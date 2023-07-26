skynesher

Overview

My recommendation for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) is a hold for the time being as I await PGR to show that it can generate earnings growth that is expected by consensus so that the current valuation can be supported. Note that I previously gave a hold rating for PGR due to my belief that the stock has already priced in the bull case, as evidenced by the valuation premium relative to history and peers.

Business

PRG is primarily an insurance provider in auto coverage for both personal and commercial clients.

Recent results & updates

EPS for 2Q23 were -$0.13 for PGR because of losses in Personal and Commercial Auto Lines, unfavorable PYD, and Catastrophes losses. I believe the quarter's results were quite unsatisfactory, particularly due to the PYD mentioned, which is connected to increased severity in personal auto and TNC lines within the commercial auto segment. This worries me because it suggests PGR is experiencing margin pressure that isn't as temporary and may cause investors to question the portfolio's fundamental profitability (note PGR noted margin weakness in 1Q23 was due to the Florida Claims litigation, which gave off the impression that it was a one-off event). Nevertheless, I find encouragement in PGR's personal auto lines, where the slower PIF growth of 14.4% indicates the company's efforts to adjust its policyholder base. This move should aid in offsetting the severity and inflationary pressures caused by the new business penalty on the profit and loss statement.

Personal lines

Personal Lines, in my opinion, is a much better type of insurance to offer. The direct-to-consumer model gives service providers more room to stand out from the crowd in terms of branding, user experience, distribution channels, and more. Importantly, the Personal Lines division does well financially during times of uncertainty, such as the COVID pandemic. This, I believe, is because auto insurance policies and liability duration have a shorter tail than commercial lines, leading to more stable margins and reserve development over time.

Because of the nature of the product, which involves claims that occur frequently but are relatively minor, insurers can benefit from greater premium leverage. I anticipate that PGR's personal lines division will keep growing and generate significantly higher margins than the commercial lines division as a result of the aforementioned causes.

Commercial lines

Just because I favored the Personal Lines over the Commercial sector doesn't mean that the latter is without merit. The Commercial Lines market still has potential in the long run. PGR's commercial auto business is largely responsible for the company's commercial lines premiums growing at a CAGR in the mid-teens over the past two decades. PGR, in my opinion, is a leading company in the commercial auto market and has steadily expanded its market share over time. This success was not a fluke, but rather the result of PGR's deliberate efforts to invest in data analytics knowledge for private automobiles and to leverage ELDs for commercial vehicles.

In addition to growing their commercial auto business, management has recently shifted their focus to other commercial lines of insurance, such as business owners' policy and general liability. PGR also acquired Protective Insurance, expanding its product offering and distribution network, and I believe this has provided PGR significant growth potential.

However, the bear scenario here is that PGR will not be able to transfer its data analytics expertise from the Personal lines to the Commercial lines (other than auto). This would impede the “synergy” bull narrative. In addition, expansion into new product categories may also put pressure on margins, at least in the short term. Hence, while I do see growth opportunities, I would advise waiting for PGR to report these in earnings before taking a blind investment.

Valuation and risk

Author's valuation model

According to my model, PGR is valued at $153.60 in FY24, representing a 23% increase. This target price is based on my consensus earnings growth forecast of 7% in FY23, followed by a strong surge in FY24 as the economy recovers and normalized growth in FY25. I used consensus estimates to reflect what the market expects, and my assumption of 17x forward PE to reflect my view on valuation. I continue to think that the current 21x forward PE is hard to justify when peers (refer below) are trading at a median of 13x forward PE.

While there is upside, this upside is heavily anchored to PGR recovering earnings to above COVID levels by >20%, or 2x from FY23 levels. Given the mixed-to-weak 2Q23 earnings, I am not so confident that PGR will be able to meet market expectations; as such, I remain on hold until PGR reports better earnings that can instill more confidence.

PGR's commercial lines profit margins may be further eroded by persistently high inflationary pressures. Furthermore, persistent unfavorable developments would lower PGR's valuation because they would damage investors' opinions of management and increase worries that it does not have a firm grasp on claims trends.

Summary

I maintain a hold rating for PGR due to the mixed results in 2Q23. On the positive end, I think the Personal Lines division shows promise with its direct-to-consumer model and stable margins, the Commercial Lines sector also has long-term potential, driven by PGR's success in the commercial auto market and recent expansions. However, on the negative side, uncertainties remain, such as PGR's ability to transfer data analytics expertise to other commercial lines and potential margin pressure from new product categories. Also, the current valuation of PGR appears high compared to peers, and the market expects strong earnings growth. Until PGR can demonstrate better earnings performance and overcome challenges, I advise holding off on investments.