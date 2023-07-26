Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 26, 2023 11:47 AM ETStellantis N.V. (STLA), PEUGF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.78K Followers

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ed Ditmire – Head, IR

Carlos Tavares - CEO

Natalie Knight – CFO

Conference Call Participants

Michael Jacks - Bank of America

Thomas Besson - Kepler Cheuvreux

George Galliers - Goldman Sachs

Daniel Roeska - Sanford C. Bernstein

Michael Tyndall - HSBC

José Asumendi - J.P. Morgan Chase

Stephen Reitman - Societe Generale

Operator

Hello and welcome to the Stellantis First Half 2023 Results. For your information this conference is being recorded. I’d now like to turn the call over to your host, Mr. Ed Ditmire, Head of Investor Relations to begin today’s conference. Please go ahead.

Ed Ditmire

Hello everyone for joining us today as we review Stellantis’ first half 2023 results. Earlier today, the presentation materials for this call as well as the related press release were posted under the Investor Relations section of the Stellantis Group website. Today, our call is hosted by Carlos Tavares, the company’s Chief Executive Officer and Natalie Knight, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. After both Mr. Tavares and Ms. Knight present, they will be available to answer questions.

Before we begin, I want to point out that any forward-looking statements we might make during today’s call are subject to the risks and uncertainties mentioned in the Safe Harbor Statement including on Page 2 of today’s presentation. As customary, the call will be governed by Dutch language. Now, I would like to hand over the call to Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis.

Carlos Tavares

Good morning, good afternoon. And welcome to all of you. Natalie and myself, we are delighted to host this session to present to you the 2023 H1 Stellantis financial results. As always, we value your time. We know that you are highly busy people and therefore we thank you for

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.