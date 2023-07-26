Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Silver Beech Capital - Google: A Formidable AI Competitor At A Discount

Jul. 26, 2023 6:30 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGLMSFT1 Comment
Summary

  • Google has a 90%+ market share in its core search franchise, driving user engagement across its other franchises like YouTube, Chrome, Gmail, and Google Cloud.
  • Despite market concerns over Google's AI strategy, Silver Beech has invested in the company, believing it to be a high-quality company with strong returns on capital and growth prospects.
  • Google is trading at a valuation cheaper than its peers and the broader S&P 500.

Google Announces EUR 1 Billion Investment In Germany, Including Renewable Energies

Sean Gallup

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG,NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (“Alphabet” or “Google”) is a high-quality, asset-light global monopoly business in digital advertising. Google has maintained 90%+ market share in its core search franchise for decades; search dominance drives user engagement

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
10.62K Followers
Single stock ideas excerpted from fund letters published by Seeking Alpha.

Comments (1)

Hudson Investments profile picture
Hudson Investments
Today, 6:43 AM
Premium
Comments (20.41K)
Google has underperformed for the past year. I agree that they have a great franchise in AI and advertising. They hold a legal monopoly in search and their cloud offering has been successfully competing with Azure and AWS. I will look into Silver Beech Capital Management as they are making an impact on the investment world with their fine research especially with GOOG.
