Can The 11 Sector 'Correlation Coefficient' [CORREL] Help Our S&P 500 Performance?
Summary
- The article introduces the "correlation coefficient" (CORREL) as a statistical method to understand how two variables move together, aiding investors in portfolio diversification.
- The article provides 12 sector portfolio templates based on the CORREL of S&P 500 Select Sectors, advising investors not to change sector allocations once invested.
- The Sector Diffusion Index (SDI) for July is reported at 60%, reflecting market situations similar to January, with the financial sector excluded due to high CORREL with other sectors.
Introduction
“The article introduced a statistical method of "correlation coefficient" [CORREL] which indicates how two variables move together: The higher the tighter. The CORREL adds information to the PPO, by not only the direction (which the PPO tracts) but also the size of prices and the trading volume as well.
The CORREL table can be used for investors to set a portfolio, selecting lower numbers to diversify better. The next article will show a much bigger CORREL table, computing all 11 SPY sectors' CORREL numbers. Investors can build a good portfolio, using the Table”
(From my comment on “S&P 500 Moves On, Rocking Uptrend Tightly”, Jul 24, 2023)
The Focus
Introduction of Table 1
Portfolio Templates
Reporting the Sector Diffusion [SDI] in Jul as of 03 – 2
Introduction of Table 1
Table 1. The SPY 11 Sectors CORREL Table
|
*
|
XLRE
|
XLU
|
XLC
|
XLY
|
XLF
|
XLE
|
XLI
|
XLP
|
XLK
|
XLB
|
XLV
|
XLRE
|
*
|
74%
|
78%
|
63%
|
65%
|
64%
|
70%
|
30%
|
53%
|
59%
|
22%
|
XLU
|
74%
|
*
|
31%
|
14%
|
64%
|
66%
|
51%
|
71%
|
28%
|
48%
|
61%
|
XLC
|
78%
|
31%
|
*
|
91%
|
60%
|
43%
|
67%
|
2%
|
78%
|
66%
|
-1%
|
XLY
|
63%
|
14%
|
91%
|
*
|
56%
|
27%
|
62%
|
3%
|
86%
|
65%
|
5%
|
XLF
|
65%
|
64%
|
60%
|
56%
|
*
|
72%
|
92%
|
57%
|
81%
|
80%
|
68%
|
XLE
|
64%
|
66%
|
43%
|
27%
|
72%
|
*
|
80%
|
24%
|
36%
|
67%
|
36%
|
XLI
|
70%
|
51%
|
67%
|
62%
|
92%
|
80%
|
*
|
31%
|
76%
|
83%
|
49%
|
XLP
|
30%
|
71%
|
2%
|
3%
|
57%
|
24%
|
31%
|
*
|
34%
|
40%
|
89%
|
XLK
|
53%
|
28%
|
78%
|
86%
|
81%
|
36%
|
76%
|
34%
|
*
|
82%
|
45%
|
XLB
|
59%
|
48%
|
66%
|
65%
|
80%
|
67%
|
83%
|
40%
|
82%
|
*
|
52%
|
XLV
|
22%
|
61%
|
-1%
|
5%
|
68%
|
36%
|
49%
|
89%
|
45%
|
52%
|
*
NOTE: Source is Yahoo Finance and Author made Table.
1. XLRE: The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund
2. XLU: The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund
3. XLC: The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund
4. XLY: The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund
5. XLF: The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund
6. XLE: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund
7. XLI: The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund
8. XLP: The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund
9. XLK: The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund
10. XLB: The Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund
11. XLV: The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund
Table 1 computed all S&P 500 Select Sectors' cross CORRELs among 11 components. You can see each line, starting from XLRE to XLV, 10 CORREL numbers with other remaining 10 components, one by one.
For example:
1) Real Estate (XLRE) has lower CORREL 22% with Health Care (XLV) and 30% with Consumer Staples (XLP).
2) Utilities (XLU) has 31% with Communication Services (XLC), 14% with Consumer Discretionary (XLY), and 28% with Technology (XLK).
3) Communication Services (XLC) has 31% with Utilities (XLU), 2% with Consumer Staples (XLP), and -1% with Health Care (XLV).
4) Consumer Discretionary (XLY) has 14% with Utilities (XLU), 27% with Energy (XLE), 3% with Consumer Staples (XLP), and 5% with Health Care (XLV).
5) Financial (XLF) has no lower than 50%.
6) Energy (XLE) has 27% with Consumer Discretionary (XLY), 24% with Consumer Staples (XLP), 36% with Technology (XLK), and 36% with Health Care (XLV).
7) Industrial (XLI) has 31% with Consumer Staples (XLP) and 49% with Health Care (XLV).
8) Consumer Staples (XLP) has 30% with Real Estate (XLRE), 2% with Communication Services (XLC), 3% with Consumer Discretionary (XLY), 24% with Energy (XLE), 31% with Industrial (XLI), 34% with Technology (XLK), and 40% with Materials (XLB).
9) Technology (XLK) has 28% with Utilities (XLU), 36% with Energy (XLE), and 34% with Consumer Staples (XLP).
10) Materials (XLB) has 48% with Utilities (XLU), and 40% with Consumer Staples (XLP).
11) Health Care (XLV) has 22% with Real Estate (XLRE), -1% with Communication Services (XLC), 5% with Consumer Discretionary (XLY), and 36% with Energy (XLE).
12 Sector Portfolio Templates
1) XLRE (30%) XLP (35%) XLV (35%)
2) XLU (30%) XLY (35%) XLK (35%)
3) XLC (30%) XLP (35%) XLK (35%)
4) XLY (25%) XLE (25%) XLP (25%) XLV (25%)
5) XLE (25%) XLP (25%) XLK (25%) XLV (25%)
6) XLI (30%) XLP (35%) XLV (35%)
7) XLP (30%) XLC (35%) XLK (35%)
8) XLRE (25%) XLY (25%) XLE (25%) XLB (25%)
9) XLK (25%) XLU (25%) XLE (25%) XLP (25%)
10) XLB (35%) XLU (30%) XLP (35%)
11) XLV (30%) XLC (40%) XLY (30%)
12) XLRE (30%) XLC (40%) XLE (30%)
Special Note
Investors may change the sector allocations, but once invested no change and no re-balancing is recommended. If your investment time length is at least 3 years and your age is younger than 60 you don't have to time it.
The Financial Sector (XLF) do not join in 12 Templates simply because it had a higher CORREL with other sectors.
The Sector Diffusion Index [SDI] in Jul, 03 – 21
Table 2. The Jun Diffusion Index of The S&P 500 11 Sectors
|
July
|
Mar-23
|
The S&P 500 !! Select Sectors
|
Diffusion
|
DATE
|
XLRE
|
XLU
|
XLC
|
XLY
|
XLF
|
XLE
|
XLI
|
XLP
|
XLK
|
XLB
|
XLV
|
#P
|
SDI
|
07/03/23
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
m
|
P
|
m
|
9
|
82%
|
07/05/23
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
m
|
m
|
m
|
m
|
m
|
m
|
m
|
4
|
36%
|
07/06/23
|
m
|
m
|
m
|
m
|
m
|
m
|
m
|
m
|
m
|
m
|
m
|
0
|
0%
|
07/07/23
|
m
|
m
|
m
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
m
|
m
|
P
|
m
|
5
|
45%
|
07/10/23
|
P
|
m
|
m
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
m
|
P
|
m
|
P
|
7
|
64%
|
07/11/23
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
11
|
####
|
07/12/23
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
m
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
m
|
9
|
82%
|
07/13/23
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
m
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
10
|
91%
|
07/14/23
|
m
|
m
|
m
|
P
|
m
|
m
|
m
|
P
|
m
|
m
|
P
|
3
|
27%
|
07/17/23
|
m
|
m
|
m
|
P
|
P
|
m
|
P
|
m
|
P
|
P
|
m
|
5
|
45%
|
07/18/23
|
m
|
m
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
m
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
8
|
73%
|
07/19/23
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
m
|
P
|
m
|
m
|
P
|
8
|
73%
|
07/20/23
|
m
|
P
|
m
|
m
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
m
|
P
|
P
|
7
|
64%
|
07/21/23
|
P
|
P
|
m
|
P
|
m
|
P
|
m
|
P
|
m
|
P
|
P
|
7
|
64%
|
AVERAGE
|
60%
NOTE
Data Source is Yahoo Finance, Author Made Table.
Table 2 reports 60% in July as of Jul 21. The monthly records of the SDI in 2023 were:
Jan (61%), Feb (46%), Mar (56%), Apr (52%), May (43%), and Jun (59%). The figures well reflected each market situations. In Jul (60%), the market now is similar with Jan (61%), as shown in “The Paper-And-Pencil-Only (PPO) 123”, Jul 15, 2023
The Final Thought
The CORREL-dependent 12 investment templates will help investors enormously in this Trend-rocking bull market in several years ahead.
The S&P 500 select sectors of course stand firm individually, but the 12 templates made some optimization as a portfolio.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments