Toast (NYSE:TOST) shares are up over 35% since I first recommended it as a “Buy” in late March, easily outpacing the 14% gain in the S&P 500. However, the shares have recently sold off on news that the firm was eliminating a 99-cent processing fee it had just recently enacted. Let’s catch up on the name ahead of its earnings.

Company Profile

As a refresher, TOST operates a restaurant SaaS platform that is involved in all aspects of operating a restaurant, including point of sale, marketing & loyalty, digital ordering & delivery, and supply chain & accounting, among others.

Its Toast POS system, which integrates point of sale functions and payment processing, is the center of its solution and is designed specifically for restaurants. Among its features are invoicing, mobile order, multi-location management tools, as well as hardware offerings. It also offers a number of other modules used for managing and restaurant.

Earnings Preview

TOST will likely report its Q2 earnings the second week of August, although it has not officially announced a date yet. The stock has shown a lot of volatility following its earnings, moving more than 10% five of the past seven quarters. The stock has risen following its earnings report in only four of the past seven quarters since it IPO’d back in 2021. Investor reactions have ranged from a -25.0% decrease in Q1 of 2023, to a 18.2% jump in Q2 of 2022. The stock rose 6.4% the only prior time it has reported earnings for a Q2 period.

TOST has beaten analyst estimates for revenue each quarter since it has IPO’d. However, it has missed EPS estimates each time as well. The revenue beats have tended to be quite large. Outside of one quarter where it posted a 2.1% beat, the other quarters have ranged from 4.2-12.2%. The company has not yet turned an EPS profit.

TOST’s Q2 revenue estimates, meanwhile, have steadily moved higher over the past year, and are now nearly 14% higher versus a year ago. Revenue estimates are down up 4.4% since late April and now stand at $944.7 million.

TOST’s Q2 EPS estimates, meanwhile, have moved up and down over the past year, but are 58.7% higher versus a year ago. Analyst expectations have gone from a loss of -5.8 cents in late April to -2.9 cents currently.

On its Q1 earnings call, the company guided for Q2 revenue to be between $920- 950 million. Meanwhile, it forecast adjusted EBITDA to fall in a range between -$10 million and $10 million.

At a William Blair conference in June, CFO Elena Gomez said that restaurants and consumers have been resilient in the face of any macro headwinds. She noted that in warmer summer months, the company also typically sees higher payment volumes.

One of the big questions surrounding TOST is (EBITDA) profitability. On that front, Gomez said:

“We gave a long-term margin profile. And that long-term margin profile was really fintech and SaaS gross margins. And what we said was, as we become a multibillion-dollar company, we would see margins in the 30% to 35% range. And when you think about that, so how do you get there from here? So a couple of things. One, we talked about take rate, right? Today, for the near term, we're saying we're going to be in the low 50s. But over time, we want to scale that, right, and through our optimization drive that steadily up. And then within gross margin, as we think about support, there's ways that we can optimize support through offshore through better self-service, et cetera. So we'll do that. And then as it relates to our operating expenses, driving more flywheel markets really drive that productivity and making sure we're continuing to replicate that as much as we can. And we always manage through a payback philosophy. Like we're very maniacal about. This is our payback period. And if it doesn't fit that, then what is the path to get back to that payback period. And then in R&D, we made significant investment over the last few years. So we're going to continue to innovate. You'll see some growth there, but it won't be at the same clip that you saw in the last couple of years. And then with G&A, just like any other company, we're going to expect to scale through automation.”

Now the company did see its shares slide earlier this month when it decided to remove a recently implemented 99-cent processing fee from its platform. The company apologized to its customers in the progress. TOST said the announcement will not impact its Q2 or full-year results.

The decision to remove the order processing fee will likely be the topic de jour on the company’s Q2 conference call. This fee was likely close to a 100% profit margin, so it going away will definitely impact revenue and profitability. That said, the fee was short lived and also not in guidance. In my view, while the fee was poorly executed, I do applaud management for quickly reversing course.

Revenue growth and profitability will also be top of mind for investors. TOST’s revenue growth has been strong, and since much of its revenue comes from payment processing, it should continue to see a benefit from the continued restaurant-industry price increases that have stemmed from inflation.

Despite the processing fee bungle, I expect the company to handily beat revenue estimates and to turn EBITDA positive this quarter. Anything less will likely see the stock sell-off.

Valuation

In my view, the best way to value TOST based on the way it reports revenue is as a multiple of its subscription revenue and net fintech revenue (fintech gross profit). Based on its revenue guidance, I think the company can generate about $1.15 billion in 2023 subscription and net fintech revenue. On that basis, it trades at about 9.8x its subscription and net fintech revenue.

Extend that out to 2024 with 30% growth, and that gets you to $1.5 billion in 2024 subscription and net fintech revenue. On that basis, it trades at 7.5x.

Given TOST’s growth and the rising valuation that SaaS names are starting to command, you can see a lot more potential multiple expansion upside for TOST from here.

Conclusion

Given the pushback from its customers, TOST made a mistake with the order processing fee, but the company was quick to rectify it, which I commend management for doing. Too often you see companies double down on mistakes and not admit them.

That said, the fee was not part of my investment thesis and it only lasted about a month, so at the end of the day, not much has changed. TOST is still one of the fastest growing names out there, and its valuation remains quite reasonable given its growth.

TOST is going to be a volatile name, and I expect no less when it reports its results next month. If you can stand the volatility, TOST stock remains a “Buy.”