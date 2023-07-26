Boarding1Now

No matter how much the airlines improve results from the Covid lows, investors constantly sell off the sector stocks on any hint of a negative headline. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) is the latest victim with a 10% hit following strong Q2'23 results. My investment thesis is ultra Bullish on the stock following a nearly $10 dip from the recent highs.

Excuses

Alaska Air reported another impressive quarter in Q2 '23 as follows:

As with other airlines, Alaska Air is already back to reporting massive profits with large margins. The airline generated a $3.00 EPS on a pre-tax margin of 18.3% for a 250 basis point increase over 2019.

Alaska Air is even back to share buybacks, but the market still isn't happy. The airline repurchased a meager 872K shares during Q2, but any share buybacks are still preferable with the stock price this low.

The company ended the quarter with $2.4 billion in cash with no debt. If anything, Alaska Air should be far more aggressive on share buybacks with the prospects for strong cash flows.

The crazy part of the story is the fears around guidance for flat revenues during Q3 with capacity up. Again, the market always focuses far too much on revenue for airlines while completely ignoring the cost aspects of the business due to volatile energy prices.

As a domestic airline, Alaska Air isn't benefiting as much from booming international travel restricted for the last 3+ years due to Covid. Still, the airline maintained guidance for 2023 EPS of $5.50 to $7.50 per share versus consensus estimates of $6.64.

Following Q1, Alaska Air provided the same guidance with the identical EPS range and pre-tax margins of 9% to 12%. The company didn't provide the total revenue metric, and the market appears disappointed analysts were up at 11% growth while the guidance was only 8% to 10% growth for 2023.

The major difference being ignored here is that Alaska Air originally guided to Q2 fuel cost per gallon of $2.95 to $3.15. The guidance for Q3 is for fuel costs per gallon of only $2.70 to $2.80.

All of these fuel costs are usually passed along to passengers. For some odd reason, the market fears higher fuel costs which didn't prevent large profits to end 2022, and the market fears lower revenues due to lower fuel costs. The airlines can't appear to win in either scenario.

A prime example is that Alaska Air only reported Q2'23 fuel costs of $573 million, down 26% from 2022 levels. The lower fuel benefits lead to costs only rising 1% during a period where revenues rose 7%.

Somehow, the market is completely ignoring the improving results from Alaska Air. The airline earned $3.00 in Q2'23, up from $2.19 last Q2. The number last year was even an improvement from the $2.17 per share earned back in Q2'19.

Don't Ignore Alaska Air's Value

While the market is focused on revenue trends, what really matters is where profits are headed. The sub-$50 stock is still forecast to produce a $6.50+ EPS for 2023.

The current consensus estimates are for Alaska Air to generate an additional EPS of $1 for both 2024 and 2025. While the market is so focused on peak profits, the airlines are still working on growing capacity from the 2019 levels to meet demand.

Alaska Air added eight 737-9 aircraft and six E175 aircraft during the quarter and launched services to new international destinations in the Bahamas and Guatemala City. The growth story is just starting, while the market is too focused on the distant past in the sector.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that investors have to learn to look beyond the headlines for Alaska Air and the airline sector in general. The company is a profit machine, looking at earning up to $7.50 per share in 2024 while the stock currently trades below $50. Other industrial transportation stocks trade much closer to 15x EPS targets, and one day the leading airlines like Alaska Air will obtain a similar forward P/E multiple.