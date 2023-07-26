Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
5 Double-Digit Dividend Previews Or Reviews

Jul. 26, 2023
Summary

  • We’re checking in on the early earnings results or projections for upcoming earnings from 5 double-digit yielding REITs.
  • So far earnings season is going pretty well for the sector. More positive surprises than negative.
  • We’re including our projections for Annaly Capital Management.
  • I also picked up a very short-duration bond as a temporary place to store some cash.
Magic book open

Book value is the secret ingredient.

miljko/E+ via Getty Images

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RITM-D, FBRT-E, GPMT-A, RC-E, DX-C, EFC-A, MFA-C, RITM-C, EFC-B, RCA, PMT-C, RITM, SLRC, MFA, GPMT, RC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Colorado Wealth Management Fund and Scott Kennedy are supporting contributors for The REIT Forum. Our ratings and outlooks will often overlap. Any recommendation posted in this article is not indefinite. We closely monitor all of our positions. We issue Buy and Sell alerts on our recommendations, which are exclusive to our members. I have an indirect conflict of interest with ABR and STWD. Neither I, nor any contributor for The REIT Forum, will provide investment advice, reply to questions, or engage in discussions regarding these two mREIT stocks. If you see this article anywhere other than Seeking Alpha or Thereitforum.com, please alert me.

Comments (3)

Ray44 profile picture
Ray44
Today, 8:47 AM
Comments (763)
Good info all around , especially on the baby bond. Similarly, on the Schwab site offerings, there were several after market CDs with some short term tenure left selling at discounts that would bring equivalent yield to about 5.5%.
That seems acceptable for short term parking of cash.
Philsanjess profile picture
Philsanjess
Today, 8:24 AM
Comments (33)
RCA makes up 25% of my portfolio...Need a new place to park cash. Perhaps AJXA given it matures early next year and is being acquired by EFC.
C
Centrino
Today, 8:15 AM
Comments (2.42K)
Thanks Colorado !
So currently, how would you rate DX : as a BUY ? or a HOLD ?
