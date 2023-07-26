Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Armstrong World Industries Q2 2023 Performance: A Bullish Outlook

Grassroots Trading profile picture
Grassroots Trading
287 Followers

Summary

  • Armstrong World Industries, Inc.'s Architectural Specialties segment experienced sales growth in Q2, supported by strong bidding activity, leading to a 20% increase in order intake and backlog compared to the previous year.
  • While Armstrong lagged behind the S&P Index in terms of investment returns, the company's solid earnings growth and undervalued P/E ratio may support a bullish case for the stock.
  • Armstrong updated its full-year 2023 guidance for sales, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted diluted EPS, reflecting improved visibility and a positive outlook for the remainder of the year.

Empty commercial business office interior space view in urban city downtown

FangXiaNuo

Thesis

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) reported Q2 2023 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.38 beating by $0.07, and revenue of $325.4M that missed by $10.18M. In this analysis, I argue that despite challenges such as lower volumes and increased input costs, the company has

This article was written by

Grassroots Trading’s mission is to build robust portfolios and unique trading opportunities by relying on more than 20-years of experience working in the financial industry. Grassroots’ aim is also to provide investors with diverse trading scenarios across different investment vehicles. Our anecdotes focus primarily on discovering great investment stories that we intend to share with the Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

