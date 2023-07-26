pcess609

LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) delivered nearly 16% total return since December of last year, when I took a deep dive into the company's operations and explained why the stock is attractive for anyone looking for attractive risk-reward opportunities.

This performance is very impressive when we consider the sluggish returns in the materials and energy sectors, which delivered single digit to flat returns over the same period.

Data by YCharts

In this article, however, I won't be focusing much on operational performance and the long-term strategy of the business. Neither, I will be talking about industry-wide tailwinds. Instead, I will focus on the topic of dividends and more specifically - why LYB is one of the most attractive dividend opportunities out there.

Seeking Alpha's dividend scoring system is usually a very good start when judging the attractiveness of a stock and in that regard LYB performs exceptionally well.

Seeking Alpha

Of course, we need to dig deeper into the financials to properly assess the company's ability to consistently increase its dividends on one hand and the overall safety on the other.

Once we address the issue of safety and LYB's ability to grow its dividend, then our job is largely done since the yield of 5.3% is at the high end of the stock's historical yields and also significantly higher than the sector median (see below).

Data by YCharts Seeking Alpha

The Issue Of Safety

With a dividend payout ratio of roughly 50%, LyondellBasell's dividend appears relatively safe, but the slow topline growth over the years could make a lot of dividend investors worried.

As a cyclical stock, earnings volatility is to be expected and as a result the company's net income figure has not changed materially from 10 years ago.

Data by YCharts

On itself, this makes LyondellBasell an inferior dividend investment to high quality consumer staple businesses, which are characterized with very low earnings volatility due to the nature of their industry.

Having said that, investors in the latter category should also be satisfied with far lower yields for the lower risk that they are taking. A forward dividend yield of around 3% is usually the norm when talking about large cap consumer staples with some exceptions for troubled businesses, like Kraft Heinz (KHC) for example.

But even in that case LYB's forward dividend yield of 5.5% is far more attractive.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

When judging the safety of LyondellBasell's dividend, it is important to consider the company's free cash flow and capital expenditures in particular due to the capital intensive nature of the business.

As annual dividend payments grew steadily over the past decade, free cash flow experienced significant volatility during the 2019-21 period and has been falling since its peak in 2021. Thus, the free cash flow is now roughly twice the amount of annual dividends paid.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

A Bottom In Profitability

Looking ahead, this is likely to mark a bottom in the company's free cash flow as profitability at the company's largest segment - Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas has bottomed in the last quarter of 2022.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

Although a recovery won't be a smooth sailing and the macroeconomic environment would likely remain challenging, the management is optimistic.

(...) our Olefins and Polyolefins Americas segment. During the first quarter, O&P Americas EBITDA increased $157 million to $541 million. North American Olefins margins improved on lower feedstock costs, while polyethylene margins increased on higher pricing. In the second quarter, we expect slightly better seasonal demand leading to modest improvements in volume and margins. (...) Costs for feedstocks and energy are expected to remain relatively low during the summer season Source: LYB Q1 2023 Earnings Transcript

As pricing comes off from its recent peak, costs are also normalizing and so far this dynamic benefits margins within the segment. The weak demand for durable goods in Europe would likely persist and with that margins of O&P International segment would most likely remain low in 2023. I cover all that in further detail here.

Taking A Close Look At Capital Expenditure

Investment cycles should be considered when evaluating dividend safety since periods of high investments, when usually the business sees a lot of growth opportunities, are also associated with lower free cash flow and hence lower perceived safety of the dividend.

Over the past decade, LYB has been reinvesting heavily into its business with the ratio of Capital Expenditure to Depreciation & Amortization Expense being above 150% for most of the time.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

As commodities pricing remained challenging during the period and a lot of low-cost production coming from Asia and China in particularly, companies like LyondellBasell were not rewarded for their continued investments. That is one of the reasons why, revenue remained relatively flat since 2012 while the amount of fixed assets more than doubled.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

In recent years, however, this long-term trend has been reversing as more emphasis is put on sustainability and security within the energy and basic materials sectors.

In addition, the amount spent on capex in the O&P Americas segment has fallen and is expected to remain low for the foreseeable future.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

This will be a lasting tailwind for LYB's free cash flow as the share of sustaining capex within the company's cash flow from operations is very low.

LyondellBasell Investor Presentation

Overall, LyondellBasell's dividend appears safe for now as profitability has likely bottomed and the level of capital expenditure would most likely remain below its historical averages. As a result, the currently low free cash flow coverage should improve as the fiscal year progresses, provided that macroeconomic conditions do not deteriorate sharply.

Investor Takeaway

LyondellBasell's forward dividend yield of 5.5% does not come risk-free; however, the company is in a good position to secure its future payments and continue growing them.

For the 2012-2022 period, LYB dividend per share has grown at 13% on an annual basis and FY 2022 was the 12th consecutive one of dividend growth since the company emerged from its reorganization plan in 2010.

This represents our 12th consecutive year of annual dividend growth.

Source: LYB Q4 2022 Earnings Transcript

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

In my view, this trend is set to continue as dividend payout ratio improves through the rest of the fiscal year and beyond.