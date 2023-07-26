Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Paramount: Trading Below The Sum Of Its Parts

Jul. 26, 2023 7:24 AM ETParamount Global (PARA), PARAAPARAP2 Comments
Tucker Dunn
Summary

  • Paramount Global owns countless businesses and brands, which could be worth far more than the market is currently valuing the firm.
  • The company is already in the process of selling assets such as BET, Simon and Schuster, and its CBS Studio in New York City.
  • If the firm achieves streaming profitability as executives claim it soon will, the market will almost certainly have to re-evaluate the recent bearish trend.
  • If analyst projections are correct, shareholders could receive large returns in an acquisition.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Tucker Dunn as a new contributor.

Tucker Dunn
Tucker Dunn is an investment manager and owner of Modern Traders LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) firm. His investment strategies include value investing and algorithmic investing methods. Articles typically cover examples of undervalued companies with an emphasis on absolute valuation analyses, such as discounted cash flow or residual income models.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PARA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

NanoCaptain
Today, 7:41 AM
Comments (64)
Nice article. How many shares does management own and have any of them been buying in the open market at these prices?
nyle alexla
Today, 7:36 AM
Comments (581)
Para is very good for future price gain.
