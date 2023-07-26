Exploring A Framework For Building Systematic Investment Strategies - Part 2

filadendron

In Part 1 of our multi-part series, we laid the foundation for setting appropriate investment objectives and selecting an optimal strategic asset allocation (SAA) to match our specific needs. With clearly defined risk-return targets and an optimal asset class mix, we were able to gain some visibility into the potential performance of our portfolio. This gives us some form of base expectations for future returns and drawdowns based on our choice of SAA.

As we dive into Part 2, we may occasionally make references to our investment objectives and strategic asset allocation decisions from Part 1. Thus we have reproduced and summarised some of the key figures and information below for continuity.

The Framework

Core components of our framework:

Investment Objectives - Risk Tolerance & Return Targeting Strategic Asset Allocation - Asset Class Risk & Returns Tactical Asset Allocation - Market Cycle, Macro & Factor Investing Alpha Generation - Trading Strategies, Factor Selection, Market Timing Choice of Instrument - Securities, ETFs, Derivatives, Structured Products Security Selection - Stock Selection, Fund Selection.

In part 1, we selected a "Growth" portfolio with a return target of 10%-15% CAGR, maximum drawdown tolerance of 50%-60%, and investment horizon of 10-20 years. Our SAA decisions are reflected in the pie chart below, giving us a base expected return of 9.1% CAGR and a maximum drawdown of 47.0%, based on historical data on asset class performance (Jan 1995 - Nov 2022).

Stratos Capital Partners

In this second instalment of the series, we turn our focus to tactical asset allocation (TAA). The objective of TAA is to further enhance the potential performance of our portfolio, by temporarily deviating from the asset class weights as defined by our SAA to take advantage of favourable opportunities.

Part 2:

3) Tactical Asset Allocation - Market Cycle, Macro & Factor Investing

The financial media is inundated with ideas calling for investors to make tactical adjustments to their portfolios. Reasons justifying these adjustments are often based on shifting macroeconomic trends, dislocations in financial markets, under/overvaluation of asset classes, and even technical chart patterns. Decisions aimed at taking advantage of short-to-medium-term opportunities by over/underweighting an asset class or sub-sector relative to an investor's established SAA can generally be classified as TAA decisions.

Brokerages, investment banks, and research firms, typically assume that investors are generally well-versed in modern portfolio management, and would jump right into discussing tactical ideas. These may include recommendations to overweight/underweight an asset class, using specific options strategies to modify the potential payoff for an investment idea, or determining specific price levels to enter/exit based on the chart pattern of the day. Thus, investment analysts may often appear to be recommending short-term trades that are completely independent of an investor's SAA decisions.

Regardless of whether such practices are intentional or simply misunderstood, investors often feel encouraged to make "all-or-nothing" bets based on the recommendations offered. Consequently, whenever an analyst issues a recommendation to underweight equities, investors make a dash for the exit. Common examples include occasions when investors would dump equity positions in anticipation of an imminent bear market, or take profit on an investment with the intention to re-enter on a temporary pullback in prices. More often than not, investors end up sitting on the sidelines during bull market run-ups and find themselves having to play catch-up with the market later.

Extremely Challenging, But Not Impossible

Here at Stratos Capital Partners, we wouldn't go so far as to completely dismiss all tactical advice and claim that any form of trading is futile. Instead, we believe that certain factors separate successful tactical strategies from spurious ones that almost always fail to work when applied. One of the main factors lies in whether a strategy is simply taking random opportunities based on news or events of the day, or that a strategy is systematically executed with the aim of allowing a statistical advantage to materialize over time. Let us elaborate a little more on this statistical advantage, which is also commonly referred to as the positive expectancy of a trading system.

For example, before we choose to adopt a trading strategy that trades the popular "head and shoulders" pattern on the daily chart, we first need to question if such patterns are truly profitable. That is if we take all the "head and shoulders" signals and execute them diligently over several market cycles, would we be profitable over time? And if so, would the returns be commensurate with the risk? These are critical questions. What if we backtested the "head and shoulders" strategy, and after factoring in transaction costs the strategy actually underperformed a regular "buy-and-hold" strategy on the S&P 500 Index? If that is the case, then investors would be better off with a passive strategy. Why bother trading if we do not expect to outperform a passive S&P 500 portfolio? More often than not, traders have no clue whether a trading strategy or tactic has a real statistical advantage.

It is understandable that the hard work and complexity associated with researching and backtesting may deter aspiring traders from pursuing systematic strategies. But not trading systematically would just be a disguise for gambling. Even amateur gamblers would normally employ some form of probabilistic strategy to make optimal decisions in games of chance. Even in the case where one is unable to perform a proper statistical test to measure and analyze the effectiveness of a trading system, one should at least consider adopting a probabilistic mindset when analyzing trading strategies. A good rule of thumb in trading: a handful of charts showing that some technical indicator or chart pattern has worked perfectly at timing markets over a short period of time should be treated with a good dose of skepticism.

To highlight just how challenging tactical market timing can be even for professional investment managers, we share this graphic taken from an old post from Barry Ritholtz of Ritholtz Wealth Management. The graphic shows the various bullish and bearish calls made by a widely followed investment advisor and fund manager, which clearly demonstrated a lack of skill at market timing.

Ritholtz Wealth Management, financialoccultist.com

And here's another one showing bad predictions made by other professional fund managers just before the pandemic hit.

MarketWatch.com

Simply put, there is a mountain of evidence suggesting that making tactical shifts that are consistently profitable is an extremely challenging task. This is especially true for equities, which we recently discussed in an article highlighting some reasons why equity markets in the long run tend to favour the bulls over the bears.

Nonetheless, we appreciate why this challenging task of trying to outperform the standard "buy-and-hold" strategy has always tempted the intellectually curious. Perhaps the temptation to partake in risky gambles in financial markets comes from the promise of fame and a rewarding career in fund management. Perhaps it is the innate desire to outsmart the vast majority at an extremely challenging task, boosting one's ego while making a fortune in the process. Or perhaps it is simply greed disguised in various forms.

Regardless of the reasons, and with a humble appreciation for the challenge at hand, we shall explore some simple TAA strategies with the aim of stacking the odds in our favour as we work towards achieving our investment objectives.

Systematic TAA Strategies

From our perspective, what distinguishes a superior tactical strategy from speculative gambles lies in whether a strategy can be adequately quantified and tested to determine if there is a real statistical edge. This explains our preference for systematic TAA strategies.

Not only are systematic strategies backed by data and can thus be verified and replicated by anyone, but these strategies also enforce discipline at execution. This is typically due to the rules-based approach of executing a systematic strategy. Another advantage of systematic strategies is that the expected performance of a proposed strategy can be simulated and reviewed. Performance can then be monitored during implementation, and various adjustments to the strategy can be made thereafter to enhance performance with out-of-sample data. This process is also commonly referred to as forward testing or walk-forward optimization.

Unless we can somewhat quantify or demonstrate the effectiveness of a tactical strategy based on adequate data (typically across several market cycles), we see no real reason to pursue a strategy without knowing if it would actually perform. Even quantitative strategies that show promise but have only been tested with limited data should be treated with caution.

Market Cycles And Value Investing

There are many ways to formulate a TAA strategy and one of the most straightforward methods is analyzing market cycles. Tactical decisions can then be made to optimize portfolio allocation accordingly, depending on which stage of the market cycle we are in.

Analyzing equity market cycles is one of the most critical tasks for an investor. This is because historically, equities have generated some of the highest returns over time and are also one of the riskiest asset classes. The highly liquid and volatile nature of publicly traded equities also means that there are more frequent opportunities to make tactical shifts within a given investment horizon, compared to less volatile asset classes.

Ideally, we want to be more aggressive at taking equity risk when we are in an equity bull market, and we want to be more conservative when we are in an equity bear market.

Ritholtz Wealth Management

There is a wide variety of inputs that can be used to analyze and determine which phase of the market cycle we are currently in. These include macroeconomic data, equity valuations, monetary and fiscal policy, and even qualitative factors such as investor sentiment and the political environment, just to name a few. Given the myriad of factors affecting equity prices, where does one start?

One effective strategy for selecting inputs that may be more reliable in predicting equity market cycles is to rely on history as a guide. We posit that over long periods of time, the stock market serves as a filter that effectively eliminates unprofitable strategies, leaving behind robust strategies that have withstood the test of time.

Based on that logic, we know that one of the longest-standing investment strategies that have produced some of the best investment managers in history is value investing. Value investing is also one of the most widely researched and verified strategies in academia and its principles are highly intuitive even for novice investors.

It makes logical sense too, that loading up on equities when valuations are depressed should provide superior risk-adjusted returns as valuations eventually normalise. The same applies to cutting down on equities when valuations become too expensive, limiting losses should valuations readjust.

In the next section, we shall demonstrate how to construct systematic TAA strategies using factors that have been widely researched and proven to be effective at timing long-term equity market cycles. We will construct two independent TAA strategies. For the first strategy, we will use equity valuations as an indicator to guide TAA decisions. For the second strategy, we will rely on investor sentiment to construct a contrarian TAA strategy.

A Systematic TAA Strategy Based On Value

Value is an effective tool for timing long-term market cycles, but not so much for short-term cycles. The main reason for this is that value requires time to materialize in stock prices as companies allocate and utilize economic resources in the most efficient and productive way possible with the aim to maximise value over time.

Hence, we have selected the Shiller PE ratio for the S&P 500 Index, also commonly referred to as the Cyclically Adjusted PE Ratio (CAPE Ratio), as our indicator for value. The Shiller PE ratio is calculated based on average inflation-adjusted earnings over the preceding 10 years, which averages out the short-term volatility in earnings over business cycles to get a better measure of long-term value.

Below is a histogram showing the frequency distribution of monthly Shiller PE ratios for the S&P 500 Index from 1950 to 2022. Over the past 73 years, the S&P 500 Index has spent 53% of the time (462 out of a total of 876 months) trading between Shiller PE ratios of 16x and 28x.

Shiller S&P 500 CAPE Ratio, fred.stlouisfed.org, Stratos Capital Partners

We can use the information above to formulate systematic trading signals to underweight the S&P 500 when it is overvalued (PE > 28) and overweight the S&P 500 when it is undervalued (PE < 16).

We selected these criteria with the intention of avoiding making tactical moves during normal market conditions in which the market spends a large proportion of time trading between PE ratios of 16x and 28x. This is because taking directional bets during normal market conditions does not give us any real advantage in outperforming the market. But when PE ratios are at extremes, we know that the odds become favourable for valuations to begin reverting to the mean. It is only in these favourable market conditions that we try to outperform by making tactical moves that will benefit from valuations reverting to the mean.

Below is a diagram showing Shiller PE Ratios over the past 73 years and when our systematic trading signals would have switched between "underweight", "equalweight", and "overweight" equities in the past.

Shiller S&P 500 CAPE Ratio, fred.stlouisfed.org, Stratos Capital Partners

At first glance, the signals seem to have done a reasonable job of signalling key market turning points. For sure, the timing ability of our systematic signals doesn't seem to be spectacularly precise, but such a simple strategy would have certainly reduced and limited portfolio exposure to equities during the Dot-Com Bubble (1998-2000), the Global Financial Crisis (2008-2009), the Covid-19 Pandemic (2019-2020), and even the more recent episode when technology stocks became grossly overvalued in 2021 before suffering devastating losses later in 2022. The strategy would have also signalled the opportunity to overweight equities during the early stages of the bull market (2009-2019) before signalling that equities were getting too expensive again by 2017.

At this point, it is important to note that one should try to avoid overfitting the curve by adjusting the signals or rules with the aim of producing the best possible result in hindsight. What we want to achieve is a strategy that would still work relatively well even if the signals and rules vary a little. The aim is to design a loose strategy with a general goal of reducing equity exposure during market peaks and increasing equity exposure during market bottoms.

Getting a rough idea of how a systematic strategy would have performed on a historical chart is just the beginning of developing a robust systematic strategy. Next, we perform a backtest to obtain quantifiable data on how our systematic TAA strategy would have performed.

Before we show the results of the backtest, we need to carefully establish the assumptions for the test. As readers may recall, our selected SAA in Part 1 had an allocation of 65% to U.S. and emerging market equities, and 15% to REITs. To keep this example simple, we will assume that our SAA would allocate 80% of the portfolio to equities (U.S. and emerging market equities, and REITs combined). The remaining 20% will be allocated to Fixed Income generating a 6% return annually over the test period. This 6% return assumption is realistic given that high-yield bonds have historically produced a compounded return of 6%, and investors are able to achieve even higher yields of around 7%-8% in today's market environment. Finally, as and when our systematic TAA dictates a change in allocation, we will reallocate (+-15%) by increasing/decreasing our allocation to equities to 95%/65% while decreasing/increasing our fixed income allocation accordingly.

Below is a chart comparing the equity curve or simulated account balance of two portfolios starting with $100: the original passive SAA portfolio (SAA) and a dynamic portfolio implementing our systematic TAA strategy (TAA).

Results for a growth SAA (80/20) portfolio and +-15% reallocation (Stratos Capital Partners)

As our back test results show, our systematic TAA strategy is capable of enhancing the overall performance of our original passive SAA portfolio simply by shifting our equity allocation using value alone as a factor to predict market cycles.

To better visualize the consistency and steady accumulation of that outperformance, it is better to plot the spread between the two equity curves. As the chart below demonstrates, the outperformance of our TAA strategy has been quite consistent over time. There were certain periods of time when the TAA strategy would temporarily underperform, but over time, the statistical edge of the strategy would materialize. This is what we would normally see in a trading strategy with a persistent edge.

Stratos Capital Partners

In terms of quantifiable performance data, our TAA portfolio ended with a balance of $25,358 while the SAA portfolio ended with a balance of $19,587. This translates to a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0% (TAA) and 10.5% (SAA) for the two portfolios, respectively.

At this point, one might be tempted to dismiss the strategy given the tiny outperformance of just 0.5% in CAGR. However, understand that even a 0.5% increase in CAGR would have a substantial impact over long investment horizons. As the ending account balances show, the TAA portfolio ended up being 29% larger than the SAA portfolio.

The tiny outperformance of 0.5% in CAGR is also partly due to the heavy equity allocation of 80% for our SAA. Hence we could only make limited adjustments to our equity allocation by +-15% each time we turn bullish or bearish equities. This is, however, in line with our intention of making moderate tweaks to our original SAA. More aggressive investors could certainly make larger adjustments to their equity allocation to amplify the edge of the TAA strategy.

To better appreciate how the same systematic TAA strategy would have performed for an investor with a balanced portfolio, we reconfigured the backtest to start with an SAA allocation of 50% equities and 50% bonds and to reallocate +-25% of equities upon an overweight/underweight signal. All other parameters of the backtest remained the same.

The chart below shows the performance of our systematic TAA strategy after applying the abovementioned changes.

Results for a balanced SAA (50/50) portfolio and +-25% reallocation (Stratos Capital Partners)

After the reconfiguration, our TAA portfolio ended with a balance of $22,842 while the SAA portfolio ended with a balance of $15,188. This translates to a CAGR of 10.8% (TAA) and 9.9% (SAA) for the two portfolios, respectively. Our TAA portfolio outperformed by 0.9% in CAGR and the TAA portfolio ended up being 50% larger than the SAA portfolio.

There is a crucial detail that some sharp-eyed readers may have noticed. Although the second backtest showed that TAA outperformed SAA by a wider margin in terms of differences in CAGR and ending equity balances, the first backtest showed that both portfolios performed better in absolute dollar terms with higher ending equity balances.

This is an important point. The first backtest performed better in absolute dollar terms because the original SAA was heavily weighted to equities (80%). Thus, although minor tweaks through TAA did help to improve performance, most of the heavy lifting was actually achieved by SAA. In the second backtest, the lower equity weighting (50%), which allowed for larger reallocation adjustments (+-25%), resulted in stronger outperformance. However, a more conservative starting SAA meant that ultimately, absolute returns were still lower compared to the more aggressive SAA in the first test.

This highlights the importance of selecting an appropriate SAA as a first priority and then using TAA strategies to make marginal improvements in performance. One of the biggest mistakes many investors make is to spend an overwhelming amount of time and energy developing TAA strategies, without having an appropriate SAA to begin with. Typically, the end result is excessive market timing, and failing to stay adequately invested through market cycles.

A Systematic TAA Strategy Based On Sentiment

There are various studies that have demonstrated that investor sentiment is a reliable indicator of equity market direction. The general idea is demonstrated in the market cycle diagram we have shared earlier: that investors tend to be overly optimistic during market peaks, and overly pessimistic during market bottoms. This means that if we can somewhat measure and quantify investor sentiment, then perhaps we can systematically incorporate it as a contrarian signal to shift our portfolio allocation.

The American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) Sentiment Survey offers insight into the opinions of individual investors by surveying their thoughts on where the market is heading in the next six months. Since 1987, the AAII has published weekly data on its sentiment survey and it has become a valuable resource for research analysts.

For our second systematic TAA strategy, we shall use data published by the AAII Sentiment Survey to formulate our trading signals. However, before we can formulate trading signals as we did for our previous TAA strategy, we will first need to deal with some minor technical issues with the historical AAII Sentiment data.

The chart below shows historical AAII "Bullish" Sentiment data using just the final week of data for each month so that we have monthly sentiment data. As we can see from the chart, investor sentiment is highly volatile and short-term in nature. This is in stark contrast to valuation measures, which tend to be more persistent in nature and change gradually over time. So in order to make sentiment data useful for our purposes, we will need to smooth the data.

AAII Sentiment Survey, Stratos Capital Partners

There are various methods to smooth volatile/noisy data, but we will use a simple 12-month moving average. Below is the diagram showing our smoothed AAII sentiment data over the past 34 years as well as systematic trading signals using one standard deviation thresholds to delineate periods of extreme sentiment. These thresholds also show when our TAA strategy would have switched between "underweight", "equalweight", and "overweight" equities in the past.

AAII Sentiment Survey, Stratos Capital Partners

Despite having smoothed our data, which should result in a lagging indicator, our signals still seem to have performed reasonably well at signalling key market turning points.

Below is the result of our backtest applying the same allocation rules used in our first TAA strategy. Our systematic TAA strategy has demonstrated its capability to enhance the overall performance of our original passive SAA portfolio simply by shifting our equity allocation using sentiment alone as a factor to predict market cycles.

Results for a growth SAA (80/20) portfolio and +-15% reallocation (Stratos Capital Partners)

The spread between the two equity curves is shown below.

Stratos Capital Partners

In terms of quantifiable performance data, our TAA portfolio ended with a balance of $1,548 while the SAA portfolio ended with a balance of $1,281. This translates to a CAGR of 8.4% (TAA) and 7.8% (SAA) for the two portfolios, respectively. The TAA portfolio ended up being 21% larger than the SAA portfolio.

The ending equity balances may seem small in nominal terms when compared to our previous TAA strategy. This is mainly due to a much smaller dataset, which means we could only perform the backtest with data over a shorter period of time (1988-2022) compared to our previous TAA strategy (1950-2022).

Once again, we reconfigured our systematic TAA strategy to examine how it would perform with a balanced portfolio. We reconfigured the backtest to start with an SAA allocation of 50% equities and 50% bonds and to reallocate +-25% of equities upon an overweight/underweight signal. All other parameters of the backtest remained the same.

The chart below shows the performance of our systematic TAA strategy after applying the abovementioned changes.

Results for a balanced SAA (50/50) portfolio and +-25% reallocation (Stratos Capital Partners)

After the reconfiguration, our TAA portfolio ended with a balance of $1,490 while the SAA portfolio ended with a balance of $1,096. This translates to a CAGR of 8.3% (TAA) and 7.3% (SAA) for the two portfolios, respectively. Our TAA portfolio outperformed by 1.0% in CAGR and the TAA portfolio ended up being 36% larger than the SAA portfolio.

We have demonstrated two separate TAA strategies that are capable of enhancing portfolio performance over time (medium-to-long term) by using factors such as value and sentiment. However, we have barely begun to scratch the surface of factor investing and we are nowhere even close to exhausting the opportunities and possibilities of enhancing portfolio performance.

A Short Note On Alpha Generation

Depending on who you ask, the definition of Alpha may be slightly different. In academic literature and in most professional fund management contexts, Alpha is usually defined as the excess return of an investment relative to the return of a benchmark when adjusted for risk. One may also frequently come across the term "superior risk-adjusted returns", which essentially refers to Alpha. For some traders, Alpha may simply refer to a trading strategy's "edge", or its ability to beat the market. However, debates surrounding the selection of an appropriate benchmark, and the limitations of benchmarking in real-world applications, is a sophisticated topic that is beyond the scope of this article.

In general, the ultimate goal of active portfolio management is to achieve higher returns versus a passive portfolio, with the same amount of risk. And alpha generation can be considered as the active process of seeking to outperform a passive buy-and-hold approach to investing in a benchmark portfolio, take for example, the S&P 500 Index.

In the previous section, we demonstrated how known factors such as value and sentiment have historically been effective at explaining equity returns, and how we can exploit those factors by designing simple trading strategies to temporarily deviate from our passive SAA. What we have done so far is essentially alpha generation. And one doesn't have to stop there. Not only is it possible to exploit other factors individually or combine several factors into a single indicator that may be much more reliable and powerful for market timing, but it is also possible to design standalone strategies that are uncorrelated to the market.

The Billion Dollar Game Of Alpha Generation

The ability to generate superior risk-adjusted returns (alpha) is a high-stakes game that almost every stock-picker or equity trader is trying to win. But the real multi-billion dollar game on Wall Street is to generate uncorrelated and superior risk-adjusted returns to equity (uncorrelated alpha). Let us elaborate more on what uncorrelated alpha means and why it is so valuable to investors.

Imagine that an investor is thinking of building an investment portfolio to fund a comfortable retirement, and after examining the historical returns of various asset classes as we did in Part 1, the investor concluded that U.S. large-cap equities generate the most attractive returns. Equities, however, also come with a high level of risk. Hence, being risk averse would mean that the investor will have to sacrifice returns in seeking to diversify into other asset classes such as fixed income and real estate which, unfortunately, offer lower returns.

But what if there is an asset class that could generate returns that surpass equities and are also uncorrelated to equities (uncorrelated alpha)? First, the investor will be able to achieve higher returns by investing solely in the new asset class. But more importantly, because the two asset classes are uncorrelated so that their short-term price fluctuations offset each other, the investor will not only be able to achieve higher returns, but also reduce risk!

Let us demonstrate this powerful concept that many investors fail to appreciate. If two different asset classes generate the same returns over time as depicted in the diagram below-where both assets begin at the same price and end at the same price (circled)-then diversifying across the two asset classes will achieve the same return as investing solely in either one of the asset classes.

Stratos Capital Partners

The next diagram shows how diversifying across the two asset classes with the same returns reduces volatility without sacrificing returns. As we can see, a diversified portfolio investing equally between the two asset classes (50/50 allocation) will produce a much smoother performance (thus lower risk) while still achieving the same return.

Stratos Capital Partners

Of course, we can never know how an asset will actually perform in the future. Therefore, it is nearly impossible to construct a portfolio to achieve exactly what we have demonstrated here. The numbers we have used in these diagrams are also fabricated with the intent to clearly demonstrate the concept of diversification across uncorrelated assets. But the mathematics underlying these numbers we have presented are valid and the concept is widely understood and applied in the real world of trading and investment.

So the next big question is where do we look to find assets that are uncorrelated to equities yet generate similar or better returns than equities? In short, where do we find or how do we generate uncorrelated alpha?

What's Next In Our Multi-Part Series

We deeply regret that due to the sheer depth and breadth of the topic on alpha generation, we will have to defer the discussion to Part 3 of our multi-part series. We could have chosen to present just brief discussions covering every part of our framework. But we believe that doing so would be committing a great disservice to our loyal readers and potentially adding to their confusion. The least we can do is to work on presenting a high-quality and rewarding discussion in Part 3, and we ask for your kind patience.

In Part 3, we will dive into trading strategies that aim to generate uncorrelated alpha. We will explore trend-following strategies, volatility trading strategies, market-neutral strategies, and other absolute return strategies. The goal of Part 3 will also focus on how to incorporate these strategies into our existing framework for building systematic investment strategies.

So stay tuned!