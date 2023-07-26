Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 26, 2023 11:44 AM ETLloyds Banking Group plc (LYG), LLDTF, LLOBF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.78K Followers

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2023 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Charlie Nunn - Group Chief Executive Officer

William Chalmers - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Guy Stebbings - Exane BNP Paribas

Chris Cant - Autonomous

Edward Firth - KBW

Jonathan Pierce - Numis

Aman Rakkar - Barclays Capital

Robin Down - HSBC

Raul Sinha - JPMorgan

Rohith Chandra-Rajan - Bank of America

Martin Leitgeb - Goldman Sachs

Andrew Coombs - Citi

Joseph Dickerson - Jefferies

Operator

Thank you for standing by. And welcome to the Lloyds Banking Group 2023 Half Year Results Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. There will be presentations from Charlie Nunn; and William Chalmers followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Please note, this call is scheduled for 90 minutes and is being recorded. I will now hand over to Charlie Nunn. Please go ahead.

Charlie Nunn

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. And thank you for joining our 2023 half year results presentation. Another dynamic media morning for us to do our results. I’ll begin with a short overview of the Group’s financial and strategic performance. I’ll also highlight some of the actions that we’re taking to support customers given the ongoing changes in the macroeconomic environment. William will then provide the usual detail on our financials. And following a brief summary, we’ll take your questions.

Let me begin on slide three. The external environment continues to change significantly with persistently high inflation and higher-than-anticipated interest rates. Against this backdrop, I’d like to take away four key points from the presentation today.

Firstly, uncertainty for our customers has increased given the changes in the external environment. To this end, we once again stepped up our support for customers, especially for those most in need. I’ll discuss

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.