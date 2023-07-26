PFXF: Preferreds Ex-Financials ETF, For Portfolio Diversification, 6.0% Yield

Hero Images Inc

Most preferred shares ETFs are significantly overweight financials, as banks issue more preferred than most other companies. Being overweight financials means performance is strongly dependent on the performance of said industry. Losses could mount if said industry underperforms, as was the case during the past financial crisis / housing bubble.

For investors in preferred shares, reducing financial industry exposure would reduce risk, and seems like a wise course of action. The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF), which invests in preferred excluding financials, could be used for such purposes. PFXF does have some other positives, including a 6.0% yield and above-average performance, but portfolio diversification is its key benefit and investment thesis, in my opinion at least.

Preferred Shares - Overview and Analysis

Some context first.

Preferred shares are a type of hybrid security, which exhibit characteristics of both equity and fixed-income securities. Like equity, these securities represent ownership of a company and are junior to bondholders in the event of bankruptcy or non-payment. Like bonds, these securities generally offer high dividends, and are senior to equity in the event of bankruptcy or non-payment. In practice, most preferred are closer to bonds than to equity, but specifics vary.

Companies can finance their operations and balance sheets through issuing common shares, bonds, or preferred shares, among other options. Regulators prefer common shares over bonds, as the latter can more easily absorb losses during downturns and recessions. It is much easier to slash a dividend than to miss an interest rate payment: the first are optional, the second mandatory. In times of stress, issuing more common shares is easier than bonds, as the latter generally contain debt covenants limiting the debt levels. Common shares are also cheaper, insofar as their dividends are not mandatory expenses for a bank.

Due to the above, regulators prefer banks issue (at least some) common shares over bonds. Specifically, banks are compelled to hold at least 4.5% of their assets as common equity tier 1, or CET1. Said figure is mostly comprised of common shares / equity, hence the name, but includes a few other items as well. Larger banks are required to hold more than 4.5%, generally higher than 10.0%. As per the Bank of International Settlements:

BIS

Regulators are very strict about what qualifies as CET1, with most hybrid securities, including preferreds, generally not qualifying. As an example, JPMorgan's (JPM) $219B in CET1 explicitly excludes preferred, and is mostly comprised of common equity (a bit lower due to excluding goodwill / other items):

JPMorgan

At the same time, there are other regulatory capital ratios that banks must meet, including at least 6.0% of their assets in additional tier 1 capital, and at least 8.0% in tier 2. As per the BIS:

BIS

Regulators are less strict about what qualifies as tier 1 and tier 2 capital. Common shares qualify but preferred shares can, under certain conditions, qualify too.

Banks prefer to issue preferred shares, when allowed to, so as to reduce (common) shareholder dilution and boost (common) shareholder returns (fewer shares means higher earnings per share). As such, and considering the above, banks sometimes issue preferreds to meet their additional tier 1 / tier 2 capital regulatory requirements. As an example, of JPMorgan's $246B in tier 1 capital, $27B is comprised of preferred shares.

JPMorgan

JPMorgan issued those $27B in preferreds at least partly to meet regulatory standards. Importantly, these standards are unique to banks, and do not apply to other industries. Due to this, preferred issuance tends to be much higher in banks than in other industries. Most preferred share index ETFs are market-value weighted, and so tend to be significantly overweight banks and financials. As an example, the benchmark iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF) invests a whopping 71.5% of its portfolio in financials:

PFF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE), second largest preferred ETF in the market, is even more lopsided, with almost 80% of its portfolio in financials:

FPE

Being significantly overweight financials means performance is strongly dependent on conditions in said industry. Expect losses and underperformance if said industry underperforms, as was the case in early 2023, due to the regional banking crisis. PFF had been slightly underperforming relative to high-yield corporate bonds before said crisis, and underperformance increased when the crisis hit, and by a healthy margin.

Data by YCharts

Conditions were much worse during the past financial crisis / housing bubble, with PFF seeing losses of almost 60%. The fund recovered most of these losses once conditions settled, but some were semi-permanent, with PFF's returns lagging behind those of HYG ever since.

Data by YCharts

Considering the above, investors in PFF and most other preferred shares ETFs should consider reducing their financials exposure. Doing so would almost certainly reduce risk, volatility, and potential underperformance during any future industry-specific crisis, all important benefits for shareholders. Returns should not decrease, as there are no significant spreads between preferred yields in different industries.

Reducing financials exposure can be accomplished with an investment in PFXF. Said ETF focuses on preferred securities excluding financials, with investments in utilities, REITs, energy producers, and industrials. As these are relatively niche securities, industry diversification is below-average, but there is some diversification, and no overweight financials position.

PFXF

As PFXF does not invest in financials, the fund is not exposed to conditions in said industry, and should outperform when said industry underperforms. That was the case in early 2023, when the regional banking crisis hit, as expected. The graph is striking, with PFXF performing almost identical to its benchmark until when the crisis hit.

Data by YCharts

PFXF's outperformance would almost certainly have been even higher during the past financial crisis and housing bubble, although the fund did not yet exist at the time, with inception in mid-2012.

Nevertheless, and based on recent performance, I'm confident in stating that an investment in PFXF can complement an investment in PFF, or other financial-focused preferred shares ETF. Investing in both would result in more balanced industry exposures, leading to more balanced performance, and lower losses during any future banking crisis. A 50/50 PFF/ PFXF split would result in a roughly 35% allocation to financials, which seems reasonable enough (there are few industries here). Exact figures would vary for other ETFs, but should not be too different.

In my opinion, PFXF's most important benefit is the diversification it provides to an investor's preferred shares portfolio. The fund does have a few other benefits, however. PFXF currently yields 6.5%, a good yield, although a bit lower than PFF's 6.9%. Both figures are somewhat volatile, so small differences might not necessarily be all that important or informative. PFXF's dividends grew 10% in 2022, courtesy of Federal Reserve hikes:

Seeking Alpha

On a more negative note, PFXF's dividends are very volatile, much more so than average, so past growth might have simply been volatility.

Data by YCharts

PFXF's performance track-record is quite a bit stronger than that of PFF, with the fund outperforming its benchmark since inception:

Data by YCharts

Credit quality seems worse, with a higher allocation to unrated funds. Data for PFXF:

PFXF

Data for PFF:

PFF

Lower credit quality should lead to higher losses and underperformance during downturns and recessions, as was the case in early 2020, the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. On a more positive note, underperformance was quite small, all things considered.

Data by YCharts

In my opinion, and considering the above, PFXF is a reasonable stand-alone investment, roughly comparable to PFF. Importantly, I've seen nothing to make me doubt or question the fund, or to doubt its effectiveness as a tool for portfolio diversification. I've seen no real significant downsides or deal-breakers.

Conclusion

Most preferred shares ETFs are significantly overweight financials. PFXF, on the other hand, explicitly excludes financials. Combining PFXF with other preferred shares ETF can lead to more balanced industry exposures for preferred shares investors, an important benefit for the same.