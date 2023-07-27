Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Walgreens Is Cheap For A Reason: 2 Better 7+% Yielding Dividend Aristocrat Buys

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Even the dividend aristocrats can fail, and history is clear when the dividend is cut, it's time to sell.
  • Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.'s yield recently hit a record high as the market worries about the Pandemic bust crushing free cash flow and sending the payout ratio to almost 200%.
  • Walgreens is facing significant business stress and at a 3% risk of cutting its dividend. But it will likely muddle along, with around 3% to 4% long-term growth.
  • The four-year turnaround keeps on being pushed back further, and I wouldn't buy more of this anti-bubble deep-value aristocrat.
  • There are far better 7+% yielding, faster-growing aristocrats firing on all cylinders and that have better management, balance sheet, and 81% to 220% better long-term return potential than Walgreens.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Dividend Kings get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Set of flying one hundred dollars bills. Isolated on white

choness

This is a crazy market, and Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) is the poster child for how crazy things have gotten.

Things Have Gotten Slightly Out Of Hand;)

So naturally, investors who want to stay smart or

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Correction Planning Tool, and Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos.

Membership also includes

  • Access to our 13 model portfolios (all of which are beating the market in this correction)

  • my correction watchlist

  • my family's $2.5 million charity hedge fund 

  • 50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service)

  • real-time chatroom support

  • real-time email notifications of all my retirement portfolio buys

  • numerous valuable investing tools

Click here for a two-week free trial, so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
105.82K Followers
Maximize your income with the world’s highest-quality dividend investments

Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.


The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).


I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.


My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.


With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I own WBA via ETFs.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (9)

Steady Income profile picture
Steady Income
Today, 8:25 AM
Premium
Comments (1.45K)
With regret I own WBA at $45.35 and hope its venture into onsite health clinics turn the ship around.
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 8:20 AM
Premium
Comments (10.48K)
Trp is a great opportunity right now
Long Trp , Epd, Mplx and Et in this space
Direct ownership not via Etfs :)
RoseNose profile picture
RoseNose
Today, 8:19 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (28.08K)
Hi Adam!
I did a FAST read and must agree about WBA even with being stuck in it. Its a tough one to watch in any portfolio.
MO is one of my largest holdings and has been for a long long time. It was a hard choice to even buy as a Pharmacist, but I realize its legal and most everyone makes their own decisions about what they buy. Actually PM has been an excellent purchase and has in the long run done quite better. Those and ENB are Great choices for income.
I will hold WBA until it dies out...hope not and indeed believe it is a strong speculation for sure.
Happy Investing :)) Rose
E
EricM1984
Today, 7:55 AM
Premium
Comments (1)
You mentioned EPD but didn't provide your analysis.
w
wildpatriot
Today, 7:44 AM
Premium
Comments (509)
I own MO, PM, ENB, along with many other energy companies. Don't own O as it would need at least a 5% yield to get into the top ten on my watch list I will review it again today to see if it makes the grade..
m1chael profile picture
m1chael
Today, 7:42 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (936)
Yea won’t be buying Walgreens anytime soon. Learned my lesson with VFC. Full positions and long on both MO and ENB.

GLTA
M
Mike-SC
Today, 7:41 AM
Premium
Comments (162)
I believe in a diversified portfolio. I own WBA, MO, ENB...and a lot of others in my income portfolios. I am not a huge fan of WBA but I will certainly hold it. At a 7% dividend yield and the 3 - 4 percent annual growth you mentioned, that's 10 -11 percent.

The biggest concern I have with WBA is the current management team...and that could change.
birder profile picture
birder
Today, 7:25 AM
Comments (3.61K)
I do like and own ENB. I will not own stock in a company that makes products that kill people such as MO. I also do not like WBA. I especially like O.
Throwing Ketchup profile picture
Throwing Ketchup
Today, 7:32 AM
Comments (2.77K)
@birder Hydrocarbons kill.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.