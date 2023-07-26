Justin Sullivan

Investment thesis

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) is one of the hottest U.S. fintech companies, which is currently on fire. The company revolutionized its approach to rendering financial services without physical locations and engaging with its clients solely via its mobile app or website. SOFI has aggressively fueled its growth in recent years by rapidly diversifying its financial services product line. The ultimate aim is to become a "one-stop-shop" for financial services. The company is still losing money from the accounting point of view. Still, I see vast future cost-optimization opportunities for the company with the help of massive cross-selling opportunities. My valuation analysis suggests the stock is attractively valued, and secular trends favor the company. Therefore, I assign SOFI stock a "Strong Buy" rating for investors seeking a solid long-term bet with massive upside potential.

Company information

SoFi Technologies is a financial services company aiming to be a "one-stop-shop" for financial services. The company is relatively young and was founded in 2011.

The company's fiscal year ends on December 31. SoFi has three reportable segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. According to the latest 10-K report, the Lending segment's revenue comprised about 72% of the total in FY 202.

SoFi's latest 10-K report

Financials

SOFI is a rapidly growing fintech which we can see from the recent years' financial performance dynamics. The company went public in mid-2021, so we do not have a long horizon for financial analysis.

Seeking Alpha

The top line demonstrated substantial growth over the past five years, while profitability has been volatile. The business is nascent, and SOFI still does not have a strong brand or contagious word-of-mouth effect. Therefore, the cost of clients' acquisition is relatively high. But, the company strives to become a "one-stop-shop" for customers' finances. With the help of both internal development and partnerships, SOFI significantly expanded its offerings in just a few recent years. From the "Company Information" part, you can see that SOFI's products are very diversified. That said, having diversified product offerings for customers means vast opportunities to cross-sell. And when the company has a big room to cross-sell, customer acquisition costs are highly likely to demonstrate a substantial decline. Therefore, it is not surprising to me that consensus earnings estimates forecast an aggressive top-line and bottom-line growth over the next five years.

The company is in a solid financial position. As of the latest reporting date, the company had $2.5 billion in cash and about $16 billion in loans held for sale. On the other side of the balance sheet, there are about $10 billion in deposits. That said, the balance sheet looks prudent. As a young company, SOFI does not pay dividends. The company needs capital to fuel top-line growth and broaden product offerings. Therefore, I do not expect dividend payouts in the foreseeable future.

The latest quarterly earnings were released on May 1, when the company topped consensus estimates. Revenue grew 43%, and the EPS improved notably from -$0.14 to -$0.05.

Seeking Alpha

In Q1, SOFI added 433 thousand new members, indicating a 46% YoY growth. The number of products aligned with the members' growth, bringing the total to 8.6 million. The upcoming quarter's earnings release is planned on July 31. Q2 revenue is expected by consensus at about $476 million, meaning a 33% YoY increase. The good sign is that the EPS is also expected to improve from -$0.12 to -$0.07.

Seeking Alpha

During the latest earnings release, the management raised guidance, a positive sign for investors. SOFI's executives now expect the top line to increase within the 27-31% range instead of the previous 25-30% corridor. THE adjusted EBITDA margin is now expected to be at least 14%, while it was previously projected at a 13-14% range. It is a substantial improvement compared to the FY 2022 EBITDA margin of 9%.

Overall, I have a high conviction that the company is well-positioned to benefit from the secular favorable tailwinds for the fintech industry, mainly because of its diversified product portfolio.

Valuation

The stock delivered a massive 107% rally year-to-date, significantly outperforming the broad market. SOFI has also significantly outperformed the Financial sector (XLF), demonstrating a mere 3% YTD rally. Seeking Alpha Quant assigned the stock a relatively low "C-" valuation grade due to substantial price-to-sales and price-to-book ratios compared to the sector median. In the rightmost column below, you can see to what extent SOFI's valuation ratios are higher than the sector median.

Seeking Alpha

But these valuation metrics take into account only the trailing twelve months and the upcoming year. That said, years beyond are ignored. But SOFI is a growth company, and its stock is a long-duration investment. Therefore, here we need to look for the years beyond 2023 and 2024 to determine the upside potential.

As we saw in my analysis's "Financial" section, the EPS is still negative. But, consensus estimates forecast that it will turn positive in FY 2024 and is expected to expand rapidly during the years beyond.

Seeking Alpha

By December 2027, the EPS is expected to reach about $0.69, meaning about a 13.5 forward P/E ratio. We need to add context here, and I would like to add the expected forward FY 2027 P/E ratios of some of the largest U.S. traditional banks to look at how they will compare to SOFI's.

Compiled by the author based on the data from Seeking Alpha

As you see, the FY 2027 forward EPS of SoFi is still high, but it looks not so far from those of JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Bank of America (BAC). And over the next five years, SoFi's revenue is expected to compound at a 21% CAGR, while the revenue of the two giants will be almost flat. Of course, JPM's and BAC's premium to share price is deserved and is backed by a long history of success and vast loyal customer bases. But SOFI is an aggressive growth story, and companies expected to sustain double-digit growth over multiple decades also deserve generous multiples. And there is a high probability that SOFI will sustain its massive double-digit revenue growth for years far beyond the next decade. According to BCG's research, the U.S. fintech market is expected to grow at a 17% CAGR by 2030, meaning that the growth momentum for SoFi's top line is highly likely to be still very strong and sustain double digits for multiple years beyond FY 2027. It is also very important to underline that BCG projects that the total fintech global market will reach $1.5 trillion by 2030, representing just 7% of the total global financial services sector. That said, even after 2030, there still be enormous room for growth for the fintech industry to capture the more significant part of the financial services pie.

To conclude this part, there is vast uncertainty regarding future cash flows since SOFI is a young company, and its EPS is still negative. But, based on the forward P/E ratio for FY 2027, we can see that the stock does not look expensive, given the revenue growth rate and projected long-term tailwinds related to the secular shift to fintech.

Risks to consider

SoFi's business is nascent, meaning the vast extent of uncertainty is related to the business. The greater the uncertainty is, the greater the risks for investors. The business model is young, and the EPS is still negative, meaning the company generates losses. That said, there is minimal certainty regarding the timing of turning sustainably profitable.

The company operates in a fiercely competitive landscape within the financial services industry. Both traditional large-scale banks and emerging fintech companies represent the sector. Traditional players have more resources, loyal customer bases, and relationships with regulatory bodies. Also, the company's business model looks easy to replicate, and there is no guarantee that some new fintech startups cannot improve SoFi's business model.

While expanding its financial services offerings, SoFi faces risks that traditional banks face. Credit risk is the most apparent, meaning the company is exposed to risks associated with potential defaults on loans and other forms of credit provided to customers. That said, periods of economic downturns increase this risk. The financial services sector is very regulated due to inherent risks of the sector, meaning SoFi shall comply with a complex web of regulations and compliance requirements. Failing to comply with regulations might lead to significant fines or other legal liabilities and harm to reputation.

Bottom line

To sum up, SOFI is a "Strong Buy" for long-term investors seeking exposure to a rapidly growing fintech phenomenon. It is a long-term bet, but the upside potential is massive if the company can sustain the expected ambitious growth trajectory. The company has vast room to improve profitability metrics, and I believe that cross-selling opportunities, thanks to the diversified portfolio of offerings, will be the key to enjoying the "economies of scale" effect.