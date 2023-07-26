Upslope Capital - Garmin: A Classic 'Riches In Niches' Story
Summary
- Garmin stock is considered a good investment due to its high-quality business and reasonable valuation.
- Garmin is expected to benefit from existing trends such as rising interest in outdoor activities and health-tracking devices, as well as emerging changes in public health like new weight-loss drugs.
- Despite facing potential risks like manufacturing in Taiwan and competition from larger companies, Garmin's shares are seen as an attractive opportunity, especially with its potential growth in the Auto segment.
The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.
Garmin (NYSE:GRMN)
Garmin is a leading technology business mostly known today for its smartwatches and fitness trackers (about half of sales), as well as navigation and communication systems (serving consumer, aviation, marine, and automotive end markets). There are three key reasons I believe the stock is interesting, and
I’ll elaborate further on each below:
- Surprisingly high-quality business – both qualitatively and financially – despite appearance as a consumer “widget” maker. This doesn’t make shares compelling today, but it means the investment should work out fine if I’m wrong on some of the factors noted below.
- Positioned to benefit from both existing secular trends and emerging changes to public health – rising interest in outdoors, adoption of health-tracking devices, new weight-loss drugs.
- Valuation is reasonable on conservative estimates that discount a credible management team’s outlook and the prospect of accelerated demand for health-tracking devices.
First, why would I describe a (mostly) consumer hardware business as “quality”? Due to quirks of its engineering-focused culture and a history of long-term involvement by its co-founders, Garmin is a classic “riches in niches” story. Its products mostly target niche markets – e.g. ultra-marathoner tracking, cockpit controls, marine navigation. This has earned Garmin a somewhat narrow, but extremely loyal user base and a brand that is the gold standard in its categories. It has also helped Garmin effectively hold its own against competitors both small and (extremely) large, such as Apple and Google (Fitbit).
Garmin has a history of owner-operator style management that continues to this day. One of the cofounders is the Executive Chairman and still owns 10% of shares. The other co-founder sadly passed away, but his son is on the board and the family still owns 10%. The CEO joined the company in 1989 – practically a co-founder himself. Due to all of this, Garmin has a track record of focusing on the long-term and doing right by its customers. As an example: the company is one of the few today that arguably under-monetizes its retail customers by charging only for hardware and offering the software/network for free. I consider this both an advantage and potential opportunity. They also have an intense focus on feature improvement that further bolsters the brand and customer loyalty advantages.
Financially, Garmin also exhibits a number of quality factors. While cyclically exposed, the company has a long-term track record of mid-single digit+ organic growth and steady mid/high-teen ROIC (again, steady despite competing against big tech behemoths). The balance sheet is rock solid, with ~2x net cash.
Looking ahead, I believe Garmin will continue to benefit from the long-term secular trends it has for some time (e.g. rising consumer interest in the outdoors and adoption of health-tracking devices). More interestingly, Garmin appears exceptionally positioned to benefit from emerging changes to public health (e.g. GLP-1 weight-loss drugs). Should we see a genuine revolution on this front, I believe we will see a wave of consumer interest in health and fitness. Will people actually exercise more? I don’t know. But, I am fairly sure that people will be interested in…signaling good health. As the gold standard for fitness tracking, Garmin seems the best choice on this front. A Garmin signals you’re serious about running, swimming, or biking; an Apple signals you’re available via text/email anytime, anyplace (sorry). One executive that’s become quite known for his fitness recently posted the picture below:
Source: Upslope, Mark Zuckerberg’s Instagram.
Valuation-wise, Garmin shares appear reasonable enough at 18x 2024 EPS (LT range of ~13-24x) and 12x EBITDA (typical range of ~8-15x). Despite a credible management team, consensus seems to discount some key growth initiatives – most notably in the Auto segment. While Auto is currently the smallest unit in terms of revenue (~7%), management is pointing to a 40% revenue CAGR over the next several years. While margins will be modest, this growth is underpinned by recent wins with BMW (infotainment-related) and others. Flipping the unit’s 2022 loss of ~$80mm to a positive contribution by 2024/2025 would have a meaningful impact on the bottom-line. No need to get too far ahead of ourselves, but the reemergence of a serious Auto unit due to the company’s ability to play a role in electric vehicle consoles and/or navigation could be an interesting longer-term opportunity. I note that Garmin has a solid history of reinventing itself. For Garmin’s core Fitness and Outdoor units, consensus estimates also appear reasonable or even conservative, as a simple reversion to pre-2020 growth rates (i.e. no upside from developments in public health) seems to be assumed.
Aside from the obvious cyclical risk of any consumer discretionary, Garmin also faces other potential risks. Most of its manufacturing is in Taiwan. Here, I worry about the impact that rising tensions and noise might have on the stock, even if a hot conflict never actually unfolds. The company is also still emerging from its COVID hangover. Like many other consumer discretionary companies – especially those with a fitness/outdoor focus – Garmin saw boom-times during the pandemic. While inventories have stabilized, they are still elevated vs. historical levels (there appears to be good reason for this). Lastly, Garmin competes head-to-head against much larger competitors – some of whom may care less about competing profitably in select categories. Despite these risks, I think Garmin shares represent an attractive opportunity that fits very well with Upslope’s defensive portfolio.
Important Disclosures
General
Upslope Capital Management, LLC (“Upslope”) is a Colorado registered investment adviser. Information presented is for discussion and educational purposes only. This presentation is not an offer to sell securities of any investment fund or a solicitation of offers to buy any such securities. Securities of the fund managed by Upslope are offered to selected investors only by means of a complete offering memorandum and related subscription materials which contain significant additional information about the terms of an investment in the fund (such documents, the “Offering Documents”). Any decision to invest must be based solely upon the information set forth in the Offering Documents, regardless of any information investors may have been otherwise furnished, including this presentation. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed.
The information in this presentation was prepared by Upslope and is believed by Upslope to be reliable and has been obtained from public sources believed to be reliable. Upslope makes no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of such information. Opinions, estimates and projections in this presentation constitute the current judgment of Upslope and are subject to change without notice. Any projections, forecasts and estimates contained in this presentation are necessarily speculative in nature and are based upon certain assumptions. It can be expected that some or all of such assumptions will not materialize or will vary significantly from actual results. Accordingly, any projections are only estimates and actual results will differ and may vary substantially from the projections or estimates shown. This presentation is not intended as a recommendation to purchase or sell any commodity or security. Upslope has no obligation to update, modify or amend this presentation or to otherwise notify a reader thereof in the event that any matter stated herein, or any opinion, project on, forecast or estimate set forth herein, changes or subsequently becomes inaccurate.
The graphs, charts and other visual aids are provided for informational purposes only. None of these graphs, charts or visual aids can and of themselves be used to make investment decisions. No representation is made that these will assist any person in making investment decisions and no graph, chart or other visual aid can capture all factors and variables required in making such decisions.
This presentation is strictly confidential and may not be reproduced or redistributed in whole or in part nor may its contents be disclosed to any other person without the express consent of Upslope.
Investment Strategy
The description herein of the approach of Upslope and the targeted characteristics of its strategies and investments is based on current expectations and should not be considered definitive or a guarantee that the approaches, strategies, and investment portfolio will, in fact, possess these characteristics. In addition, the description herein of the fund’s risk management strategies is based on current expectations and should not be considered definitive or a guarantee that such strategies will reduce all risk. These descriptions are based on information available as of the date of preparation of this document, and the description may change over time. Past performance of these strategies is not necessarily indicative of future results. There is the possibility of loss and all investment involves risk including the loss of principal.
The investment targets described in this presentation are subject to change. Upslope may at any time adjust, increase, decrease or eliminate any of the targets, depending on, among other things, conditions and trends, general economic conditions and changes in Upslope’s investment philosophy, strategy and expectations regarding the focus, techniques, and activities of its strategy.
Portfolio
The investments or portfolio companies mentioned, referred to, or described are not representative of all investments in vehicles or SMAs managed by Upslope and there can be no assurance that the investments will be profitable or that other investments made in the future will have similar characteristics or results. Past performance of Upslope’s investment vehicles, investments, or investment strategies are not necessarily indicative of future results. Investors should be aware that a loss of investment is possible. No representation is being made that similar profits or losses will be achieved.
Performance Results
Performance results presented are for information purposes only and reflect the impact that material economic and market factors had on the manager’s decision-making process. No representation is being made that any investor or portfolio will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
Performance results are net of all fees, including management and incentive fees, Fund operating expenses, as well as all trading costs charged by the custodian, to the investor. Historical SMA composite performance calculations (inception – May 2023) have been independently verified by LICCAR, LLC. Subsequent returns based on Fund performance data from Opus Fund Services. Performance of individual investors may vary based upon differing management fee and incentive allocation arrangements, the timing related to additional client deposits or withdrawals and the actual deployment and investment of a client portfolio, the length of time various positions are held, the client’s objectives and restrictions, and fees and expenses incurred by any specific individual portfolio. Performance estimates are subject to future adjustment and revision. The information provided is historical and is not a guide to future performance. Investors should be aware that a loss of investment is possible.
This presentation cannot and does not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future investment. Upslope makes no implications, warranties, promises, suggestions or guarantees whatsoever, in whole or in part, that by participating in any investment of or with Upslope you will experience similar investment results and earn any money whatsoever.
Indices Comparisons
References to market or composite indices, benchmarks, or other measures of relative market performance over a specified period of time are provided for information only. Reference or comparison to an index does not imply that the portfolio will be constructed in the same way as the index or achieve returns, volatility, or other results similar to the index.
Indices are unmanaged, include the reinvestment of dividends and do not reflect transaction costs or any performance fees. Unlike indices, Upslope’s investments will be actively managed and may include substantially fewer and different securities than those comprising each index. Upslope’s performance results as compared to the performance of HFRX Equity Hedge Index and S&P Midcap 400 (ticker: MDY) are for informational purposes only. HFRX Equity Hedge Index is an index that maintains positions both long and short in primarily equity and equity derivative securities. S&P Midcap 400 (ticker: MDY) is a stock market index that serves as a gauge for the U.S. mid-cap equities sector.
The investment program of Upslope does not mirror the indices and the volatility may be materially different than the volatility of the indices. Direct comparisons between Upslope’s performance and the aforementioned indices are not without complications. The indices may be unmanaged, may be market weighted, and indices do not incur fees and expenses. Due to the differences among the portfolios of Upslope and the aforementioned indices, no such index is directly comparable to Upslope.
Fund Terms
The summary provided herein of the terms and conditions of the fund managed by Upslope does not purport to be complete. The fund’s Offering Documents should be read in its entirety prior to an investment in the fund.
The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.
