Polaris: Positive Q2 Results, Shares Fairly Valued

Jul. 26, 2023 7:37 AM ETPolaris Inc. (PII)
Justin Purohit
Summary

  • Powersports leader, Polaris, reported a Q2 beat on both the top and bottom lines. Results were also accompanied by positive revisions to full-year sales guidance.
  • In a positive reversal from Q1, the company reported strong North American retail sales, including 40%+ growth in their Indian Motorcycle brand.
  • The company also gained market share in all three major units.
  • Though the outlook appears positive, I view shares as fairly valued following a recent run-up to my previously estimated target price.

UTV side by side RZR with a Beautiful Mountain range in the background along the Poughkeepsi gulch trail near Silverton and Ouray Colorado in the San Juan Mountains, Rocky Mountains Colorado.

Richard McCracken/iStock via Getty Images

The rugged powersport offerings of Polaris (NYSE:PII) appear better suited for the land than in the water. Fortunately for investors, the weakness in the Marine division hasn't impeded the company from gaining market share and outperforming

