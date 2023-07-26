Can The 11 Sector 'Correlation Coefficient' [CORREL] Help Our S&P 500 Performance?

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

“The article introduced a statistical method of "correlation coefficient" [CORREL] which indicates how two variables move together: The higher the tighter. The CORREL adds information to the PPO, by not only the direction (which the PPO tracts) but also the size of prices and the trading volume as well. The CORREL table can be used for investors to set a portfolio, selecting lower numbers to diversify better. The next article will show a much bigger CORREL table, computing all 11 SPY sectors' CORREL numbers. Investors can build a good portfolio, using the Table” (From my comment on “S&P 500 Moves On, Rocking Uptrend Tightly”, Jul 24, 2023)

The Focus

Introduction of Table 1

Portfolio Templates

Reporting the Sector Diffusion [SDI] in Jul as of 03 – 2

Table 1. The SPY 11 Sectors CORREL Table * XLRE XLU XLC XLY XLF XLE XLI XLP XLK XLB XLV XLRE * 74% 78% 63% 65% 64% 70% 30% 53% 59% 22% XLU 74% * 31% 14% 64% 66% 51% 71% 28% 48% 61% XLC 78% 31% * 91% 60% 43% 67% 2% 78% 66% -1% XLY 63% 14% 91% * 56% 27% 62% 3% 86% 65% 5% XLF 65% 64% 60% 56% * 72% 92% 57% 81% 80% 68% XLE 64% 66% 43% 27% 72% * 80% 24% 36% 67% 36% XLI 70% 51% 67% 62% 92% 80% * 31% 76% 83% 49% XLP 30% 71% 2% 3% 57% 24% 31% * 34% 40% 89% XLK 53% 28% 78% 86% 81% 36% 76% 34% * 82% 45% XLB 59% 48% 66% 65% 80% 67% 83% 40% 82% * 52% XLV 22% 61% -1% 5% 68% 36% 49% 89% 45% 52% * NOTE: Source is Yahoo Finance and Author made Table. 1. XLRE: The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund 2. XLU: The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund 3. XLC: The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 4. XLY: The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund 5. XLF: The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund 6. XLE: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund 7. XLI: The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund 8. XLP: The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund 9. XLK: The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund 10. XLB: The Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund 11. XLV: The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Click to enlarge

Table 1 computed all S&P 500 Select Sectors' cross CORRELs among 11 components. You can see each line, starting from XLRE to XLV, 10 CORREL numbers with other remaining 10 components, one by one.

For example:

1) Real Estate (XLRE) has lower CORREL 22% with Health Care (XLV) and 30% with Consumer Staples (XLP).

2) Utilities (XLU) has 31% with Communication Services (XLC), 14% with Consumer Discretionary (XLY), and 28% with Technology (XLK).

3) Communication Services (XLC) has 31% with Utilities (XLU), 2% with Consumer Staples (XLP), and -1% with Health Care (XLV).

4) Consumer Discretionary (XLY) has 14% with Utilities (XLU), 27% with Energy (XLE), 3% with Consumer Staples (XLP), and 5% with Health Care (XLV).

5) Financial (XLF) has no lower than 50%.

6) Energy (XLE) has 27% with Consumer Discretionary (XLY), 24% with Consumer Staples (XLP), 36% with Technology (XLK), and 36% with Health Care (XLV).

7) Industrial (XLI) has 31% with Consumer Staples (XLP) and 49% with Health Care (XLV).

8) Consumer Staples (XLP) has 30% with Real Estate (XLRE), 2% with Communication Services (XLC), 3% with Consumer Discretionary (XLY), 24% with Energy (XLE), 31% with Industrial (XLI), 34% with Technology (XLK), and 40% with Materials (XLB).

9) Technology (XLK) has 28% with Utilities (XLU), 36% with Energy (XLE), and 34% with Consumer Staples (XLP).

10) Materials (XLB) has 48% with Utilities (XLU), and 40% with Consumer Staples (XLP).

11) Health Care (XLV) has 22% with Real Estate (XLRE), -1% with Communication Services (XLC), 5% with Consumer Discretionary (XLY), and 36% with Energy (XLE).

12 Sector Portfolio Templates

1) XLRE (30%) XLP (35%) XLV (35%)

2) XLU (30%) XLY (35%) XLK (35%)

3) XLC (30%) XLP (35%) XLK (35%)

4) XLY (25%) XLE (25%) XLP (25%) XLV (25%)

5) XLE (25%) XLP (25%) XLK (25%) XLV (25%)

6) XLI (30%) XLP (35%) XLV (35%)

7) XLP (30%) XLC (35%) XLK (35%)

8) XLRE (25%) XLY (25%) XLE (25%) XLB (25%)

9) XLK (25%) XLU (25%) XLE (25%) XLP (25%)

10) XLB (35%) XLU (30%) XLP (35%)

11) XLV (30%) XLC (40%) XLY (30%)

12) XLRE (30%) XLC (40%) XLE (30%)

Special Note

Investors may change the sector allocations, but once invested no change and no re-balancing is recommended. If your investment time length is at least 3 years and your age is younger than 60 you don't have to time it.

The Financial Sector (XLF) do not join in 12 Templates simply because it had a higher CORREL with other sectors.

The Sector Diffusion Index [SDI] in Jul, 03 – 21

Table 2. The Jun Diffusion Index of The S&P 500 11 Sectors July Mar-23 The S&P 500 !! Select Sectors Diffusion DATE XLRE XLU XLC XLY XLF XLE XLI XLP XLK XLB XLV #P SDI 07/03/23 P P P P P P P P m P m 9 82% 07/05/23 P P P P m m m m m m m 4 36% 07/06/23 m m m m m m m m m m m 0 0% 07/07/23 m m m P P P P m m P m 5 45% 07/10/23 P m m P P P P m P m P 7 64% 07/11/23 P P P P P P P P P P P 11 #### 07/12/23 P P P P P P m P P P m 9 82% 07/13/23 P P P P P m P P P P P 10 91% 07/14/23 m m m P m m m P m m P 3 27% 07/17/23 m m m P P m P m P P m 5 45% 07/18/23 m m P P P P P m P P P 8 73% 07/19/23 P P P P P P m P m m P 8 73% 07/20/23 m P m m P P P P m P P 7 64% 07/21/23 P P m P m P m P m P P 7 64% AVERAGE 60% NOTE Data Source is Yahoo Finance, Author Made Table. Click to enlarge

Table 2 reports 60% in July as of Jul 21. The monthly records of the SDI in 2023 were:

Jan (61%), Feb (46%), Mar (56%), Apr (52%), May (43%), and Jun (59%). The figures well reflected each market situations. In Jul (60%), the market now is similar with Jan (61%), as shown in “The Paper-And-Pencil-Only (PPO) 123”, Jul 15, 2023

The Final Thought

The CORREL-dependent 12 investment templates will help investors enormously in this Trend-rocking bull market in several years ahead.

The S&P 500 select sectors of course stand firm individually, but the 12 templates made some optimization as a portfolio.