Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AT&T Q2 Earnings: Strong Free Cash Flow Should Spur Rally Continuation

Jul. 26, 2023 9:01 AM ETAT&T Inc. (T)2 Comments
Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
6.71K Followers

Summary

  • AT&T's Q2 earnings beat expectations with an EPS of 63 cents, while revenue of $29.92 billion missed expectations by $30 million. The stock rose nearly 2% following the announcement.
  • The company's free cash flow (FCF) for Q2 was $4.2 billion, improving H1 2023's FCF by over 30% and leading to a payout ratio of 47%, providing relief to investors.
  • Expenses were down nearly 5% YoY.
  • Despite recent recover, stock still appears undervalued both technically and fundamentally.

AT&T Stock Jumps On Strong Earnings Report

Brandon Bell

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) recently declared its Q2 earnings as covered by Seeking Alpha here. EPS of 63 cents beat by 3 cents while revenue of $29.92 billion missed expectations by $30 Million. Although pre-market prices can fluctuate wildly, the

This article was written by

Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
6.71K Followers
Dividends (DGI and DRIP) and Growth at reasonable price (GARP) for Long-term. Serious money.Fun trading for short-term. Play money.Ideas and thoughts presented in the articles are not professional recommendations.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of T either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

V
Valuestocks007
Today, 9:23 AM
Premium
Comments (9.51K)
Appreciate your update... couple of thoughts. debt is not coming down.. that worries me. I am glad they will hit the $16 FCF.. as I recall it was originally supposed to be $18 FCF in 2023.. .they lowered that last year. The debt the debt .... really worries me.. holding debt steady doesn't make me feel great. Long T at $17.. hoping they hit the numbers in 2023... and debt reduction buybacks and dividend increases come back one day..although I just don't see it for a long time!
L
LongviewInvestor
Today, 9:11 AM
Premium
Comments (370)
So much for all the reports of T's imminent collapse. Stock has its problems, but the divvy appears well covered. Could this be an infection point to better times? Don't think so, the legacy leadership team left the firm with too many issues, but still makes sense to me as a long term value and income investment.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.