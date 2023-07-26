Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BILL Holdings: Big Opportunity With Small Business

Jul. 26, 2023 10:21 AM ETBILL Holdings, Inc. (BILL)
Jonathan Wheeler profile picture
Jonathan Wheeler
3.63K Followers

Summary

  • BILL Holdings, a cloud software company, offers a one-stop financial software solution for small businesses, including payment processing, invoice generation, expense reporting, and underwritten credit and debit cards.
  • Despite high churn among small businesses, BILL has maintained a healthy net revenue retention rate of 131% with over 450,000 customers and 4.7 million in-network members.
  • Growth is slowing, and stock-based compensation remains higher than peers. Despite the impressive market opportunity, BILL stock is a hold for me here.

Investors working on desk office and finger pointing to check tracking cost, balance, profit and currency. Accounting and Financial concept.

Charnchai

BILL Holdings (NYSE:BILL) is an interesting cloud software company. The company earns revenue off subscriptions but also operates a transactional platform for consolidating payments and invoicing for small and medium businesses (SMB). Although the company's metrics have been outstanding since

This article was written by

Jonathan Wheeler profile picture
Jonathan Wheeler
3.63K Followers
My goal is to highlight the highest quality companies in the market, value or growth.  I buy with a long-term time horizon, and am typically looking for companies with strong competitive advantages, solid management, and a history of creating shareholder value.https://www.tipranks.com/bloggers/jonathan-wheeler

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HUBS, MELI, TOST either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.