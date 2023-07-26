Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Moody's Q2 Earnings: Not Worth An All-Time High Valuation

Jul. 26, 2023 12:19 PM ETMoody's Corporation (MCO)
Felix Fung
Summary

  • Moody's shares have risen over 20% since February, but I believe this is largely due to market enthusiasm rather than improved fundamentals.
  • The company's second-quarter earnings remain soft, with just single-digit revenue growth despite the rebound in issuance volume.
  • Interest rates and the looming recession continue to be potential headwinds that could weigh on the company in the near term.
  • Current valuation is extremely elevated, and the company's fundamentals do not look strong enough to support it in my view.

Low angle view of skyscrapers in London

Gary Yeowell

Investment Thesis

Moody's (NYSE:MCO) is up over 20% since my last coverage in February, now trading near its 52-week highs. I rated the company a hold previously but it is getting much riskier to own the stock

Individual investor with four-year experience. I focus on long-term investing opportunities around companies with high-quality fundamentals or compelling turnaround potential. Currently studying business and economics at the University of New South Wales. Appreciate any feedback and comments.

