Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Chubb (CB) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 26, 2023 10:54 AM ETChubb Limited (CB)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.77K Followers

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Evan Greenberg - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer

Peter Enns - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Karen Beyer - Senior Vice President, Director of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Mike Zaremski - BMO Capital Markets

Yaron Kinar - Jefferies

Greg Peters - Raymond James

David Motemaden - Evercore ISI

Elyse Greenspan - Wells Fargo

Ryan Tunis - Autonomous Research

Tracy Benguigui - Barclays

Brian Meredith - UBS

Meyer Shields - KBW

Alex Scott - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. My name is Brent and I will be your conference operator today.

At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Chubb Limited second quarter 2023 earnings conference call.

All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question and answer session. If you’d like to ask a question at that time, simply press star followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. If you would like to withdraw your question, again press star, one. Thank you.

It’s now my pleasure to turn today’s call over to Ms. Karen Beyer, Senior Vice President and Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Karen Beyer

Thank you, and welcome to our June 30, 2023 second quarter earnings conference call. Our report today will contain forward-looking statements, including statements relating to company performance, pricing and business mix. Actual results may differ materially. Please see our recent SEC filings, earnings release and financial supplement, which are available on our website at investors.chubb.com for more information on factors that could affect these matters.

We will also refer today to non-GAAP financial measures, reconciliations of which to the most directly comparable GAAP

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.