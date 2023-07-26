Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANY) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 26, 2023 8:16 AM ETNissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANY), NSANF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.76K Followers

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:NSANY) Q1 2023 Earnings Call July 26, 2023 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Makoto Uchida - President and Chief Executive Officer

Stephen Ma - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Begin the presentation, our fiscal year 2023 First Quarter Financial Results of Nissan Motor Co., we deeply appreciate the heavy attendance. The company is represented by our President and CEO, Mr. Uchida Makoto; and CFO, Mr. Stephen Ma.

First of all, CEO, Mr. Uchida will give the highlights. Please go ahead.

Makoto Uchida

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the announcement of Nissan's first quarter results for the three month period ending June 30, 2023. Let me say a few words before presenting the results of the first quarter. As you have seen in the press release, Nissan's financial performance for the first quarter improved significantly from the prior year. Net revenue increased 37%, which is highest ever in Nissan for the first quarter.

Operating profit increased by 98% and net income was up 124%. Despite multiple challenges including the pandemic and global chip shortages, we have seen continuous progress toward the goals of Nissan NEXT transformation plan. This has enabled us to steadily transform our business to a level that enables us to deliver the expected performance in many areas. However, it does not mean that everything is on track. Our Chinese operation that has been contributing to the company's growth is currently facing significant challenges and saw a big decline in sales for the quarter.

We believe that it will take some time for our performance to recover in the market. Given the circumstances, we will revise downward the full year forecast of our sales in China as well as globally. However, in view of positive factors such as foreign exchange, we are making an upward revision on the

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.