax shield benefits, it appears Livent management considered its relatively low effective tax rate of 18.46% and chose instead to maintain a lean capital structure. In retrospect, this may have been a disciplined play in enacting its long-term acquisition strategy. Instead of raising debt and risking fallout from rising interest expenses, Livent's lean capital structure promotes an attractive opportunity for mergers. This is because, generally, firms with lower debt levels have higher enterprise value, meaning in the case of mergers and acquisitions these firms have a higher asset value per dollar, or "more bang per buck." This seems to be the case for Livent, who, from its public inception in 2018, included business integration as a core means of growth. This casts a positive light on its upcoming vertical merger with Allkem, a firm with akin debt levels.

Financial Statement Analysis

Observing LTHM's financial statements provides several key insights into the state of its swelling business. Beginning with the Income Statement, the firm's revenue has increased an impressive 93.43% since 2021, corroborating the growth state of the firm. Revenue recognition occurs in one of two ways: either when the customer takes control of the goods, leading to a large accrual disparity, or via a pay-supply agreement where buyers must purchase a minimum required proportion of the agreed contract. This allows contractually operated firms to collect revenue that will thus be used to fund the costs for the fulfillment of the contract. According to the firm's 2022 10-K, Livent is calculated to collect ~$659 million over the next three years through this arrangement. What's even more impressive, however, is LTHM's heightening ability to minimize direct costs, indicated by an astronomical 347.62% gross margin increase within the same period. Drivers for this change look to be attributable to the static COGS for the firm, having only increased 25.75% relative to revenue, which is a healthy sign, especially for a firm in developmental stages, and because direct cost minimization is a core strategy for the firm, this margin paints an optimistic future for upcoming years. This profitability manifests itself in the form of net income, which increased from .6 to 273.5 million, up from previously negative earnings in 2020. Aiding in this growth is the firm's minimal interest expense, which was absent for 2022, and the relatively low effective tax rate of 18.46%.

Overwhelming income improvements can raise some points of skepticism, for instance, surrounding revenue realization, however diving into Livent's Cash Flow Statement quells these concerns. Returning to LTHM's impressive OCF, which increased 1622.35% from 2021, we can see that the largest driver here is Contract Liability, which accounted for ~46.96% of OCFs for 2022. Because the majority of Livent's business is contractual, there's an opportunity to mislead investors by presenting them with unrealized revenue. However, Livent's pay-supply contracts ensure that the firm collects a proportion of its revenue via Contract Liability to fund its operations. As the firm completes current and planned contracts, such as its 2025 GM contract, OCFs are expected to grow per contract determinants (such as price, duration, and recognition). Turning to the firm's Investing Cash Flows reveal a heavy emphasis on reinvestment of capital, with the largest outflow being attributed to PP&E, increasing 155.42% from 2021's 131.9 to 336.9 million in 2022 (Livent Corporation, 2022). This is unsurprising due to the firm's current orientation on expanding global operations. In the same vein, Livent also notably has dedicated 12.91% of its Investing Cash Flows to Investments in Unconsolidated Affiliates. This coincides with Livent's minority active interest in Nemaska Lithium of 50%, effective May 2022. This ownership level allows Livent to recognize Nemaska Lithium's net income, proportionate to that of its investment, as its own. Ultimately, these two investments represent the majority of the 154.50% increase in Investing Cash Flows from 2021 to 2022

Finally, Livent's Consolidated Balance Sheet presents an intuitive understanding of the company's expansion in 2022. Of the approximate 2 billion in company assets in 2022, 46.68% of which was attributable to PP&E. Other significant compositions include Current Assets at 26.23% and Investments at 21.23%, the latter of which increased by 1,518.75% from 2021, coinciding with the securing of Nemaska. As previously discussed, Livent chooses to finance its assets with equity as opposed to debt. In fact, its investment in Nemaska was financed by issuing 17.5 million shares of stock (increasing Capital in excess of par value of common stock by 49.13%), with the minority of its other accumulated assets being financed by an array of short- and long-term debt. This resulted in an overall growth of 72.49% of assets funded by equity and liabilities.

Valuation Analysis

This begs the question regarding the valuation of LTHM, with specific emphasis placed on value post-merger. Valuing LTHM as it currently stands presents several obstacles. Per its admittance, Livent Corp. experiences serious revenue fluctuations on an annual and even quarterly basis, making DCF models suboptimal due to their constant growth assumptions. Additionally, LTHM does not issue dividends, rendering dividend models useless.

An alternative method that would accommodate LTHM's unique position would be via the P/EBITDA ratio, which translates to the dollar amount investors are willing to pay per dollar of EBITDA. The ratio incorporates industry comparison among relevant firms and can be adjusted for EBITDA estimations post-merger. As such, the EBITDA of NewCo. (calculated by combining current EBITDA reports from LTHM and OROCF) was calculated under three scenarios: 25% decline, maintenance, and 10% increase.

NewCo 10K

The resulting valuation showcased significant increases in stock price, with the worst-case scenario increasing nearly ~22% from the current LTHM price. Though optimistic, these price estimates are assumed based on current competitor valuation, and EBITDA estimates. Remaining conservative and discounting the worst-case-scenario figure by one year, as the merger is expected to be completed in approximately this timeframe, we can calculate the stock's current value. Utilizing a discount rate of 9.1%, which is reasonably within the firm's historical range for their weighted average cost of capital, we can see that based on the current price, LTHM is undervalued by 10.85%.

T Garcia

Conclusion

The lithium market could be described as a gauntlet, with surging demand, oligopolist competition, and capital intensity being only a few of the numerous obstacles needing overcoming. This presents a lucrative opportunity for firms able to survive and willing to put forth the effort to thrive in such an aggressive environment.

Livent, with its internal capability, long-term focus, and robust growth-focused strategy, presents investors with an opportunity to capitalize on the EV sensation while limiting their exposure to end-user politics. Though investors will have to weigh the firm-specific risks Livent Corp. presents, they will have to do so against the reputation of the only vertically integrated, performance-grade lithium compound supplier in the Western hemisphere. Investors willing to seize this opportunity could witness the transformation of a lean and developing basic material firm into an industry giant with grips on North American and Asian markets. With only a few major players, investors wishing to capitalize on an all-electric future have a narrow selection of major lithium players. The question is, do you want to invest in an established and by consequence, cumbersome firm, or capture alpha as a firm transforms into a major player and stakes its claim in the global lithium space?

We would like to thank Trenton Garcia for this piece