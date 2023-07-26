CHENG FENG CHIANG

All financial numbers in this article are in Canadian dollars unless noted otherwise.

Introduction

Finally, as the earnings season is heating up, I get to talk about railroads again, which is one of my favorite topics, as most readers know by now. I own three railroads, including the smaller peer of the Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI), which is Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP).

As I have mentioned in the past, the only reason why I do not own the CNI ticker is because I don't want to own four or five railroads in a portfolio of fewer than 25 single stocks. Hence, I bought three railroads (which is still a lot) to cover all the bases: intermodal, merchandise, bulk, Canada, the US, Mexico, and all major export products.

I've often made the case that the Canadian National Railway is one of the best industrial dividend growth stocks for conservative investors. Despite its cyclical nature, the company has been a source of consistent dividend growth and capital gains, thanks to top-tier management.

Data by YCharts

Unfortunately, due to its cyclical nature, the company is prone to economic downturns. Right now, it's in the middle of a downturn.

In this article, we will discuss a very poor first quarter, which came with higher-than-expected demand headwinds, lower guidance, and (related) a delayed recovery.

The good news is that given the strength of this railroad, I believe that investors should use potential stock prices in their favor to start a position or add to an existing position.

So, let's dive into the details!

2Q23 Wasn't Great

While economic growth is in a steep decline, stocks are doing just fine - often boosted by secular trends that have their roots in the pandemic. Automotive tailwinds are one example, as railroads are seeing higher shipments because of easing supply chains at automotive factories.

Starting with the macroeconomic situation, the US ISM Manufacturing Index has been in contraction territory since people started to prepare for the Holiday season last year. This is indicative of slower expected economic growth.

Bloomberg

Meanwhile, stocks are doing just fine.

The S&P 500 is up 21% over the past 12 months. Industrial stocks are up 15%. US-listed Canadian National shares are up 1%.

Data by YCharts

In this case, I believe it's fair that CNI is underperforming - the same goes for its peers, by the way.

Railroads are usually among the first companies to feel the pressure of a decline in real economic output.

That's what happened in 2Q23.

Canadian National Railway

The second-quarter revenues for CNI were $4.1 billion, which is a decline of 7% compared to the prior-year quarter, primarily due to an 8% decrease in RTMs (Revenue Ton-Miles), which is a great indicator that combines both volumes and distance.

The overview shows all important top-line numbers.

Total revenues (volumes and price).

Total RTMs (volumes and distance).

Freight revenues/RTM (a measure of profitability).

Total carloads (volumes).

Canadian National Railway

Even investors who don't care for CNI benefit from its comments, as this railroad tells us a lot about economic developments. After all, it has a major footprint in North American intermodal, merchandise, and bulk shipments.

That said, the demand environment for consumer-related products, particularly intermodal (both international and domestic) and forest products, was softer than expected. Lumber shipments were notably down, impacted by low prices and some producers operating at cost.

I have heard these comments from every single industry insider. Intermodal is still in a very tough spot, as consumer-focused companies are still refraining from building inventory. Consumer sentiment is still simply too poor - although it has been picking up in recent months, so that's good news.

Not since the outset of the pandemic has consumers' assessment of the present situation been stronger than it is today. Meanwhile, amid broad improvement in labor market measures, overall confidence rose to its highest since July 2021, and expectations came up as well. - Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo

Petroleum and chemicals volumes declined due to lower spot crude business and softer demand for chemical feedstocks, which is a typical development for this stage of the economic cycle.

However, most bulk business lines showed strength, with RTMs up 12%. Met coal remained solid, but some trains were lost due to the wildfires, while thermal coal volumes were weaker due to reduced export demand, although a pickup is expected in 3Q23.

Right now, bulk is the place to be. Not only is coal demand still strong, but CNI benefits from its large footprint in Canadian agriculture.

As we can see in the table above, Canadian grain was a bright spot in the second quarter, with close to 50% more RTMs compared to last year.

Also, the company received a 12% pricing index increase for the upcoming crop year.

Positive growth was also observed in both domestic and export potash in the second quarter, with strong core pricing.

However, CNI faced a headwind of increased intermodal storage revenues, expected to continue throughout the back half of 2023.

Hence, it helps that the newly introduced premium service called Falcon has been performing well, meeting transit times and experiencing growing volumes. This service is a top-tier initiative to boost volumes in high-growth areas with strong partnerships, including my largest railroad investment Union Pacific (UNP).

In partnership with Union Pacific and Ferromex (FXE), CN is proud to present the fastest service between Canada, the U.S. Midwest, and Mexico. With unparalleled transit times, this seamless all-rail solution reduces the need for trucking producing less GHG emissions, while offering customers reliability and speed-to-market.

Canadian National Railway

What's interesting is that Canadian National and its Falcon peers are essentially building an alliance against Canadian Pacific Kansas City, which is the first railroad to combine all North American nations.

While Falcon is a partnership based on three railroads, it still allows CNI and its peers to benefit from increased cross-border trade and somewhat offset the new competition from CPKC.

Canadian National Railway

Furthermore, when looking at the major connection between Mexico and the US Midwest, it benefits from the benefit of competing with trucks. I expect that Falcon will be able to convert a lot of trucks to rail, which CPKC calls an opportunity of almost $2 billion.

So, while Falcon is great for CNI, it's increased competition for CPKC. However, as I own Union Pacific, I believe I have hedged these competition headwinds.

Having said that, the company not only saw lower revenues in 2Q23, but it also had to deal with expense issues.

In 2Q23, operating income was approximately $1.6 billion, 10% lower than the previous year. The operating ratio came in at 60.6%, a 160 basis point increase compared to the same period last year.

EPS for the quarter finished at $1.76, 9% lower than last year on an adjusted basis. The impact of the wildfires was estimated to have an unfavorable effect on EPS by $0.07 and dilutive to the operating ratio by 100 basis points.

Furthermore, with regard to these wildfires, the company made the case that the wildfires significantly impacted forest products, coal, sulfur, frac sand, and NGL customers, with most of the affected volumes not expected to be recoverable.

The good news is that despite volume and wildfire challenges, CNI has done what it does best: providing reliable transportation with improving metrics.

During the quarter, CNI achieved improvements in car velocity, averaging 216 miles per day in the second quarter, a 3% increase year-over-year. Origin train performance has also been impressive, achieving above 90% during the quarter.

Canadian National Railway

Additionally, the Canadian rails have done tremendously well since the pandemic when it comes to managing volatile changes in volumes and labor issues.

So, what about the future?

A Not-So-Rosy Outlook (& Shareholder Distributions) From Canadian National

After reporting poor 1Q23 results, the company has revised its year-end outlook, assuming that the economic recovery will now be pushed into 2024.

As a result, they expect the year-over-year change in annual adjusted EPS to be flat to slightly negative.

Canadian National Railway

I agree with these comments. Even if leading indicators like the ISM index bottom in 4Q23, we won't see a recovery in hard economic numbers until at least the end of the first quarter of 2024, which means we're in for at least two more quarters of poor volumes.

The good news is that the company reiterated its long-term guidance, which sees at least 10% compounding EPS growth between 2024 and 2026.

Canadian National Railway

Furthermore, the company remains committed to its shareholders.

It still has an active buyback program through January 31, 2024, which aims to repurchase up to 32 million shares.

Over the past ten years, CNI has bought back a fifth of its shares. During the pandemic, it paused buybacks.

Data by YCharts

Additionally, earlier this year, the company hiked its dividend by 7.8%.

It now pays $0.79 per share. This translates to a 2.0% yield.

While this may not be a lot, it's backed by a <40% payout ratio using 2024E numbers, a balance sheet carrying an A-rating, and a track record of more than 25 consecutive annual dividend hikes.

Data by YCharts

All of these numbers confirm CNI's stability and dedication to shareholders. It's also what drove significant outperformance in the past.

However, I do need to mention that the company pays its dividends in Canadian dollars. While it has a dividend aristocrat status in Canada, potential declines in the CAD/USD currency pair can temporarily reduce the dividend US investors receive.

CNI Stock Valuation

While CP is a bit of an outlier, due to this year's merger, the Canadians have traded at a (slight) premium versus their American peers for a while. The Canadians did well when supply chain issues hit and had less trouble dealing with strikes and labor-related issues.

Data by YCharts

Right now, CNI is trading at roughly 13.6x NTM EBITDA, which is not cheap.

The main reason is that EBITDA is not expected to take off before the next year.

The good news is that analysts believe that CNI is able to execute its long-term growth plan, as free cash flow estimates are great.

Next year, the company could generate $4.4 billion in free cash flow, potentially resulting in a 4.3% free cash flow yield, which covers the company's dividend and buyback plans.

Leo Nelissen

The company is trading at roughly 24x that expected free cash flow result.

Although I'm using 2024 estimates, this indicates a fair valuation. If the company is forced to adjust its longer-term outlook, it could lead to some stock price weakness. Other than that, I'm not too worried.

Data by YCharts

Having said all of this, 2Q23 was a challenging quarter - but not unexpected.

Investors interested in buying CNI might benefit from waiting for a potential pullback, which would make the longer-term risk/reward more attractive.

I won't be buying as I already have significant rail exposure.

Also, given the recent underperformance of American rails, I would prefer to buy cheaper railroads South of the Canadian border. I will cover these opportunities in future articles.

Takeaway

The 2Q23 results for Canadian National Railway were disappointing, mainly due to weaker demand for consumer-related products, intermodal shipments, and forest products. The company faced challenges with wildfires impacting certain volumes, and its operating income was down 10% compared to the previous year. However, despite these setbacks, CNI remains a stable company with a strong commitment to shareholders.

Looking ahead, the economic recovery might be delayed until 2024, leading to poor volumes for the next couple of quarters.

Nevertheless, the company has reiterated its long-term guidance, projecting at least 10% compounding EPS growth between 2024 and 2026.

As an investor, it may be wise to wait for a potential stock price pullback before considering buying CNI. While the valuation is reasonable, some good news has already been priced in.

As I already have significant rail exposure, I prefer to explore cheaper railroads in the United States.