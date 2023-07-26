Vivek Vishwakarma/iStock via Getty Images

Wall Street may not care whether a dividend is paid monthly, quarterly, or even annually. That's because those dividends aren't going directly into their hands and their compensation isn't directly tied to that.

However, dividend frequency can be meaningful for retail investors simply because it puts real cash into their pockets, and which can be used for income replacement during retirement or as a powerful supplement for side income during one's working years.

While most investors have heard of Realty Income Corporation (O) for its monthly dividends, today I discuss a lesser followed name, LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC), which has been making monthly payments to shareholders since 2005 (uninterrupted since 2002). In this article, I discuss why LTC is a high yield bargain for dividend investors.

Why LTC?

LTC Properties is a self-managed healthcare REIT that specializes in senior care real estate. It is somewhat similar to National Health Care Investors (NHI) in that it invests in both seniors housing and skilled nursing facilities, with about a 50/50 allocation to each. At present, LTC has 212 properties that are diversified across 30 operators in 29 U.S. states.

LTC is led by a long-tenured management team, including the CEO Wendy Simpson, who has been with the company for 23 years, serving as CEO for the past 16. Additionally, the Co-President and Chief Investment Officer have been with the company for 23 and 19 years, respectively.

The property portfolio is relatively young, with the average age of the total portfolio being less than 20 years old. Moreover, 90% of the properties are in the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas of the U.S. As shown below, Texas, North Carolina, and Michigan are LTC's top 3 states in terms of property count, with the balance being spread mostly across population dense states like those across the Sunbelt and the West Coast.

Investor Presentation

The company has come a long way since hitting COVID-era headwinds. This is reflected by pricing power on the private pay side, with rate increases being implemented this year without significant declines in occupancy. Plus, most tenants are current on rent, as demonstrated by a 98.4% rent collection rate during the first quarter of this year.

LTC still has some ways to go, though, as occupancy still has a ways to go before reaching its pre-pandemic levels. This is reflected by private pay and skilled nursing occupancy being at 80% and 73%, respectively, which sit lower than the 87% and 80% in pre-COVID times.

Looking ahead, I would expect for occupancy numbers to improve for the remainder of the year. This is considering the dramatic drop in COVID cases since the start of the year, with the U.S. declaring an end to the COVID national emergency a few months ago.

In addition, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid services recently approved a 3.7% market basket rate increase for Medicare, and this is expected to give meaningful benefits to LTC's skilled nursing operators. For example, management expects for SNF EBITDAR rent coverage (excluding stimulus funds) to improve from 1.03x to 1.09x. It's worth noting that these rent coverage metrics are reported in arrears (based on end of 2022), and I would expect for rent coverage to improve significantly in the first half and balance of the year when they are reported.

Moreover, the long-term tailwinds for LTC and healthcare real estate landscape in general remains intact, as the demand drivers remain firmly in place. This is supported by the age 75+ and 85+ populations that are expected to grow significantly over the next decade and beyond. As shown below, both population groups are expected to ramp significantly between now and 2040.

Investor Presentation

Near-term risks to LTC include potential for operator challenges should occupancy numbers decline. Plus, while lower interest rates have muted new supply in the private pay sector, lower rates could prompt more competition in the space. Also, materially higher interest rates could pressure LTC's bottom line through higher debt expenses.

Meanwhile, LTC maintains a strong balance sheet with a net debt to EBITDAre coverage of 5.8x, sitting well below the 6.0x level generally considered to be safe by ratings agencies for REITs. It also has $142 million in liquidity, a reasonable debt to enterprise value of 40.6% and a good fixed charge coverage ratio of 3.6x.

Importantly for dividend investors, LTC never cut its dividend throughout the COVID pandemic and it's covered by a reasonably safe 82.6% FAD payout ratio. While dividend growth has been lacking, I believe the current 6.4% yield on cost more than makes up for it, with potential for growth down the line as interest rates and the healthcare landscape continues to stabilize.

Lastly, LTC represents good value at the current price of $35.45 with a forward P/FFO of 13.4, sitting below its normal P/FFO of 14.5. Analysts also expect FFO/share growth of 4.7% next year, as tenant occupancy and rent coverage improve. Of course, most investors will be interested in the yield. Compared to the 1.44% yield of the S&P 500 (SPY) it could take 19 years for it grow to a 6.4% yield, based on the 10-year dividend compound growth rate of 6.94%.

Investor Takeaway

In conclusion, LTC Properties offers an attractive high yield that is backed by a reasonably safe FAD payout ratio and a solid balance sheet. Plus, it benefits from strong long-term growth drivers in the form of an aging population and good pricing power on the private pay side of its portfolio. Plus, the recent increase in Medicare rates is a plus for its tenants. As such, I believe LTC should be considered by long-term income investors looking for an attractive dividend play paid monthly with good potential upside over the long run.