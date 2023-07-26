Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Transocean's Fleet Status Report Indicates A Healthy Backlog

Jul. 26, 2023 1:11 PM ETTransocean Ltd. (RIG)4 Comments
Anna Sokolidou
Summary

  • Transocean's fleet status report exceeded analysts' expectations, with a backlog totaling $9.2 billion, largely due to new contract announcements.
  • Despite the positive report, Transocean's stock price has not significantly reacted.
  • Some analysts argue it is trading too high compared to its peers.
  • The company's backlog is nearing pre-pandemic levels, with strong demand for drillships and potential for more contract awards at high dayrates.

Night Time Offshore Oil Rig Drilling and Fracking Operation, Brightly Lit, on Calm Seas

Transocean's (NYSE:RIG) fleet status report beat many analysts' expectations. The backlog totaled $9.2 billion, over and above the result reported for the previous quarter. This is due to the new contract announcements. At the moment, the company is getting more backlog additions than it

Anna Sokolidou
A research analyst and a freelance writer looking for value investment opportunities. I have several years of investing experience. I am mostly interested in writing about bargain stocks of large companies. My interest is not limited to American companies but extends to firms operating in other countries but listed on US stock exchanges.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RIG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

renesantiago347
Today, 1:52 PM
Thank you for your article. I agree with u about stock price. Been holding for over 10 years. Hopefully one day my loss won't be too painful
Muteb
Today, 1:47 PM
Fantastic piece as always 👍👍👍
Krautman
Today, 1:26 PM
Thank You for the article. Great thoughts. You convinced me finally starting a tiny position, although I've followed it since it was trading below 6 per share..
OverTheHorizon
Today, 1:17 PM
71% of the planet is water:

www.usgs.gov/...
