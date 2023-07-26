Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Conditions Least Favorable For Equities Since 2007

Summary

  • For those who pay attention to risk/reward dynamics, the prospective compensation for equity risk over Treasury bonds is today the lowest since the market peak in 2007-08.
  • US Conference Board Leading Economic Indicator (LEI below in red since 1967) contracted year-over-year in June for the 15th consecutive month, signalling the onset of recession for the 9th time in 56 years.
  • NY Fed’s recession probability gauge has spiked to the highest in more than 40 years.

Close up of people pointing to a graph with data.

For those who pay attention to risk/reward dynamics, the prospective compensation for equity risk over Treasury bonds is today the lowest since the market peak in 2007-08 (S&P 500 forward earnings yield minus the ten-year Treasury yield).

3carmonte profile picture
3carmonte
Today, 1:35 PM
You are so right. Short-term T-Bills are offering the highest interest rate yet, I noticed today.
US1M
5.368% -0.016 0.00%
US3M
5.443% +0.008 0.00%
US6M
5.526% +0.008 0.00%
May be higher after Powell speaks today.
