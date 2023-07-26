Whirlpool: Lower COGS Ratio Encouraging, But Net Sales Has Room To Improve
Summary
- Whirlpool has seen a decrease in its COGS ratio and long-term debt to total assets, which is encouraging.
- However, further growth in net sales and earnings is still needed to justify the upside in my view.
- While I take the view that Whirlpool has the potential for upside if net sales improve from here - my immediate view on the stock's prospects is more modest.
Investment Thesis
While Whirlpool has seen impressive performance in some regards this quarter, I take the view that net sales and earnings still need to see significant growth to justify a bullish view on this stock.
In a previous article back in September 2022, I made the argument that Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) might prove to be good value under the right conditions and that investors will want to see evidence that the company can withstand inflationary pressures and deliver earnings growth before we see substantial upside in the stock.
Since then, the stock has ascended to a price of $146.29 at the time of writing:
The purpose of this article is to assess whether Whirlpool has the ability to see continued growth from here, taking recent performance into consideration.
Performance
When looking at the most recent earnings results for Whirlpool, we can see that net earnings have returned into positive territory from that of the same period last year, and although net sales have seen a decrease from the previous year - so too has cost of products sold:
Looking at the COGS ratio (calculated as cost of products sold/net sales*100) on a historical basis, we can see that the same reached the highest level since 2019 for both Q3 and Q4 2022 at 86% and 87% respectively - but has since reverted back to 83% in the most recent quarter.
In this regard, Whirlpool seems to be demonstrating a capacity to withstand inflationary pressures - as evidenced by a decline in the cost of products sold and ultimately a decline in the COGS ratio (the cost of producing goods relative to revenue gained from sales is decreasing once again).
With regard to short-term liquidity, we can see that the quick ratio of Whirlpool (calculated as total current assets less inventories all over total current liabilities) has fallen from 0.73 in December to 0.52 in June.
|Dec 2022
|Jun 2023
|Current assets
|6394
|6194
|Inventories
|2089
|2484
|Current liabilities
|5931
|7087
|Quick ratio
|0.73
|0.52
Source: Figures sourced from Whirlpool Press Release: Second Quarter 2023 Results. Quick ratio calculated by author.
With a quick ratio below 1 - this suggests to that Whirlpool is in a less favourable position in servicing its current liabilities using existing liquid assets. However, it is also notable that long-term debt relative to total assets has also decreased over this period:
|Dec 2022
|Jun 2023
|Long-term debt
|7363
|6393
|Total assets
|17124
|16981
|Long-term debt to total assets ratio
|43.00%
|37.65%
Source: Figures sourced from Whirlpool Press Release: Second Quarter 2023 Results. Long-term debt to total assets ratio calculated by author.
Taking the above into consideration, I take the view that notwithstanding the drop in net sales - Whirlpool has had a solid earnings quarter in other regards and has shown resilience to inflationary pressures.
My Perspective
As regards my take on the above results and the implications for the growth trajectory of the stock going forward, the fact that Whirlpool has been able to reduce its COGS ratio while also paying down long-term debt has been impressive - despite inflationary pressures over the period.
In addition, despite my prior reservations that inflationary concerns could lead to consumers delaying home appliance purchases - net sales in North America (the company's largest market by geography) still saw sales increase by 2.8% to $2.824 billion from that of Q1 2023, as well as strong growth in the Asian region by 15.2% to $295 million.
The markets appear to have reacted negatively to the fact that Whirlpool has seen a decline in net sales year-on-year, with the stock having fallen by more than 2%.
When looking at the P/E ratio for Q2 2021 and the most recent quarter - we see that lower earnings per share still results in a much higher P/E ratio for this quarter as compared with two years ago:
|Q2 2021
|Q2 2023
|Price
|
217.25 (price on 21st July 2021)
|
146.29 (price at the time of writing)
|GAAP earnings per diluted share
|9.15
|1.55
|P/E ratio
|23.74
|94.38
Source: Q2 2021 price sourced from nasdaq.com, GAAP earnings per diluted share sourced from historical Whirlpool quarterly reports. P/E ratio calculated by author.
From this standpoint - while Whirlpool has shown an encouraging rebound in earnings - I still have concerns that the stock is too expensive relative to prior periods.
Risks
Going forward, the main risk in my view for Whirlpool is that a further decline in net sales could result in earnings declining once again. While it has been encouraging that Whirlpool has been controlling its cost base in the face of inflationary pressures - net sales will need to see significant growth to allow for an upside in earnings from here.
In addition, the promotional environment has returned to pre-COVID levels - meaning that we are no longer seeing the elevated rate of purchases that would have been evident during the COVID period, where consumers were spending more time at home. The company envisages that with interest rates starting to show signs of levelling off following rate hikes to fight inflation - we could see new home construction start to pick up in the second half of this year, which would in turn be expected to fuel further demand for home appliances.
However, there is the risk that this may not materialise depending on the broader inflation trajectory and net sales could stand to fall further.
In this regard, growth in net sales and earnings still remains on somewhat shaky ground.
Conclusion
To conclude, Whirlpool has seen encouraging performance in some regards this quarter - the company's COGS ratio has fallen, earnings have rebounded into positive territory, and long-term debt to total assets has been decreasing.
While this is encouraging - there is still concern among investors that low net sales could still bring down earnings in subsequent quarters should growth not rebound. Additionally, the stock still seems quite expensive on a P/E basis - despite earnings having rebounded into positive territory.
In this regard, while we have seen impressive performance in some regards, I take the view that net sales and earnings will need to show further growth to justify a bullish view for this stock.
