Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Moon Capital - First Horizon: Balance Sheet Capacity Sets It Apart

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
10.62K Followers

Summary

  • Despite the banking industry's struggles, bank profits reached an all-time high of $80 billion in Q1 2021, with earnings up 15% YoY, largely due to the surge in interest rates.
  • First Horizon Corporation is viewed as a bank set to perform well in the current rate environment, with robust deposit bases, significant variable rate loans, and a diversified commercial office market exposure.
  • First Horizon's uninsured deposits are unlikely to migrate away from the bank, and its balance sheet can withstand a significant increase in funding costs, setting it apart from recently failed banks.

luminated office buildings at Canary Wharf, London at Night

CHUNYIP WONG/E+ via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN)

Last quarter, we discussed several banks that fell victim to the Federal Reserve's rapid raising of interest rates. With three banks having been

This article was written by

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
10.62K Followers
Single stock ideas excerpted from fund letters published by Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.