Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Riot Platforms: Bitcoin Rally Masks Fundamental Problems With Business Model

Jul. 26, 2023 5:32 AM ETRiot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT)1 Comment
Skeptic Capital profile picture
Skeptic Capital
2 Followers

Summary

  • Riot Platforms' share price has increased ~445% since the start of 2023 due to Bitcoin's price appreciation and optimism about their new Corsicana facility.
  • The company's unit economics are unprofitable at current Bitcoin prices.
  • The company has never turned a profit and has been growing through equity issuance, with plans to double their share count again, further diluting shareholders.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Skeptic Capital as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click

Mining rig

South_agency

This article was written by

Skeptic Capital profile picture
Skeptic Capital
2 Followers
I have a masters degree in Economics and previously worked for a long / short investment fund. I have been investing in either a professional or personal capacity for over 5 years and I now focus primarily on short selling opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of RIOT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

P
Pat Bey
Today, 5:43 AM
Premium
Comments (364)
Dear friend , the problem with your article is using old metrics on a new business model !
You cannot talk about revenues ( your calculations are wrong by the way ) , you cannot talk about profitability , and your horizon is unknown …

In this business you simply estimate the value of BTC in 10 years, how many will they have (current + production less cash burning) and their ability to continue mining and growing hash rate .

Based on that I would say they are wayyyyy undervalued today !
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.