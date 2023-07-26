Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

3 Countercyclical, Intrinsically Undervalued Dividend Aristocrats

Jul. 26, 2023 9:59 AM ETGD, KMB, KO, RTX3 Comments
Christopher Robb profile picture
Christopher Robb
797 Followers

Summary

  • The market can be unpredictable in the short term, similar to an election, but in the long term, it is more reliable and predictable, like a weighing machine.
  • Long-term investing is beneficial as it allows for compounding and avoids rapid market changes; buying quality stocks and holding onto them is one of the surest ways to alpha.
  • The start of a bull market is an excellent time to buy undervalued long-term dividend stocks, as the crowd's attention is often focused on growth and new technological trends.

Money growth

PM Images

In the short run, the market is a voting machine, but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.

Benjamin Graham.

Markets are as perplexing as they can be lucrative or impoverishing. The human mind is

This article was written by

Christopher Robb profile picture
Christopher Robb
797 Followers
I was Senior Writer and Vice President at Fundstrat Global Advisors for over 2 years. Prior to that, I was Senior Research Analyst at Dentons, now the world's largest law firm. I focus on company management, fundamentals, earnings, contrarian investing, and the effects of geopolitical developments on risk assets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

V
Valuestocks007
Today, 10:38 AM
Premium
Comments (9.51K)
Long KO and I own PG kind of in the Kimberly space. Thanks for the article some good points!
K
Kwheelock1
Today, 10:14 AM
Premium
Comments (512)
I bought a modest share of KMB in the 1960s when Dalton Smith sought to change a paper company into a consumer company battling head to head with P&G. I’ve held it ever since, despite frequent sell recommendations from diverse stock analysts.

I continue to applaud its management and its broad, global product line and appreciate its 100+ times increase since my purchase.
V
Valuestocks007
Today, 10:38 AM
Premium
Comments (9.51K)
@Kwheelock1 That is awesome! Congrats!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.