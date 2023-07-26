Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Applied Materials: Still Firing On All Cylinders

Summary

  • Applied Materials, a global leader in the development of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, is in a strong financial position, despite facing challenges from Chinese export restrictions and industry cyclicality.
  • The company's commitment to research and development, along with its robust product portfolio, positions it well for future growth in the semiconductor industry.
  • With the semiconductor industry expected to keep growing at a strong pace and poised to reach a market value of over $1 trillion, this should bode well for AMAT.
  • While the near-term outlook may be challenging, patient long-term investors could find value in Applied Materials. While the current share price is too demanding for my taste, its growth prospects, especially beyond FY24, offer potential for solid returns.
shows microprocessor chip

PonyWang

Investment thesis

I initiate my coverage of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) stock with a hold rating following my in-depth analysis of the company and the underlying industry. While the company might face several significant headwinds, it remains in an excellent

Daan Rijnberk profile picture
Daan Rijnberk
1.15K Followers
I am an independent research analyst focused on finding the best investment opportunities on both European and US stock markets. I write exclusively for Seeking Alpha, sharing my analysis of individual companies and market developments. Built upon my professional experience and personal interests, my primary sectors of analysis are semiconductors, cybersecurity, other technology, fashion & apparel, and consumer staplesThe goal of my articles is not to make quick gains but long-term sustainable growth by identifying the most promising opportunities in the markets at a fair price. My strategy is to buy and hold for as long as my investment thesis is intact. Therefore, I try to update each investment idea/stock every 3-6 months to keep my rating and thesis up-to-date.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

