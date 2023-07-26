Kar-Tr/iStock via Getty Images

Rapid Recap

In my previous bearish analysis at the start of this month, I said:

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) has seen the multiple that investors are willing to pay for the stock move significantly higher in the past 2 months. This has coincided with investors' risk-seeking appetite for AI beneficiaries. However, I argue that Snap is unlikely to benefit from generative AI, at least in the near term. [...] Here's my conflict, generative AI technology is not cheap. Even if we presume that Snap will not need to train its own AI models, running AI inference is unduly costly.

Today, I stand by those comments. I am bearish on Snap. And you should be, too.

Overview of Analysis

The first thing I want to do is continue the conversation I started last month about how Snap's gross profit margins will continue to be squeezed by rising cloud operation expenses. After that, I'll go through its short-term prospects and what investors should watch out for.

I'll next go through a few mistakes Snap made in allocating capital before going over what would make me increase my sell recommendation on this stock.

AI Doesn't Come for Free

This time last year, Snap's gross profit margin was 61%:

SNAP Q2 2022

Right now, it has dropped to 54%.

SNAP Q2 2023

I believe that this insight of 700 basis points compression y/y is the single biggest takeaway from the quarter. This is clear evidence that there's something structurally wrong with the investments that Snap is making. Particularly, in the context of its growth rates.

Revenue Growth Rates Struggling for Traction

SNAP revenue growth rates

It wasn't long ago that Snap bullishly declared that it would grow at 50% CAGR for the foreseeable future. No sooner had Snap's CEO Evan Spiegel voiced that proclamation than Snap's revenue growth rates started to decelerate.

Today, even as some of the bigger adtech have demonstrated resilience, with Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) for one delivering a positive set of results last night, Snap appears doomed to operate in the shadow of its former self.

In actuality, Snap appears unable to rekindle its previous robust revenue growth rates, even if Snap's comparisons with Q3 of last year start to loosen off.

Simply put, despite all its rhetoric, the fact of the matter is that Snap is categorically no longer a rapidly growing social media company. Instead, it's a business that is evidently losing market share to its bigger peers.

Snap Needs to Make the Right Investments

I've taken the following quote from the shareholder letter:

GAAP SBC and related expenses of $326 million in Q2 reflect a combination of legacy equity grants based on our share price in 2020 and 2021, as well as more recent grants priced closer to current market price.

What the quote above is informing investors of is that going forward, Snap will reprice its SBC options lower and closer to the prevailing share price, as management's options are too far out of the money. In other words, in an effort to retain talent, Snap is having to dole out more SBC, to incentivize management.

Next, this time last year, Snap held on its balance sheet just shy of $5 billion of cash and equivalents, for a total net cash position of $1.1 billion. While now, its most recent quarter, Snap's balance sheet today holds $3.7 billion of cash and equivalents and convertible notes that neatly match its cash position.

In other words, the reason why the total number of shares outstanding didn't increase further in the current quarter is that Snap was aggressively repurchasing shares in the past 12 months. But that capital allocation strategy, which I've stated on numerous occasions was inappropriate and completely misplaced, is now finally stopped.

For their part, this is what Snap stated during the earnings call:

So on a revenue per headcount basis, I think you could make the case that we should actually invest more, especially given the size of our long-term opportunity, but we wanted to really thoughtfully manage our cash flow and dilution because financing costs have increased and our share price has trended lower.

Essentially, Snap has now decided that it should invest more in its core operations and make better use of its capital allocation, particularly given that financing costs have increased in the past year. And I welcome this action.

In fact, I leave my sell rating open to the possibility that I could upwards revise it to a hold rating on this stock if I see that Snap is indeed earnest about controlling its costs and reinvesting back in its business.

The Bottom Line

In my bearish analysis of Snap, I pointed out that despite the increased investor interest in AI beneficiaries, Snap is unlikely to benefit from generative AI in the near term due to its high costs.

I stand by my earlier comments and continue to maintain a bearish outlook on Snap.

The company's gross profit margins have been squeezed by rising cloud operation expenses, and its revenue growth rates have been struggling to gain traction.

Snap's failure to maintain robust revenue growth and its loss of market share to bigger peers are concerning signs.

Moreover, the company's capital allocation strategy has been questionable, but recent decisions to invest more in core operations and improve capital allocation offer some hope. Therefore, I will keep my sell rating on Snap open to the possibility of revising it to a hold rating if I see genuine efforts in cost control and reinvestment in the business.