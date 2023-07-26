LyondellBasell: A 5.5% Dividend Yield That Is Worth Your Attention
Summary
- LyondellBasell delivered outstanding results, in spite of the poor performance of the energy and basic materials industries.
- LYB stock offers a high dividend yield of 5.5% and improving cash flow coverage.
- Some major headwinds are dissipating and this puts LyondellBasell in a very good position to improve its profitability profile.
- Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Roundabout Investor get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) delivered nearly 16% total return since December of last year, when I took a deep dive into the company's operations and explained why the stock is attractive for anyone looking for attractive risk-reward opportunities.
This performance is very impressive when we consider the sluggish returns in the materials and energy sectors, which delivered single digit to flat returns over the same period.
In this article, however, I won't be focusing much on operational performance and the long-term strategy of the business. Neither, I will be talking about industry-wide tailwinds. Instead, I will focus on the topic of dividends and more specifically - why LYB is one of the most attractive dividend opportunities out there.
Seeking Alpha's dividend scoring system is usually a very good start when judging the attractiveness of a stock and in that regard LYB performs exceptionally well.
Of course, we need to dig deeper into the financials to properly assess the company's ability to consistently increase its dividends on one hand and the overall safety on the other.
Once we address the issue of safety and LYB's ability to grow its dividend, then our job is largely done since the yield of 5.3% is at the high end of the stock's historical yields and also significantly higher than the sector median (see below).
The Issue Of Safety
With a dividend payout ratio of roughly 50%, LyondellBasell's dividend appears relatively safe, but the slow topline growth over the years could make a lot of dividend investors worried.
As a cyclical stock, earnings volatility is to be expected and as a result the company's net income figure has not changed materially from 10 years ago.
On itself, this makes LyondellBasell an inferior dividend investment to high quality consumer staple businesses, which are characterized with very low earnings volatility due to the nature of their industry.
Having said that, investors in the latter category should also be satisfied with far lower yields for the lower risk that they are taking. A forward dividend yield of around 3% is usually the norm when talking about large cap consumer staples with some exceptions for troubled businesses, like Kraft Heinz (KHC) for example.
But even in that case LYB's forward dividend yield of 5.5% is far more attractive.
When judging the safety of LyondellBasell's dividend, it is important to consider the company's free cash flow and capital expenditures in particular due to the capital intensive nature of the business.
As annual dividend payments grew steadily over the past decade, free cash flow experienced significant volatility during the 2019-21 period and has been falling since its peak in 2021. Thus, the free cash flow is now roughly twice the amount of annual dividends paid.
A Bottom In Profitability
Looking ahead, this is likely to mark a bottom in the company's free cash flow as profitability at the company's largest segment - Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas has bottomed in the last quarter of 2022.
Although a recovery won't be a smooth sailing and the macroeconomic environment would likely remain challenging, the management is optimistic.
(...) our Olefins and Polyolefins Americas segment. During the first quarter, O&P Americas EBITDA increased $157 million to $541 million. North American Olefins margins improved on lower feedstock costs, while polyethylene margins increased on higher pricing.
In the second quarter, we expect slightly better seasonal demand leading to modest improvements in volume and margins. (...)
Costs for feedstocks and energy are expected to remain relatively low during the summer season
Source: LYB Q1 2023 Earnings Transcript
As pricing comes off from its recent peak, costs are also normalizing and so far this dynamic benefits margins within the segment. The weak demand for durable goods in Europe would likely persist and with that margins of O&P International segment would most likely remain low in 2023. I cover all that in further detail here.
Taking A Close Look At Capital Expenditure
Investment cycles should be considered when evaluating dividend safety since periods of high investments, when usually the business sees a lot of growth opportunities, are also associated with lower free cash flow and hence lower perceived safety of the dividend.
Over the past decade, LYB has been reinvesting heavily into its business with the ratio of Capital Expenditure to Depreciation & Amortization Expense being above 150% for most of the time.
As commodities pricing remained challenging during the period and a lot of low-cost production coming from Asia and China in particularly, companies like LyondellBasell were not rewarded for their continued investments. That is one of the reasons why, revenue remained relatively flat since 2012 while the amount of fixed assets more than doubled.
In recent years, however, this long-term trend has been reversing as more emphasis is put on sustainability and security within the energy and basic materials sectors.
In addition, the amount spent on capex in the O&P Americas segment has fallen and is expected to remain low for the foreseeable future.
This will be a lasting tailwind for LYB's free cash flow as the share of sustaining capex within the company's cash flow from operations is very low.
Overall, LyondellBasell's dividend appears safe for now as profitability has likely bottomed and the level of capital expenditure would most likely remain below its historical averages. As a result, the currently low free cash flow coverage should improve as the fiscal year progresses, provided that macroeconomic conditions do not deteriorate sharply.
Investor Takeaway
LyondellBasell's forward dividend yield of 5.5% does not come risk-free; however, the company is in a good position to secure its future payments and continue growing them.
For the 2012-2022 period, LYB dividend per share has grown at 13% on an annual basis and FY 2022 was the 12th consecutive one of dividend growth since the company emerged from its reorganization plan in 2010.
This represents our 12th consecutive year of annual dividend growth.
Source: LYB Q4 2022 Earnings Transcript
In my view, this trend is set to continue as dividend payout ratio improves through the rest of the fiscal year and beyond.
Looking for better positioned high quality businesses in the energy and basic materials space?
You can gain access to my highest conviction ideas in the sector by subscribing to The Roundabout Investor, where I uncover conservatively priced businesses with superior competitive positioning and high dividend yields.
Performance of all high conviction ideas is measured by The Roundabout Portfolio, which has consistently outperformed the market since its initiation.
As part of the service I also offer in-depth market analysis, through the lens of factor investing and a watchlist of higher risk-reward investment opportunities. To learn more and gain access to the service, follow the link provided.
This article was written by
Vladimir Dimitrov is a former strategy consultant with a professional focus on business and intangible assets valuation. His professional background lies in solving complex business problems through the lens of overall business strategy and various valuation and financial modelling techniques.
Vladimir has also been exploring the concept of value investing and in particular finding companies with sustainable competitive advantages that also trade below their intrinsic value. He supplements his bottom-up approach with a more holistic view of the markets through factor investing techniques.
Vladimir made his first investment in farmland right out of high school in 2007 and consequently started investing through mutual funds at the bottom of the market in 2009. In the years that followed he has been focused on developing his own investment philosophy and has been managing a concentrated equity portfolio since 2016. Vladimir is LSE Alumni and a CFA charterholder .
All of Vladimir's content published on Seeking Alpha is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making investment decisions.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (2)