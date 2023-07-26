Brandon Bell

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) recently declared its Q2 earnings as covered by Seeking Alpha here. EPS of 63 cents beat by 3 cents while revenue of $29.92 billion missed expectations by $30 Million. Although pre-market prices can fluctuate wildly, the stock is up nearly 2% as of this writing. So, Mr. Market likes something and let's find out what.

But this article is not about today's or even next month's price action. I have a history of analyzing AT&T's free cash flow ("FCF") before and after earnings, as covered in this article after 2023 Q1 results. I also have a history of covering AT&T frequently, such as my most recent update where I argued that the stock was extremely undervalued. Since then, the stock has gained 10% compared to the market's 1%.

But back to the focus of this article, why the focus on FCF, you may ask?

Why cash flow over EPS

When evaluating dividend coverage, most investors and analysts tend to look at earnings per share [EPS]. I prefer free cash flow as a better indicator of financial health for these reasons:

Earnings tend to be up and down depending on rare events and write-offs.

Earnings are more prone to GAAP-related fluctuations.

Cash flow is king.

Let's see how AT&T's fourth quarter results stack up from this perspective. Did AT&T deliver?

Total shares outstanding: 7.149 billion

billion Current quarterly dividend per share: $0.2775

Quarterly FCF required to cover dividends: $1.983 billion

billion FCF in Q2: $4.2 Billion, as shown in the image below. This strong number helped AT&T better H1 2022's FCF by more than 30% in H1 2023. This should come as an immediately relief to AT&T investors like myself as the stock got hammered after Q1 results due to worse than expected FCF.

Billion, as shown in the image below. This strong number helped AT&T better H1 2022's FCF by more than 30% in H1 2023. This should come as an immediately relief to AT&T investors like myself as the stock got hammered after Q1 results due to worse than expected FCF. Payout ratio using Quarterly FCF: About 47 %, which makes me very comfortable as a dividend investor in this case.

%, which makes me very comfortable as a dividend investor in this case. The strong beat on FCF also means that AT&T's Trailing Twelve Months' [TTM] FCF is now $16.77 billion as Q2 2022 reported FCF of just ~$1 billion. No wonder the company seems confident about delivering $16 billion or better in FCF for FY 2023.

EPS reported: 63 cents

cents Payout ratio using Quarterly EPS: 44% ($0.2775 divided by $0.63), while this number was at 46% after Q1.

ATT Q2 Highlights (Att.com)

The short answer to the question "Did AT&T Deliver?" is a strong "Yes" this time, as opposed to the weak "no" at the end of Q1.

How did Q2 do?

In a YoY comparison to Q2 2022, things are looking a lot better on the FCF front as FCF jumped by more than $3 billion. The fact that the debt level still remains steady since the Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) spin-off is an encouraging sign. Back to this quarter's results, key highlights include the following:

AT&T reported post-paid net adds of 326,000, citing historically low churn rate. It should be noted that this breaks the company's streak of 11 consecutive quarters where it reported post-paid net adds above 400,000.

AT&T Fiber continues expansion and penetration with 251,000 net adds, which marks 14 consecutive quarters with at least 200,000 adds. In a recent personal experience, I was impressed with the options AT&T presented for Fiber internet but I had to decline due to my preference to keep all my services bundled.

Business wireline is once again showing signs of a terminal decline once again with revenue down nearly 6% YoY. Once again, Mobility and Consumer wireline more than offset the former.

Postpaid churn (0.95%) was marginally higher YoY (0.93%) while prepaid churn of 2.50% was lower YoY (2.59%).

Overall operating expenses were down nearly 5%, which is welcome for any company but even more for a slow-growing company like AT&T.

Looking forward

Although AT&T did not give out specific EPS or revenue guidance in this particular report, CEO John Stankey stated they are confident in backing their full-year guidance. I'd also like to add that the company did not provide any financial estimate of potential liability due to the lead cable situation.

Using the higher end of guided EPS range of $2.35 to $2.45, AT&T's stock is trading at a forward multiple of just 6.12 based on pre-market price action at $15. That means, once again, AT&T's yield is handily above the company's forward multiple.

The key with AT&T has always been and will always be its dividend. As shown by the numbers above, this looks fairly secure at this moment.

The median price target has now come down to $19.45 from $22 at the time of Q1 review. This is still nearly 30% away and factoring in the yield, we are looking at a total return of nearly 40% should this price target come to fruition. At $19.45, based on current forward EPS of $2.43, AT&T's stock would have a multiple of 8. This does not seem excessive at all despite the recent woes for telecom stocks.

Conclusion

After the disappointing FCF numbers in Q1, I am glad to see strong FCF in Q2. The fact that the TTM FCF numbers exceed the $16 billion committed by the company for FY 2023 makes me believe the company may be sand-bagging things just a little to surprise investors. Expenses going down 5% YoY is another positive sign, especially when inflation is still impacting most businesses adversely. I believe the stock still has room to run given the fundamental undervaluation and strong dividend coverage. I retain by "Buy" rating on the stock for now.

From a technical perspective, it is clear that AT&T's bottom gave out recently when the stock plunged after the lead cable related news. I won't hold my breath on the stock to clear its current 200-Day moving average immediately but the way the stock has bounced back in the last week or so should offer encouragement that a new, stronger, but lower base may be establishing. The strong FCF numbers from Q2 should help the stock recover further. Despite the move in the last few trading days, the stock's Relative Strength Index ("RSI") is in the dumps at below 40. So, the undervaluation thesis holds from both technical and fundamental perspectives.

ATT Moving Avgs (Barchart.com) ATT Moving Avgs (ATT Moving Avgs (Barchart.com)) ATT RSI (Stockrsi.com)

What do you think about AT&T's Q2 earnings, in particular, and the stock in general? Please leave your comments below.