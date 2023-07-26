Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tesla: The Future Leader In Autonomy And AI

Tesla: The Future Leader In Autonomy And AI
Jul. 26, 2023 10:13 AM ET
Simple Investing
Summary

  • The Tesla, Inc. Q2 2023 report was mixed, as revenues and gross margins were in line, but EBIT and free cash flows missed.
  • Tesla's pricing strategy was also validated in the results as there was a smaller decline in gross margin per car relative to the decline in ASP.
  • Without a raise in volume guidance for 2023, I see it as a positive as the company will likely remain price-disciplined in the near term.
  • CEO Elon Musk reiterated the long-term autonomy opportunity and the strong competitive advantages Tesla has today.
  • While there is a huge long-term opportunity for Tesla, the near-term risk reward is fair and my 1-year price target implies 5% upside potential.
Tesla Supercharger Network

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) share price has corrected following the Q2 2023 earnings report.

In my opinion, while the 2Q23 report was mixed, the weakness in share price came from an expectation of a major positive

Simple Investing
High conviction growth and value ideas for long-term outperformance

I am a portfolio manager with experience working for a hedge fund and a long-only equity fund with more than $1 billion in assets under management and I have a track record for outperformance in my portfolio. I have been writing consistently, with an article published each day on Seeking Alpha and on my Marketplace service.

Focused on long term investing, I believe in a barbell strategy in a portfolio, where there are both growth and value elements, which will be reflected in my articles. 

I will be running a Marketplace service, Outperforming the Market, where I will share with you The Barbell Portfolio, which consists of high conviction growth and value stocks to help you outperform in the long-term, as well as The Price Target Report, which tells subscribers how much discount the stock is trading to intrinsic value and the upside potential. Lastly, subscribers will be able to get direct access to me and can ask me anything about the investment process or stock picks.

CFA charter holder and graduated with degrees in Finance and Accounting.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

J
Jamamb40
Today, 10:40 AM
Great article. Cars we’re just a means to develop AI (vision and decision making in a 3D world), Battery storage and software technology, etc. most people, even engineers don’t get it. The reason I went “All-In” in Dec-Jan, was not because Tesla has superior vehicles, but for the technology just starting to bubble to the surface.
a
alternative investment
Today, 10:53 AM
@Jamamb40 "the technology just starting to bubble to the surface"
Then by a tech company, not a car company.
felon is a wanna be engineer, jealous of anybody more successful then him.
"let's stop the development of AI" - says felon.
a
alternative investment
Today, 10:30 AM
It's been 6 years since felon and all his low IQ acolytes are "convinced" they have "all the necessary ingredients to be successful in autonomy"
By the time felon will understand he has the wrong approach, it will be too late, the ship will go down fast.
l
lappygums
Today, 10:29 AM
Tesla doesn't lead in ai or automation...they are running the race but are a part of the pack. Promises of selling so.ething they don't have seems to be a theme with tsla...but the carrot keeps the donkey moving upward.
Long tsla
T
TaylorMill
Today, 10:23 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
SimpleInvesting "CEO Elon Musk reiterated his convictions in the long-term opportunity that autonomy will bring in the 2Q23 earnings call. This includes its robotaxi product, which is expected to have a unique design and be manufactured in a revolutionary way."

You appear to take a very simplistic view to side with Elon without providing any support whatsoever ---- just more of the old, tired fan boy claims.

Nobody has ever tried to support this view without repeating worthless claims, Sorry but the Billions and Billions of miles of data will never support the claims
s
sr1952
Today, 10:31 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
@TaylorMill It is amazing that this can go on for 6 years with the same nonsense and promises repeated over and over and there's still some people that believe it. And more amazing that people will actually pay $15K for this software.
a
alternative investment
Today, 10:48 AM
@sr1952 There should be social studies of how bad the IQ of the general population has degraded in the last 10-15 years, and it's probably linked to the propagation of social networks or something.
Idiots being scammed 15k for a software that could literally kill you if you trust it to much, believe they are investing in the "future".
No, morons, you are investing in making felon the richest person on earth.
