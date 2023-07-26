Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Disney: The Case For Loading Up Here

Jul. 26, 2023 1:19 PM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)6 Comments
Ironside Research
Summary

  • The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger is back for a second term, promising stability and profitability, but the company's stock has fallen 10% since his return.
  • Disney's market capitalization has dropped from $350 billion to around $150 billion today.
  • Iger has suggested selling "non-core" assets such as ABC and FX networks, which could add to Disney's $10 billion cash pile and create a tailwind for future profits.

A Walt Disney World arch gate on the road in Orlando, Florida, USA.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Is The Mouse Back...?

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has never been a company to fly under the radar--the struggles of the company's leadership have been documented for decades through various leadership

Ironside Research
Looking for value, or lack thereof, throughout the market. Long by nature, short by necessity, generally contrarian.

Comments (6)

Ironside Research
Article Update Today, 1:28 PM
Thanks for reading! Feel free to check out our blog in addition to our Seeking Alpha page at ironsideresearch.substack.com/... . Thanks again!
cfrd profile picture
cfrd
Today, 1:42 PM
Wrong! First, it will have to pay Comcast (BUY) at least $11 billion, probably $15 billion fot the 1/3 of HULU, ; Scond, the balance sheet is already a problem which is causing a restructuring of past money machines espn and abc; third, park attendance is shrinking partly due to how expensive for a family to visit; Fourth, Iger will not stay thru 2026
InvestInMETA profile picture
InvestInMETA
Today, 1:21 PM
“Woke woke woke woke woke”

I’m adding $DIS here with both hands. Plans to be awake all the way to the bank!
Ironside Research
Today, 1:26 PM
@InvestInMETA thank you for reading and the comment!
T
Theo76
Today, 1:58 PM
@InvestInMETA Agreed. We took our annual week vacation to Disneyland a couple weeks ago. Crowds were very strong as always. Cracks me up how the bears say parks are on the decline. They may want to visit and see for themselves.
Ironside Research
Today, 1:59 PM
@Theo76 Thanks for reading and the comment! Agreed, I think the park business is being discounted by investors generally because the media business is front and center at the moment.
