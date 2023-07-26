Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Canadian National: Despite Challenges, This Stock Is A Buy On Weakness

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Canadian National Railway reported disappointing 2Q23 results, primarily due to weaker demand for consumer-related products and intermodal shipments, and the impact of wildfires.
  • The company expects the economic recovery to be delayed until 2024, but has reiterated its long-term guidance, projecting at least 10% compounding EPS growth between 2024 and 2026.
  • Despite the challenges, CNI remains a stable company with a strong commitment to shareholders, including an active buyback program and a track record of annual dividend hikes.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT on Alpha get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Canadian National Railway freight train. Canadian Rockies, Jasper National Park.

CHENG FENG CHIANG

All financial numbers in this article are in Canadian dollars unless noted otherwise.

Introduction

Finally, as the earnings season is heating up, I get to talk about railroads again, which is one of my favorite topics, as most readers know

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
25.47K Followers
Leader of iREIT on Alpha
The #1 Service for Safe and Reliable REIT Income

Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!

I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.

Thank you for visiting my profile!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UNP, CP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Dr.DaveR profile picture
Dr.DaveR
Today, 10:50 AM
Premium
Comments (1.2K)
I can't see this outperforming $CP:CA. I recently consolidated all my rail plays into $CP as it seems to have to best chance of market outperformance within the industry.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.