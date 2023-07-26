Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Progressive: Continue To Hold Due To Mixed Q2 2023 Results

Jul. 26, 2023 10:51 AM ETThe Progressive Corporation (PGR)
Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
370 Followers

Summary

  • I retain a hold rating due to mixed results in 2Q23 and believe there is a need for PGR to demonstrate better earnings performance.
  • Both Personal Lines and Commission Lines have long-term growth and margin expansion potential.
  • However, uncertainties remain: including the ability to transfer data analytics expertise to other commercial lines and potential margin pressure from new product categories.

Happy couple came to an agreement with their agent in the office.

skynesher

Overview

My recommendation for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) is a hold for the time being as I await PGR to show that it can generate earnings growth that is expected by consensus so that the current valuation

This article was written by

Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
370 Followers
Data scientist turned investment analyst focusing on high tech, high growth companies

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.