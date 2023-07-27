choness

This is a crazy market, and Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) is the poster child for how crazy things have gotten.

Things Have Gotten Slightly Out Of Hand;)

So naturally, investors who want to stay smart or avoid being stupid are looking at anti-bubble alternatives. What's the opposite of a bubble stock? An anti-bubble stock, which according to Ben Graham, is a stock with a P/E of less than 8.5.

What's the opposite of a low-yielding tech stock that hasn't raised its dividend in three years? A dividend aristocrat with a 47-year dividend growth streak that hasn't cut its dividend since it began paying one 91 years ago!

What's the opposite of a hyper-growth bubble stock? How about a 6.3% yielding aristocrat priced at 7.6X earnings?

That's 11X cheaper than Nvidia!

What aristocrat is yielding 6.3%, about to become a dividend king, and is trading at Shark Tank-like valuations? Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) recently hit a record-high yield of 6.8%.

You might be thinking, "it's the greatest time in history to buy Walgreens," and in a way, you'd be right.

But let me show you why Walgreens is cheap for a reason and why Altria (MO), Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), and Enbridge (ENB) are three higher-yielding aristocrats that are far better buys today.

Walgreens Is A Speculative Turnaround Stock

Walgreens just sent a signal to investors that something might be very wrong.

It just missed its annual dividend increase, which has hardly been impressive in recent years.

In 2022 WBA raised the dividend by 0.5% (1 penny for the year)

In 2021 it raised the dividend 2%.

WBA has been struggling so much that its famous clockwork-like annual dividend hikes have slowed to a crawl. In 2022, Walgreens raised its dividend the bare minimum required to remain an aristocrat.

And they skipped their annual increase for the first time in decades! WBA will lose aristocrat status if it doesn't raise its dividend for three more quarters.

Why is Walgreens in a 50% bear market?

The company generated an operating loss against a difficult backdrop of significantly lower demand for COVID-19-related services, price-sensitive consumers, and slower-than-expected profit growth for the U.S. healthcare segment. We have lowered our fair value estimate to $40 per share from $48 to reflect reduced margin expectations for 2023 and beyond and a slower ramp-up of the U.S. healthcare business." - Morningstar.

Like much of the healthcare industry, Walgreens faces tough comps due to the Pandemic Boom.

When is Pfizer likely to set a new record for annual sales? By 2028 its sales are expected to grow from $67 billion in 2023 to $73 billion, a growth rate of 1.73%.

At this growth rate, Pfizer will set a new sales record in 2043.

It wasn't all bad news for Walgreens. U.S. Pharmacy sales were up 6.3%, mostly due to branded drug inflation.

Retail sales fell 1% as consumers start pulling back due to the Fed's war on inflation.

Consumers become more price-sensitive in an inflationary environment, seeking cheaper and value-based alternatives." - Morningstar.

Amazon (AMZN) is thriving because it's Amazon. Walgreens, not so much, because it's Walgreens. COVID vaccinations were down 83% YOY, and it's struggling with a costly turnaround that has been happening for years.

Walgreens is working to combat these headwinds by returning more pharmacies to regular hours and setting up micro fulfillment centers, but we do not expect this to materially improve margins." - Morningstar.

CityMD and VillageMD are Walgreens versions of CVS's minute clinics, and sales soared from $600 million to $2 billion!

For a $140 billion sales company, it's a drop in the bucket, and Walgreens is still losing money on those clinics.

If you measure from its trough earnings in 2023, WBA is expected to grow at 3.2% through 2026.

But that means four years of no earnings growth from this struggling business, a perpetual turnaround story.

In 2023, thanks to much higher expenses and falling sales from the end of the Pandemic boom, WBA's free cash flow is expected to fall to $1.5 billion, $200 million less than the $200 million annual dividend expense.

But the dividend is still expected to grow quickly through 2024 while the payout ratio falls.

2023 FCF payout ratio: 173%

2024: 64%

2025: 39%.

40% is the safety guideline for payout ratios for this industry, and it will take WBA until 2025 for its fundamentals to recover.

That's the good news that analysts think WBA will recover and grow around 3.2% over time when you factor in the Pandemic boom/bust cycle.

6.3% yield + 3.2% growth = 9.5% long-term returns (not counting valuation boost).

WBA is so undervalued that if it grows as expected by 2025, it could deliver 70% total returns or a Buffett-like 30% per year!

That's the good news. But there is some bad news that you need to consider

The Turnaround Story That Never Ends

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. recently lowered its full-year 2023 guidance. In addition, its opioid settlement costs have exceeded our estimate as of the end of last year. We now expect weaker financial results for the full year, including lower gross profit, operating income, EBITDA, and cash flow. This will slow the company's deleveraging following the material acquisitions it completed in 2022. Therefore, we revised our outlook on Walgreens to negative from stable and affirmed all our ratings, including our 'BBB' long-term issuer credit rating. The negative outlook reflects that the company's risks, including the slower profit ramp-up in its U.S. healthcare segment and strained consumer discretionary spending, will pressure its profitability over the coming year." - S&P.

S&P downgraded Walgreens in July to a negative outlook, meaning a 33% chance that in the next two years, it will get downgraded to BBB-the lowest level of investment grade.

BBB = 7.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk

BBB- = 11% 30-year bankruptcy risk.

According to Goldman Sachs, the risk of nuclear war with Russia is 2.5%, or 3X lower than Walgreens going bankrupt.

Would I be worried about Walgreens if I owned it (I do through some ETFs like VIG)?

The biggest risk to WBA is that it has to cut its dividend if the 2024 recession turns out to be worse than expected.

The data is clear; it's time to leave if a dividend gets cut. If an aristocrat cuts? It's a signal that the wheels have fallen off the bus, and it's time to abandon ship.

When investors stuck with dividend cutters have lost money when adjusted for inflation, the data is clear. If the dividend is cut, the statistics say sell and never look back.

Don't forget that Kmart and Winn-Dixie were once aristocrats. And both are now bankrupt. And K-mart went bankrupt twice (acquired by Sears, and then Sears went bankrupt).

Would I personally want to buy Walgreens? I shop there, and I own some stock via ETFs. Would I recommend buying some today?

There are two kinds of people I would recommend buying WBA: Index investors who have no choice; and deep value market masochists who hope to score Buffett-like returns from a stock that.

WBA's turnaround began in 2019, and the results have been far from stellar. Statistically speaking, a company that generates negative returns over 10+ years is 90% likely to be bad (unless it was in an epic bubble).

WBA in 2015 was in an epic bubble.

historical fair value: $47.04

current price: $30.64

discount: 35%

Quality rating: 70% medium-risk speculative blue-chip

2.5% OR LESS max risk cap rec

dividend cut risk: 3%

DK rating: a potential strong (but speculative) buy.

Here is why I have no interest in WBA: there are higher-yielding thriving aristocrats you can buy with far superior long-term return potential with far less risk.

Altria: A Dividend King That Never Stopped Growing

Altria Group, Inc. has been in a bear market has not been justified by negative growth or a dangerous dividend.

Earning presentation

MO's leverage is well below the 3X debt/EBITDA ratio rating agencies want to see for this industry, and the company's progressive dividend policy (what makes it an aristocrat) remains in effect.

Buybacks are on hold as MO acquires NJOY, though the company expects to buy back $1 billion in stock by the end of the year.

Earning presentation

Despite the many headwinds, management reiterates guidance for about 4.5% EPS growth this year, and analysts expect 5%.

Fundamental Summary

DK quality score: 98% medium risk 13/13 Ultra SWAN dividend king

DK safety score: 100% very safe dividend (1.0% dividend cut risk in severe recession)

Historical fair value: $59.80

Current price: $45.60

Discount to fair value: 24%

DK rating: potential strong buy

Yield: 8.3%

Long-term growth consensus: 5.2%

Consensus long-term return potential: 13.5%.

MO offers 90% total return potential through 2025, 20% more than WBA, for a dividend king with a higher yield, safer dividend, faster growth, and stronger credit rating.

Enbridge: The Ultimate Buy And Hold Forever Midstream

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) isn't just a pipeline company; it's not an oil or gas stock; it's a globally diversified energy company.

It's the largest gas utility in North America and one of the global leaders in wind power in Europe.

ENB is essential to life in North America. It supplies:

30% of crude oil North America uses

20% of North America's natural gas

75% of the gas used in Ontario (including Toronto)

and powers 900,000 European homes with wind power.

ENB has such a massive growth opportunity in green energy that investors are willing to buy its bond maturing in 2,112, almost 100 years from now.

The "smart money" on Wall Street, the bond market, says ENB will outlive us all.

Fundamental Summary

DK quality score: 97% very low risk 13/13 Ultra SWAN global aristocrat

DK safety score: 100% very safe dividend (1.0% dividend cut risk in severe recession)

Historical fair value: $46.48

Current price: $37.72

Discount to fair value: 19%

DK rating: potential good buy

Yield: 6.9%

Long-term growth consensus: 5.0%

Consensus long-term return potential: 11.9%.

Bottom Line: Forget Walgreens And Buy These Three 7+% Yielding Dividend Aristocrats Instead

Walgreens is not a dying company, at least not yet. Management has a sound plan, at least in theory, that analysts and rating agencies think will allow it to eventually recover new record sales and earnings.

The risk of a dividend cut at this time is low, around 3%. The risks of WBA continuing to disappoint on growth, as it has for four years and counting, remain elevated.

With 70% upside potential through 2025, some speculative deep-value high-yield aristocrat investors might want to take a punt on WBA.

Don't invest more than 2.5% of your portfolio.

I wouldn't buy WBA even with the yield at near-record highs. Not when MO and ENB are just two 7+% yielding aristocrats (there are several more) that offer a stronger balance sheet, superior management, superior growth rates, and 2% to 4% stronger long-term annual total return potential

81% to 224% higher inflation-adjusted return potential from ENB and MO compared to WBA.

Life is too short to take long-shot bets on turnaround stories that drag on for years and thus far show no end in sight.

I think WBA is cheap for a reason, and there is growing evidence this is just a bad business that only index investors should own.