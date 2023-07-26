DarioGaona

The Q2 Earnings Season for the precious metals sector is underway, and it's been a mixed start overall with sub-par reports out of Evolution Mining (OTCPK:CAHPF) and Newmont (NEM), balanced by a strong June quarter from Northern Star Resources (OTCPK:NESRF). Among the Silver Miners Index (SIL), no companies have reported yet, but First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) was one of the first companies to release its preliminary results last week. Unfortunately, the results were quite disappointing, with gold production down sharply offsetting a marginal increase in silver production, and cost guidance for its Mexican operations up nearly 2% using the previous guidance midpoint. The result was a significant step down in production per share and a less rosy outlook for margins unless the silver price can cooperate in H2. Let's dig into the Q2 performance a little closer below:

First Majestic Silver Operations (Company Website)

All figures are in United States Dollars unless otherwise noted.

Q2 Production

First Majestic Silver released its preliminary Q2 results last week, reporting quarterly production of ~2.63 million ounces of silver and ~45,000 ounces of gold, translating to ~6.32 million silver-equivalent ounces [SEOs]. This translated to a 4% increase in silver production on a year-over-year basis, which benefited from being up against easy year-over-year comparisons (increased dilution from long hole stopes in Jessica and Regina veins at San Dimas). However, while silver production was up year-over-year, gold production fell off a cliff, sinking over 24% to ~45,000 ounces, representing the lowest quarter for gold production in over three years. The lower gold production was related to the suspension of mining and processing activities at its Nevada gold mine, Jerritt Canyon, which had a partial quarter of production (~4,400 ounces produced) with processing activities ending in late April. And with Jerritt Canyon's plant shut off, gold production will remain pressured in future quarters.

First Majestic Silver - Quarterly Silver-Equivalent Ounce Production & AISC (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As shown in the above chart, the result of Jerritt Canyon's suspension was quite significant, with SEO production dropping to its lowest levels in years at ~6.32 million ounces. And while this figure will increase in H2 with a stronger second half expected at Santa Elena (improved recoveries), we could see a further step down in SEO production next year given that we'll see no contribution from Jerritt Canyon, some normalization in gold grades at Ermitano, and a continuing trend of lower grades at La Encantada. The result is that average quarterly SEO production is likely to come in at or below ~6.3 million SEOs in FY2024, down sharply from First Majestic's trailing twelve month quarterly average SEO production of ~7.57 million SEOs. The other negative to note is that while this is only a 20% drop, it's much worse when we factor in the rising share count (which we'll dig into later), so investors are getting far less production per share of First Majestic they hold, or negative leverage to precious metals prices.

To put this in layman's terms, a gold or silver bar held by an investor does not erode annually and an investor holds the same amount of metal each year. However, with First Majestic shares, the amount of production one is exposed to and the amount of reserves held has steadily declined on a per share basis over the past several years. This would be the equivalent of an investor checking on their silver bar each year and seeing a chunk taken out of it, reducing their silver ownership each year.

First Majestic Silver - Quarterly Production by Mine (SEOs) (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Digging into the individual operations, First Majestic Silver reported production of ~1.69 million ounces of silver and ~20,500 ounces of gold at San Dimas, an improvement of 6% and 2% on a year-over-year basis. The increase in production was driven by higher silver/gold grades and higher throughput, but as noted, the increase year-over-year was less impressive given that the asset was up against easy comparisons (silver and gold production were down 6% and 1%, respectively in the year-ago period). And if we look at the above chart, San Dimas' SEO production was down on a two-year and four-year basis, and continues to trend lower with the mill having to work harder with increased throughput to offset the declining silver grades at this asset. So, with higher throughput year-over-year, a much stronger Mexican Peso and the impact of inflationary pressures, I would expect higher costs in Q2 at San Dimas, which is First Majestic's most productive asset from an output standpoint.

San Dimas Operations (Company Website)

Moving over to Santa Elena, the mine had a decent quarter, with production of ~142,000 ounces of silver and ~20,100 ounces of gold. However, with the asset up against tough comps from Q2 2022, production slid 15% year-over-year to ~1.79 million SEOs. The decline in production was related to lower gold and silver grades which came in at 3.12 grams per tonne and 39 grams per tonne vs. 3.26 grams per tonne and 67 grams per tonne in the year-ago, in addition to lower throughput. Fortunately, recoveries did improve which provided some offset, with the a significant improvement in silver recoveries (78% vs. 52%) and a 100 basis point improvement in gold recoveries. The higher recovery rates can be attributed the new 3,000 tonne per day filter press and newly commissioned dual-circuit plant. And while H1 was a little softer than I expected, First Majestic is guiding for a better H2 with 4.7+ million SEOs.

Finally, as noted earlier, Jerritt Canyon produced just ~4,400 ounces in the period in a partial quarter before the suspension of processing activities in late April. The production was related to the processing of stockpiles at the mine, with ~31,200 tonnes processed at an average grade of 4.9 grams per tonne of gold. From a positive standpoint, this is First Majestic's highest-cost asset by a wide margin, so taking it offline while the company works to optimize the asset is a positive. From a negative standpoint, moving the asset into care & maintenance has impacted its labor force and some of its talent could go to other Nevada producers. In addition, this was not a cheap acquisition and a considerable amount of capital was spent in the first two years post-acquisition, so seeing it go offline is a major disappointment, with this being one of the mostly poor executed M&A transactions in years in the sector. In fact, I would argue that it's better to pay a premium price for an exceptional asset like Newcrest (OTCPK:NCMGF) did with Pretium (PVG) than make an opportunistic bid for an average or sub-par asset and pay the price later.

Costs & FY2023 Outlook

Digging into First Majestic's costs and its updated FY2023 outlook, I would expect a rough Q2 and Q3 from a cost standpoint, with the Mexican Peso surging against the US Dollar (UUP) and down up nearly 20% on a year-over-year basis vs. July 2022 levels, affecting all Mexican producers but especially those companies with 100% of their production from Mexico like First Majestic. This has been reflected in the company's updated FY2023 guidance, where the guidance range for its Mexican operations has increased to $17.23 - $17.66 per silver-equivalent ounce, up from guidance of $15.17 - $15.79/oz in FY2022 and up from the guidance issued in Q1 of $16.69/oz to $17.83/oz. And if we include the high-cost Jerritt Canyon Mine, consolidated AISC is expected to come in at $19.37/oz to $20.15/oz, a disappointing range given that its highest-cost asset is offline for most of the year yet costs are still up from previous guidance ($18.47/oz to $19.72/oz).

San Dimas & Santa Elena - All-in Sustaining Costs (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Meanwhile, if we look at the updated production outlook, the picture is not pretty, with a major step down in gold production without any meaningful contribution from Jerritt Canyon this year and lower gold and silver grades expected at Santa Elena on a year-over-year basis. The result is that gold production could decline by 21% year-over-year to ~195,000 ounces of gold, with silver production continuing to trend lower vs. FY2019 levels. Worse, gold production will take another step down in 2024 with no contribution from Jerritt Canyon and silver production should remain flat to slightly up, not providing any real offset and meaning that First Majestic's goal of 33+ million SEOs is now not even remotely within reach, with SEO production likely to come in below 26.0 million SEOs next year and potentially decline further in 2025 if high-grade ounces can't be replaced.

First Majestic Silver - Annual Metals Production & FY2023 Guidance (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Looking at First Majestic's recent presentation, one might conclude that the company has done an excellent job growing its annual metals production, with a steady trend higher in silver and silver-equivalent ounce production since 2012. However, this picture doesn't tell the whole story, and what investors should be focused on is production growth per share, and not simply production. And as the second below shows, although SEO production has trended higher, First Majestic's share count has trended higher at a much faster pace. In fact, if we assume ~285 million shares at year-end 2024 and SEO production of ~25.4 million SEOs, its SEOs per share will decline to ~0.089, down 32% from 2014 levels. This is not ideal, with investors getting less production per share held by owning First Majestic Silver. And in my view, there's no reason to own any producer that can't maintain or grow its per share metrics, and precious metals themselves are a better option in these cases where per share erosion is occurring, with Coeur Mining (CDE) being another company that fails miserably in this category.

First Majestic Silver - Production Growth (Company Presentation)

Silver-Equivalent Ounce Production & Share Count (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Valuation

Based on ~302 million fully diluted shares and a share price of US$6.80, First Majestic trades at a market cap of $2.05 billion, placing it well ahead of most of its silver producer peers from a valuation standpoint. However, unlike some of its high-margin peers operating solely out of Tier-1 jurisdictions that deserve to command a premium multiple, First Majestic lacks these attributes yet still commands a premium multiple. For starters, it's purely a Mexican producer following the temporary suspension at Jerritt Canyon, and Mexico is not scoring any better from an investment attractiveness standpoint over the past few years, which could weigh on First Majestic's multiples. Second, its costs are above the industry average with guidance of ~$17.26/oz per silver-equivalent ounce. Finally, the company has short mine lives, a negative distinction vs. Hecla (HL) that has done a phenomenal job growing reserves even using low silver price assumptions.

Mexico - Investment Attractiveness Rankings (Fraser Institute Investment Attractiveness Survey)

Despite these negative differences between Hecla and First Majestic (the former of which deserves to trade at a premium multiple), the latter has enjoyed a ~30% rally off its lows, leaving the stock trading at over 3.0x P/NAV. This is based on an estimated $540 million in fair value for its Mexican operations/projects (including exploration upside), $180 million for Jerritt Canyon (assuming it's restarted or sold), $25 million for its Springpole silver stream, and $30 million in equity investments. If we subtract $160 million in corporate G&A from its estimated fair value of $775 million for its assets, First Majestic's estimated net asset value comes in at $615 million, leaving it trading at ~3.3x P/NAV. However, this doesn't factor in any negative tax liabilities from its Mexican Tax Dispute, so this fair value estimate could end up being generous.

Mexico Tax Dispute (Company Website)

Looking at First Majestic's valuation from a free cash flow standpoint, the stock leaves a lot to be desired from this standpoint as well. This is because even if First Majestic generates $85 million in free cash flow in FY2024, the stock trades at ~24.0x free cash flow or a ~4.2% free cash flow yield, less than half Pan American Silver's (PAAS) free cash flow yield of ~9.0% at current levels. And this is despite Pan American enjoying greater diversification, having less than 25% of overall production coming from Mexico, having higher-quality operating assets, and having a strong pipeline that it could look to develop and or divest. Hence, no matter how you slice it, First Majestic is not cheap at current levels on an absolute or relative basis, and I would argue that the stock's fair value sits closer to US$4.20 per share, which applies a generous multiple of 16x forward free cash flow estimates ($85 million x 15 / 302 million fully diluted shares).

Summary

With First Majestic being out of favor and with investors that called it a Buy above $16.00 deciding to flip to a Sell rating at 60% lower prices, I noted in my previous update that the stock could easily put together an oversold bounce. However, this bounce has now materialized, it's left the stock at an even more unreasonable valuation, and cost guidance for FY2023 has disappointed, with costs still sitting at unpalatable levels even after the suspension of its highest-cost mine, Jerritt Canyon. Hence, I don't see any way to justify paying up for the stock here above US$6.80, and First Majestic continues to be one of the most difficult names to get behind from a valuation standpoint. In fact, it's trading at a P/NAV multiple that would look expensive on Kirkland Lake Gold in its prime as it reported 2000+ gram-meter intercepts at Fosterville, let alone a high-cost Mexican producer like First Majestic that's seen a steep decline in production per share, and has relatively short mine lives across its assets.

AG Weekly Chart (StockCharts.com)

In summary, I continue to see First Majestic as an Avoid and an inferior way to buy the recent sector-wide dip. So, if we were to see a rally above US$7.70 before October, I would view this as an opportunity to book some profits.