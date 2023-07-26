Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Howmet Aerospace: Flying High Above The Returns Of The S&P 500

Jul. 26, 2023 7:08 AM ETHowmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM)ITA, VOO, XAR
Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
20.42K Followers

Summary

  • Despite the global pandemic's negative impact on Commercial orders, Howmet Aerospace has significantly outperformed the Defense & Aerospace sector and the S&P 500 over the past five years.
  • Increased NATO and U.S. military spending is a positive catalyst. In addition, Howmet has pricing power on its metal castings and forgings for new aircraft builds.
  • Howmet's Q1 revenue was $1.6 billion, up 21.2% year-on-year, driven by a 29% increase in Commercial Aerospace Segment sales; the company also reduced debt by $176 million.
  • FY23 guidance was raised with the midpoint of FCF generation at $635 million. This bodes well for shareholders considering Howmet has a robust $922 million share buyback authorization in place.

Over the past 5 years, and despite a global pandemic that hammered commercial aerospace orders, Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) has not only vastly outperformed the Defense & Aerospace sector, it has run rings around the S&P 500 as well (see chart below). Today I'll

Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
20.42K Followers
Technology stocks, ETFs, portfolio strategy, renewable energy, and O&G companies. Primary goal is growing net-worth. I typically allocate a portion of my own portfolio and devote some of my SA articles to small and medium sized companies offering compelling risk/reward propositions. I am an Electronics Engineer, not a qualified investment advisor. While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. Therefore, I cannot guarantee its accuracy. I advise investors conduct their own research and due-diligence and to consult a qualified investment advisor. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles. Thanks for reading and I wish you much investment success!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ITA, XAR, VOO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am an electronics engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

