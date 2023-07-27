Paperkites

Introduction

Last Wednesday, Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) reported a double beat on consensus revenue and EPS estimates for Q2 2023; however, TSLA stock has since dipped by ~10-15% and invalidated the pre-ER breakout above $280.

In my earnings preview published last week, I alluded to the possibility of TSLA's upside breakout being a bull trap (emphasis added):

Mr. Market is clearly bullish on Tesla here; however, investors must remain cognizant that Monday's jump in TSLA stock was driven by news of the first Cybertruck rolling off the production line at Gigafactory Texas. Twitter While Cybertruck is undoubtedly an exciting product, it is unlikely to move the needle for Tesla in the near term. Hence, Tesla's pre-earnings breakout could yet be a false signal (bull trap).

and further warned that the Q2 earnings report could turn out to be a "sell the news" event for TSLA stock (emphasis added):

Over the last three months, analysts have slightly raised their revenue and earnings estimates for Q2 2023; however, these estimates are still considerably lower than where they were six months ago. Now, Tesla could easily "beat and raise" on these lowly street estimates, but investor expectations have increased significantly after the 170%+ YTD run in TSLA stock. Hence, any sort of disappointment from Tesla could render the Q2 report a "sell the news" event for the stock. Source: Tesla Stock Q2 Earnings Preview: EV Behemoth Must Live Up To Lofty Investor Expectations.

Considering Mr. Market's reaction to Tesla's Q2 2023 report, I think we were right to be cautious about TSLA stock heading into the earnings report.

In today's note, we will review Tesla's Q2 2023 report and re-examine its technical setup. Furthermore, we will take a look at Tesla's absolute valuation (risk/reward) to see if the stock is investable after a ~10-15% pullback from recent highs. With a lot of ground to cover, let's jump straight in!

Reviewing Tesla's Q2 2023 Report

In Q2 2023, Tesla's revenue of $24.93B and non-GAAP EPS of $0.91 came in ahead of consensus analyst estimates [revenue est.: $24.7B, EPS est.: $0.82]; however, GAAP gross margins fell to 18.2% (vs. consensus street estimate of 18.7%) [below management's guardrail of 20%]. Due to rising interest rates, big-ticket items like cars tend to get more expensive for consumers, and reduced affordability means lower demand. In order to grow volumes through this period, Tesla has opted for aggressive price cuts over the last several months. And while these price cuts have enabled Tesla to stoke demand in a rising interest rate environment (vehicle deliveries up 86% y/y), Tesla's recession playbook is creating immense margin pressures.

As you can see below, Tesla reported gross and operating margins of 18.2% (-682 bps y/y) and 9.6% (-493 bps y/y) for Q2 2023, along with a lower-than-expected free cash flow figure of $1B.

During Q2 2023, Tesla delivered ~480K units (up 86% y/y) at an average selling price of $44.3K (-22% y/y). While Tesla is on track to hit management's 2023 production goal of 1.8M units, Tesla's ASPs are likely to fall short of management's guide of ~$47K [with Musk and Co. expressing openness toward further price cuts during the earnings conference call].

Despite growing vehicle deliveries and revenues at a rapid clip, Tesla's profitability is deteriorating, with operating margins nosediving in recent quarters. As of Q2, Tesla's operating margin (~9.6%) is well below that of the average operating margins for S&P500 (SPX) companies and only slightly ahead of the average auto industry operating margins!

In my view, Tesla is not just a car company, but given its auto-centric revenue mix and deteriorating margin profile, one may easily assume this to be the case. Many bearish investors/traders are labeling Tesla as "just another car company" in light of Q2 earnings and calling for a de-rating in TSLA to an auto stock valuation. Despite seeing the logic behind this bearish argument, I continue to believe that Tesla's reality is somewhere in between that of an auto and tech company. Here's what I have said about TSLA in the past:

While Tesla bulls may argue that TSLA deserves a premium due to faster growth at the EV giant and potential FSD-driven margin expansion, bears would contend that Tesla is a CAPEX-intensive manufacturing business with far lower profit margins compared to other big tech companies. In my view, both bulls and bears have a defensible argument. Source: Tesla Stock: Bull Run Or Bull Trap?

And this stance is based on my understanding of Tesla's futuristic generalized AI offerings [FSD (autonomous driving) + Dojo (computing) + Optimus (humanoid robot)]. Yes, Tesla generates the bulk of its revenues from EV sales; however, I think there's a non-zero chance Tesla ends up building a massive SaaS business with FSD in the long run. Here's what Musk said in his opening remarks during Q2 2023 earnings call:

In the long-term, autonomy we think is going to just drive volume through the ceiling next level. And our sort of future robotaxi products -- dedicated robotaxi products we think have like quasi-infinite demand. The way we’re going to manufacture robotaxi is, is also itself a revolution. So, it’s revolutionary design made in a revolutionary way. It’ll be by far the highest units per hour of any vehicle production ever. So, very excited about that. With respect to Autopilot and Dojo, in order to build autonomy, we also need to train our neural net with data from millions of vehicles. The more -- I mean, this has been proven over and over again. The more training data you have, the better the results. And, I mean, there are times where we see basically -- in a neural net, basically it’s sort of at 1 million training examples, it barely works; at 2 million, it slightly works; at 3 million, it’s like wow, okay, we’re seeing something, but then you get like 10 million training examples, it’s like -- it becomes incredible. So, there’s just no substitute for a massive amount of data. And obviously, Tesla has more vehicles on the road that are collecting this data than all of the companies combined by, I think, maybe even an order of magnitude. So, I think we might have 90% of all -- or a very big number. So, the success in AI endeavors is a function of talent, sort of unique data and computing resources. And we have outstanding capabilities in all three arenas. And I really just don’t know how anyone could do what we’re doing, even if they had our software and had our computer, if they did not have the training data. So, speaking of which, our Dojo training computer is designed to significantly reduce the cost of neural net training. It is designed to -- it’s somewhat optimized for the kind of training that we need, which is a video training. So, we just see that the need for neural net training -- again, talking -- speaking of quasi-infinite things, is just enormous. So, I think having -- we expect to use both, NVIDIA and Dojo, to be clear. But there’s -- we just see demand for really vast training resources. And we think we may reach in-house neural net training capability of a 100 exaflops by the end of next year. So, to date, over 300 million miles have been driven using FSD beta. That 300 million mile number is going to seem small very quickly. It’ll soon be billions of miles, then tens of billions of miles. And FSD will go from being as good as a human to then being vastly better than a human. We see a clear path to full self-driving being 10 times safer than the average human driver, so. And between Autopilot, Dojo computer, our inference hardware in the car, which we call sort of Hardware 3, 4, but it’s really dedicated. It’s a high efficiency inference computer that’s in the car and our Optimus robot, Tesla’s clearly at the cutting edge of AI development. Source: Tesla's Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

While Musk re-iterated the possibility of full self-driving ("FSD") coming out of beta by the end of 2023, I think achieving full autonomy and getting over regulatory hurdles could still be a few years out. Interestingly, Tesla is already looking into licensing deals for FSD:

We are very open to licensing our full self-driving software and hardware to other car companies. And we are already in discussions with -- early discussions with major OEM about using Tesla FSD. So, we’re not trying to keep this to ourselves. We’re more than happy to license it to others. Source: Tesla's Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript.

As a long-term investor in Tesla, I would prefer Tesla to build a walled garden akin to Apple (AAPL) if it solves FSD. That said, I trust Musk and his leadership to maximize future free cash flows for TSLA shareholders. And if they believe licensing FSD is the right approach, I would make peace with that strategy.

In my mind, Tesla is turning into a binary bet on FSD due to its dangerous recession playbook, and Q2 2023 served as further evidence of this stance. While FSD's success is not guaranteed, Tesla's future is heavily reliant on it. Hence, I'll be closely watching for progress on this front over the coming weeks, months, and quarters.

Another vertical of Tesla's business that is of great interest to me right now is its energy business. In my previous note, I said the following -

With the Lathrop Megapack factory still in ramp-up mode, Tesla's energy generation and storage business has a lot of upside from here on both revenues and margins. In order to move the world towards sustainable energy, a lot more stationary storage will be needed as compared to mobile storage. Hence, the demand for Tesla's energy solutions will likely remain resilient even during a recession. Going forward, I will be keeping a close eye on the evolution of Tesla's energy business, as it could definitely be the second pillar of long-term growth at Tesla.

While I continue to remain bullish on Tesla's energy storage business, Q2 2023 was somewhat disappointing in this regard, with new deployments declining quarter-over-quarter. Now, this decline could easily be short-term noise, and Tesla's report reveals that production out of Lathrop was higher in Q2 than in Q1. As you know, Tesla has already announced another 40 GWh factory to be built in Shanghai. And the long-term goal is to scale production capacity to 1000 GWh. Hence, Tesla's energy business is just getting started!

As of today, Tesla is still primarily an auto business, and despite experiencing (self-inflicted) margin pressures, Tesla is on track to hit management's ~1.8M vehicle sales target for 2023. As Tesla's factories in Berlin and Austin ramp up to full production, margin pressures should ease off somewhat. And newer products like Tesla Semi and Cybertruck would likely allow further scaling of Tesla's auto business in 2024.

A sub-$25K vehicle is likely needed for Tesla to unlock the next big leg up in its auto market share, and as we know, the company is already working on its next-gen platform to build such a vehicle. Tesla has already announced a factory in Mexico, and there's talk of another factory to be built in India for a $24K car. Despite suffering margin compression, Tesla is growing its market share across geographies and expanding its fleet size at a brisk pace in a challenging macroeconomic environment.

Here are some noteworthy remarks from Tesla's Q2 2023 shareholder deck:

Q2-2023 was a record quarter on many levels with our best-ever production and deliveries and revenue approaching $25B in a single quarter. We are excited that we were able to achieve such results given the macroeconomic environment we are currently in. Our operating margin remained healthy at approximately 10%, even with price reductions in Q1 and early Q2. This reflects our ongoing cost reduction efforts, the continued production ramp success in Berlin and Texas and the strong performance of our Energy and Services & Other businesses. Our commitment to being at the forefront of AI development entered a new chapter with the start of production of Dojo training computers. We are hopeful that our immense neural net training needs will be satisfied using our in-house designed Dojo hardware. The better the neural net training capacity, the greater the opportunity for our Autopilot team to iterate on new solutions. In conclusion, we are focusing on cost reduction, new product development that will enable future growth, investments in R&D, better vehicle financing options, continuous product improvement and generation of free cash flow. The challenges of these uncertain times are not over, but we believe we have the right ingredients for the long-term success of the business through a variety of high potential projects. Source: Tesla Q2 2023 Shareholder Deck.

Overall, Tesla Q2 2023 was better than expected on most metrics. The ongoing margin compression is concerning, but this is something we have been expecting to happen given Musk's recession playbook of prioritizing vehicle sales over profitability. Given the current macroeconomic environment, interest rates are likely to stay higher for longer, and if that were to happen, Tesla's margins are likely to remain under pressure in the near term. Despite facing margin compression, Tesla is still generating positive free cash flow ("FCF") and adding to its growing cash hoard of ~$23B. In my view, Tesla has a strong foundation to navigate through any economic downturn that may lie ahead of us.

TSLA's Technical And Quant Rating Analysis

After a stunning year-to-date rally, Tesla's stock seemed to have broken above the bearish trendline marked in red on the chart below. However, Tesla's post-ER dip has left TSLA stock trading in no man's land in the $215 to $280 range we have discussed in recent notes. For now, we must assume that Tesla's recent breakout was a false signal (bull trap), given the clear rejection here:

WeBull Desktop

If TSLA regains the $280 level quickly and then manages to break above the recent high of ~$300, I can see a run-up to the $360-400 zone. On the flip side, a breakdown below $215 would open up a move down to the mid $100s. With the risk/reward finely balanced (100 points up and down), I don't see any near to medium-term trade here.

And SA's Quant Rating system agrees with this neutral stance:

Over the last three months, Tesla's "Momentum", "Growth", and "Revisions" factor grades have improved from "C- to A", "B+ to A-", and "C- to C", respectively. While TSLA's "Profitability" factor grade has held up firmly at "A+" (despite margin deterioration), an epic year-to-date rally in Tesla stock has led to the "Valuation" grade deteriorating from "D- to F". Overall, Tesla is rated a 'Hold' [3.43/5] by SA's Quant Rating system. My fellow SA analysts and Wall Street analysts also rate Tesla a 'Hold' right now.

Given Tesla's unsupportive technicals and quant factor grades, the near-term risk/reward for TSLA stock is not enticing enough for a bullish position. However, is Tesla a good buy from a long-term perspective? Let's get an answer using TQI's Valuation Model.

Is TSLA Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

With Q2 2023 results coming only slightly ahead of expectations, I am sticking to my pre-earnings assumptions for Tesla. And as such, there's no change to our fair value estimate for the EV giant.

Here's my updated valuation for Tesla:

TQI Valuation Model (TQIG.org)

According to these results, Tesla's fair value is ~$180 per share. With the stock trading at ~$265 per share, it is currently overvalued by ~32%. Now, I am happy to pay a premium for a high-quality company like Tesla; however, is the risk/reward attractive enough to justify an investment at current levels?

TQI Valuation Model (TQIG.org)

Assuming a base case P/FCF exit multiple of 25x, I see Tesla hitting $436 per share by 2027. As can be seen below, Tesla is projected to deliver CAGR returns of ~10.5% for the next five years, which falls short of my investment hurdle rate (min. required IRR) of 15%. From a long-term risk/reward perspective, I continue to rate Tesla "Neutral/Hold" at current levels.

Key Takeaway: I continue to rate Tesla "Neutral/Hold" in the $260s.

Thank you for reading, and happy investing. If you have any questions, thoughts, and/or concerns, please share them in the comments section below.