Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

DBS Group: A Solid Bank, But Limited Catalysts In The Near Term

Jul. 26, 2023 7:09 AM ETDBS Group Holdings Ltd (DBSDF), DBSDY
Young Investor Analytics profile picture
Young Investor Analytics
1 Follower

Summary

  • DBS Group's strong position, robust capital, and positive long-term growth outlook make it a top-performing bank in Singapore, with a reasonable dividend yield of over 5%.
  • Despite regulatory changes and additional capital requirements, DBS is expected to benefit from Basel IV reforms, which could increase its CET1 capital adequacy ratio by 200 basis points.
  • While near-term catalysts may be limited, DBS's focus on cost management and slower formation of non-performing assets could drive improved future earnings, making it a long-term hold.

Banking Collapse

wildpixel

The investment thesis for DBS Group (OTCPK:DBSDY) is based on its strong position as a top-performing bank in Singapore, supported by a robust capital position and positive long term growth outlook. The bank's improving asset quality and substantial return on

This article was written by

Young Investor Analytics profile picture
Young Investor Analytics
1 Follower
I am a young investor and recent graduate interested in expanding my knowledge of stocks and investments more broadly. In sharing my investment thoughts here, I plan to expand my investment horizons while learning more from readers through comments on my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.