Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SK Hynix, Inc. (HXSCF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 26, 2023 10:18 AM ETSK Hynix, Inc. (HXSCF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.77K Followers

SK Hynix, Inc. (OTC:HXSCF) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call July 25, 2023 8:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Park Seong Hwan - Head, Investor Relations

Kim Woo-Hyun - Chief Finance Officer

Park Myoung-Soo - Head, DRAM Marketing

Park Chan-dong - Head, NAND Marketing

Conference Call Participants

Subin Lee - CGS CIMB

Minbok Wi - Daishin Securities

Myung Sup Song - HI Investment & Securities

J.J. Park - JPMorgan

Nicolas Gaudois - UBS

Giuni Lee - Goldman Sachs

Sung Kyu Kim - Daiwa Securities

Dong Hee Han - SK Securities

Operator

Good morning and afternoon and evening. Thank you for participating today. We will now begin 2023 Quarter 2 SK hynix Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] The call will be interpreted simultaneously, while Q&A as consecutive.

With that, we will now begin SK hynix presentation.

Park Seong Hwan

Good morning, and good afternoon and evening to those calling in from abroad. This is Park Seong-Hwan, the Head of IR at SK hynix. Welcome to the SK hynix 2023 Second Quarter Earnings Release Conference Call. Before starting the conference call, allow me to introduce the executives present here with me today. First, Kim Woo-Hyun, CFO; Park Myoung-Soo, Head of DRAM Marketing; and Park Chan-Dong, Head of NAND Marketing.

Let me issue a disclaimer that all outlooks presented by the company are subject to change depending on the macroeconomic and market circumstances. With that, we will now begin SK hynix' earnings release conference call. Mr. Kim will first present the earnings for the second quarter 2023, followed by the company's plan and market outlook. There will then be a Q&A session with the executives.

Kim Woo-Hyun

Good morning. Allow me to first report to you the company's performance for second quarter 2023. Despite prolonged economic uncertainty and a moderate than expected recovery, second quarter IT demand, size surge in

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.